Global Radiology Information System Industry Research 2024-2032 Featuring Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Oracle, McKesson, GE HealthCare, Fujifilm, Shimadzu, Hologic, Sectra

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiology Information System Market Report by Type, Component, Development Mode, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Radiology Information System Market was US$ 993.28 Million in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% from 2024 to 2032 and be valued at US$ 2012.21 Million by 2032.







Radiology is predicated on a specialized machine, the Radiology Information System (RIS), in the Hospital Information System (HIS), requiring a sturdy setup with a network, hardware, and software program. An efficient infrastructure is crucial, with virtual images from numerous machines producing statistics from 1 to over 600 MB.

Radiology departments have been leaders in integrating electronic systems for over forty years, continuously advancing workflows with innovations like remote image distribution and teleradiology. This reflects their dedication to leveraging technology for automation and improvement. Given their pivotal role and heavy tech reliance, radiology is vital for IT specialists to enhance quality and patient care through innovative software and data access. Radiologists, extensively using computer systems, are well-positioned to lead the ongoing medical transformation through electronic health records.

Asia Pacific is the Home of Millions of Old and Chronically Ill People



The Asia Pacific, Radiology Information System Market, is set to increase because of heightened occurrences of chronic and infectious illnesses among an expanding aged population. In 2020, the Asian regions harbored 630 million individuals aged 60 or above, projected to double to 1.3 Billion by 2050. This indicates that one in 4 residents will surpass 60 by using 2050. The aging trend is more stated among ladies.

Moreover, Asia Pacific confronts substantial challenges with infectious disease outbreaks and biodiversity loss. Cancer incidence inside the Asian region is expected to surge from 9.39 Million cases in 2020 to 14.2 Million in 2040, with mortality growing from 5.75 Million to 9.67 Million over the same period. Asia Pacific represents 1/2 of the globe's new cancer cases annually, with cancer-associated deaths anticipated to climb with the aid of 36% by 2030.



The five primary types of cancer are lung, colon-rectum, thyroid, liver, and belly, comprising 57.42% of new diagnoses. Lung cancer is the most universal, with over 1.06 Million new instances mentioned in 2022. Colorectal and thyroid cancers follow intently, contributing nearly a million new cases collectively. Breast cancer ranks as the sixth most common place globally, with over 357,000 new cases reported in China by itself in 2022. India, all cancer cases is anticipated to rise from 1.46 Million in 2022 to 1.57 Million by 2025.



Radiology information systems serve multiple functions in patient management, examination, reporting, statistical analysis, and system administration. These systems enable the storage, retrieval, transfer, exchange, and printing of radiology orders, results, and reports.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $993.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2012.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Koninklijke Philips n.v.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Oracle

McKesson Corporation

GE HealthCare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Sectra AB

Type - Global Radiology Information System Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

Integrated

Standalone

Component - Global Radiology Information System Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Hardware

Software

Services

Species - Global Radiology Information System Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Country - Global Radiology Information System Market breakup of 25 Countries:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9me13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment