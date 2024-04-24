Global Plate and Tube Heat Exchanger Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: High Growth Potential in Asia-Pacific Region

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plate and Tube Heat Exchanger Market by Material Type (Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloy, Copper, Aluminum, Nickel Alloys), End-use Industry (Chemical, Petrochemical & Oil, Gas, HVAC & Refrigeration, Power Generation), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plate and tube heat exchanger market is projected to reach USD 884 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from USD 645 million in 2023. The plate and tube heat exchangers demand from the developing economies of Asia Pacific including China and India is increasing, owing to rapid industrialization, raw material prices, and low-cost labor.

The increasing investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects in the region have contributed to the overall expansion of the heat exchangers market. The plate and tube heat exchangers market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high growth rate, due to increasing demand from the chemical, HVAC, petrochemical, food & beverage, and oil & gas industries.







Stainless- steel segment is expected to account for the largest share



Stainless steel is a highly versatile and extensively utilized material in plate and tube heat exchangers, offering a plethora of exceptional properties that cater to a wide array of industrial applications. Its renowned resistance to corrosion stands as a hallmark feature, ensuring extended longevity and robustness, especially in aggressive environments. This attribute renders stainless steel a preferred choice across diverse sectors such as chemical processing, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, HVAC, and beyond, where protection against corrosion from acids, alkalis, and harsh chemicals is critical.



Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for plate and tube heat exchangers, in terms of value.



Europe stands out as a prominent market for plate and tube heat exchangers due to several factors that contribute to its attractiveness in the industry landscape. The region boasts a robust industrial infrastructure coupled with stringent environmental regulations, compelling industries to adopt advanced and energy-efficient technologies. Plate and tube heat exchangers align perfectly with Europe's emphasis on sustainability, offering enhanced energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact across various sectors. Moreover, the European market prioritizes innovation and technological advancements, fostering a conducive environment for the development and implementation of cutting-edge heat exchange solutions. The region's inclination towards renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, necessitates highly efficient heat transfer mechanisms, where plate and tube heat exchangers play a pivotal role in optimizing energy utilization and promoting green initiatives.



Analysis of key drivers (Growing industrialization in emerging regions, and stringent environmental, and energy efficiency regulations), restraints (Volatility in raw material prices, Traditional design preferences), opportunities (Increasing number of nuclear power plants, growing aftermarket) and challenges (High Capital cost) influencing the growth of the plate and tube heat exchanger market

Comprehensive information on plate and tube heat exchanger market offered by top players in the global plate and tube heat exchanger market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the plate and tube heat exchanger market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the plate and tube heat exchanger market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for plate and tube heat exchanger market across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for plate and tube heat exchanger market across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global plate and tube heat exchanger market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global plate and tube heat exchanger market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the plate and tube heat exchanger market

Companies Profiled

Alfa Laval

Kelvion Holding

Danfoss

Spx Flow

Api Heat Transfer

Hrs Heat Exchanger

Hfm Plate Heat Exchanger

Xylem

Wabtec Corporation

Thermex

Tranter

Air Products

Barriquand Technologies Thermiques

Vahterus

Geurts Heatexchangers B.V.

UK Exchangers Limited

Elanco

Knm Group

Mason Manufacturing

Tinita Engineering

United Heat Exchanger

Gesmex Exchangers GmbH

Precision Equipments

Shandong Wintech Technology Co., Ltd.

Tranp Energy Equipment Co., Ltd

