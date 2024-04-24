VenHub Advisory Board Welcomes Seasoned Oil and Gas Industry Leader, Jeffrey Rubin

PASADENA, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN --— VenHub , the dynamic division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc. providing fully autonomous A.I.-driven "Smart Stores," today announces the latest addition to its advisory board: Jeffrey Rubin , an esteemed senior executive in the oil and gas retail industry. Mr. Rubin brings a wealth of experience from his substantial career, including strategic roles that contributed to the growth of reputable brands and innovative product launches.

Distinguished Career Paves Way for Retail Transformation

Jeffrey Rubin has distinguished himself as a visionary in the retail sector, demonstrating a remarkable ability to grow established businesses, introduce groundbreaking products and implement initiatives with precision. With a career starting at Shell Oil Company and progressing to key positions at Motiva Enterprises, LLC, a wholly owned US subsidiary of Saudi Aramco (with revenue of $37 billion), Mr. Rubin has exemplified leadership in various roles, including General Manager of Pricing & Demand Management and Executive Vice President for Marketing & Sales.

Rubin's broad expertise encompasses brand management, marketing strategy, consumer insights, product innovation and business analytics, all underpinned by a strong focus on customer experience and team leadership.

A New Chapter at VenHub

Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, shared his thoughts on Mr. Rubin's appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Jeffrey Rubin to our advisory board. His exceptional track record, strategic vision and profound experience in the retail and marketing spheres will be invaluable assets as we continue to scale and innovate. Jeffrey's insights will undoubtedly accelerate VenHub Smart Stores' journey to becoming a global brand and fortifying our presence across suppliers, vendors and expanding markets."

Rubin's Vision for VenHub

Upon joining VenHub's advisory board, Jeffrey Rubin said: "Over the past year, I've observed VenHub emerging as a compelling solution within the retail space. The more I engaged with the team and understood their technology and aspirations, the more impressed I became with their talent, vision, and mission. I am genuinely excited to contribute to VenHub's journey, fostering its growth both in the US and on a global scale."

About VenHub:

VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc. , is at the vanguard of retail innovation, championing the Smart Store concept that operates autonomously around the clock. VenHub's advanced technology paired with traditional retail's personal touch is revolutionizing the consumer shopping experience.

For More Information:

Discover more about VenHub's leadership in retail innovation at:

• Company Website: http://www.venhub.com/

• Investment Opportunities: invest.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

Contact Information:

VenHub (Autonomous Solutions, Inc.) Investor Relations

• United States: 888-585-4999

• International: +1-818-287-0333

• Email: Invest@VenHub.com