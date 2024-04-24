MAKE, Casper Partners With D3 To Apply For .cspr Top-Level Domain

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MAKE, a blockchain technology innovation firm, with the support of the Casper Association, have announced an exclusive partnership with D3 Global, a next-generation domain name company developing interoperable digital identities, to apply for and obtain the .cspr Top-Level Domain (TLD) during ICANN’s upcoming application window.

By partnering with D3, MAKE and Casper aim to drive accessibility and growth in Web3, by cutting the barriers to access blockchain ecosystems and integrating existing Internet infrastructure used by over 5 billion people worldwide. The Domain Name System (DNS) is universally recognized and used by nearly all governments, and enterprises across the globe. Bridging Web3 and DNS uniquely fits Casper’s strategy of enabling long-term solutions to real-world business challenges.

D3’s patent-pending platform is set to integrate traditional Internet and Web3 ecosystems to deliver enhanced utility, security, and universal access for what the company calls ‘real Web3 domains.’ The company is set to change the status quo, setting its sights on existing Web3 naming solutions, which do not offer interoperability with traditional Internet infrastructure, including support for the DNS, browsers, email, smart devices and more.

“Our partnership with D3 will allow Casper to become more accessible and scalable than ever. Every single day billions of people across the world use domains to navigate the Internet, the .cspr top-level domain will allow us to bridge the gap between Internet and blockchain technology,” said Ralf Kubli, Director at Casper Association.

“We look forward to working with D3 to develop futureproof, interoperable digital identities that offer our users and partners a host of new functionality and utility within the Casper ecosystem. Domains are universal and will be key to onboarding and scaling Casper’s enterprise blockchain solutions,” said Michael Steuer, Co-Founder and CTO at MAKE.

“We’re excited to welcome MAKE and Casper on our journey to cut down the barriers between Web3 and Internet infrastructure. The Domain Name System has been instrumental in making the Internet accessible and navigable for over 40 years and soon it will make Web3 and the Casper ecosystem just as easy to access and explore,” said Fred Hsu, Chief Executive Officer at D3.

Through their partnership, the three entities aim to onboard the next billion users to Web3 through ‘real Web3 domains’ that will offer accessibility and seamless integration with billions of Internet enabled devices.

About MAKE

MAKE invests in and develops innovative technology in high-impact industries, such as public health and blockchain. In public health, MAKE enables policy makers to make data-informed decisions about public health policies on a global, national and local basis. In blockchain, MAKE specializes in developing secure and user-friendly solutions for decentralized ecosystems. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on delivering real-world benefits to users, MAKE is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution.

For more information, please visit: https://makegroup.io



About Casper Network

The Casper Association is the not-for-profit, Switzerland-domiciled organization responsible for overseeing the Casper network and supporting its organic evolution and continued decentralization. By seamlessly integrating with existing technology stacks, Casper empowers both small and large organizations to harness the full potential of blockchain technology and create solutions that address real-world challenges. Utilizing open web standards, Casper enables the rapid development of cutting-edge blockchain applications.

For more information, please visit: https://casper.network

About D3 Global

D3 Global is a digital infrastructure provider that delivers secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). D3’s patent-pending platform will be the first to deliver real domain names that seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional Internet infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems. D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.

Learn more about D3 at https://www.d3.app/

