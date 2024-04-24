Blue Island Homes Chosen as Exclusive Listing Brokers for Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe: A Premier Gated Waterfront Living Experience in Freeport, New York

BELLMORE, N. Y., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Island Homes proudly announces its latest venture as the exclusive listing brokers for the final phase at Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe, a luxurious waterfront development of 61 townhomes, located in Freeport, New York. This esteemed assignment comes in collaboration with the acclaimed developers, the Friedman Group, (of Hewlett, NY), renowned for their commitment to excellence in construction and design.

With a vision to redefine waterfront living, Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe will offer 30 exquisite new homes, each home includes a deeded boat slip and are meticulously crafted to embody elegance, comfort, and sophistication. Nestled within the picturesque scenery, these homes will showcase panoramic views of the serene waterfront, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience. The 30 townhomes are the final phase of the gated 61-Home development.

Mark Stempel, Owner-CEO of Blue Island Homes, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be entrusted with the exclusive listing for Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe. This project epitomizes the essence of luxury living, and we are committed to showcasing its unparalleled beauty to discerning homebuyers." The strategic

location of Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe ensures residents have easy access to a plethora of amenities and recreational activities. From boating and water sports to _ne dining and shopping, residents will relish the vibrant lifestyle that the South Shore has to offer.

Jennie Katz, Licensed Real Estate Agent and President of Blue Island Homes, emphasized the company's dedication to providing exceptional service to both developers and homebuyers. "Our team is poised to deliver unparalleled expertise in marketing and sales, ensuring the success of this remarkable project. We are committed to exceeding expectations and achieving remarkable results for our clients," she said.

The partnership between Blue Island Homes and the Friedman Group represents a union of two esteemed entities dedicated to setting new benchmarks in luxury real estate. Together, they aim to introduce Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe as the epitome of waterfront living, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry. For more information about Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe or to inquire about purchasing opportunities, please contact Blue Island Homes at Mark Stempel Cell: 646.678.2875 Email: mark@blueislandhomesny.com.

About Blue Island Homes:

Blue Island Homes is a premier residential real estate brokerage company based in Bellmore, New York. Led by Mark Stempel and Jennie Katz, Blue Island Homes specializes in representing both homeowners and homebuyers with a focus on delivering exceptional service and results. With a commitment to professionalism and integrity, Blue Island Homes has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate industry.

About the Friedman Group:

The Friedman Group is a distinguished real estate development company based in Hewlett, New York. With a passion for creating exceptional living spaces, the Friedman Group has garnered a reputation for excellence in construction, design, and innovation. Known as a luxury builder/developer, they are committed to exceeding expectations, the Friedman Group strives to deliver unparalleled quality and craftsmanship in every project.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

