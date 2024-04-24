Fulcrum GT Renews Its Commitment to Els for Autism Foundation

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum GT, provider of the leading digital business platform for legal and professional services firms from new business inception through billing and finance operations to HCM and analytics, is proud to announce its continued commitment to supporting the Els for Autism Foundation® with its sponsorship of the 2024 Els for Autism Golf Challenge.



Spearheaded by World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, the Golf Challenge consists of a series of regional events at top-rated golf courses across the U.S. and Canada from March to October. The Els for Autism Golf Challenge regional event series is one of the largest charity-driven, amateur golf tournaments. Since its inception in 2011, the Golf Challenge has raised over $37 million in support of the foundation’s vision of creating limitless possibilities for individuals with autism.

Fulcrum is a national sponsor of the 2024 Golf Challenge for the third consecutive year. The sponsorship is part of Fulcrum’s larger charitable efforts through Fulcrum Smiles™ which supports many organizations throughout the year that are dedicated to bettering local and global communities.

“The Els for Autism Foundation is a leader in supporting families affected by autism spectrum disorder, with programs reaching countless beneficiaries in the U.S. and around the globe,” says Fulcrum GT founder and CEO Ahmed Shaaban. “We are thrilled to support the important work of the foundation and look forward to our teams and clients enjoying this year’s Golf Challenge series in the months ahead.”

The Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by Liezl Els, Ernie Els and Marvin R. Shanken. The Elses’ son Ben is impacted by autism spectrum disorder, which affects one in 36 children in the U.S. The foundation offers innovative, evidence-based programs for families and individuals across their life span. Els for Autism serves families around the world, providing virtual services and in-person programs and services at the Els Center of Excellence® campus in Jupiter, Florida.

About Fulcrum GT

Fulcrum GT is the leading provider of secure, reliable business solutions designed for professional services firms, including legal, accounting and consulting firms. The Fulcrum Digital Business Platform simplifies and standardizes business operations to help firms run smoothly, efficiently and effectively. From first interaction through deployment of solutions and then through ongoing day-to-day operations after go-live, the company emphasizes a partnership approach to its client relationships, with solution experts remaining available long term to provide support, advice and assistance. With a robust library of intellectual property and patents, business processes and qualified Partner Packaged Solutions, Fulcrum GT is SAP’s designated preferred partner for law firms and other professional services organizations. For more information visit fulcrumgt.com.

