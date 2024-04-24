Ultimovacs Announces Poster Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting





Oslo, April 24, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, today announces that the data from the Phase II clinical trial INITIUM ( NCT04382664 ), will be presented in a poster session at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place May 31 – June 4, 2024, in Chicago, IL & Online.

INITIUM is an Ultimovacs-sponsored randomized, comparative, multicenter Phase II trial evaluating the company’s therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate UV1 in combination with the checkpoint inhibitors ipilimumab and nivolumab as first-line treatment in unresectable or metastatic malignant melanoma. The trial was conducted at 39 hospitals across the U.S., U.K., Belgium, and Norway, and 156 patients were enrolled between June 2020 and July 2022.

The poster presentation features key findings and analyses after a minimum 18-month follow-up of the patients in the trial.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: LBA9519

Abstract Title: Ipilimumab and nivolumab plus UV1, an anticancer vaccination against telomerase, in advanced melanoma.



Session Title: Poster Session – Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Poster Board: 303

Date and Time: June 1, 2024 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM (CT)

Presenter: Paul Lorigan, Professor of Medical Oncology at the University of Manchester and Investigator in the INITIUM study

About Ultimovacs

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead cancer vaccine candidate UV1 is an off-the-shelf vaccine directed against human telomerase (hTERT), an antigen present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. A broad clinical program, with Phase II trials in five cancer indications enrolling more than 670 patients, aims to investigate UV1’s impact in combination with other immunotherapies in multiple cancer types. UV1 is a patented technology owned by Ultimovacs. In addition, Ultimovacs holds all rights to the proprietary TET technology platform for any possible future use of formulations in various solid tumor indications.

The Company is listed on the Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange (ULTI).

