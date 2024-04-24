Fly Play hf.: Increase of share capital

Reference is made to the announcement of Fly Play hf. (“PLAY” or the “Company”) on April 11, 2024, regarding the results of a funding round. In a meeting held today, the Company’s Board of Directors decided to exercise the authority granted by the AGM to increase the Company’s share capital by issuing new shares by up to 1,200,000,000 shares in nominal value. As previously announced, the total amount of the authorization will not be used.

The Company's Board of Directors decided at a meeting today to increase the Company's share capital by issuing 1,023,155,559 new shares, each with a nominal value of 1 ISK. The new shares will be delivered to investors on April 29, 2024, and admission to trading of the new shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland is scheduled to commence on the same day under the symbol PLAY (ISIN: IS0000032936).

Following the share capital increase, PLAY has 1,891,598,895 shares outstanding.



