Granite Creek Announces Investment in The District Communications Group (DCG)

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners , in partnership with Boathouse Capital, today announced an investment in The District Communications Group (DCG) , a full-service communications firm providing comprehensive market research and strategic communications services, primarily supporting federal government clients.

DCG helps its clients cultivate awareness and incite action through impactful public interest campaigns. Founded by Navy veteran Adam Clampitt, DCG’s work has made a significant impact on various national initiatives, including promoting veteran mental health and suicide prevention, combatting human trafficking, and raising public awareness of the signs of terrorism.

“Granite Creek’s investment comes at the perfect time as DCG moves into its next phase of growth,” said Adam Clampitt, Founder and CEO of DCG. “With the additional resources and capacity this investment provides, we plan to expand on our position as a leader in the federal communications arena, serving our clients and their meaningful work on an even larger scale.”

“As an American, veteran-owned business that supports our government on critical initiatives like combating veteran suicide and human trafficking, DCG embodies quintessential qualities sought by SBIC funds,” said Jordan Liss, Principal at Granite Creek. “We're thrilled to support DCG's current management and their impactful work. Our investment will help fuel DCG's growth, enabling them to amplify services for their clients.”

Granite Creek’s investment in DCG is from its FlexCap III Fund, which is licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a small business investment company (SBIC). SBICs combine private capital and funds are obtained through the federal government to provide financing to help start, build, and grow U.S. small businesses and create and retain jobs. In conjunction with its investment in DCG, Granite Creek Partner Peter Lehman has joined its Board of Directors.

About DCG

The District Communications Group (DCG) is a full-service communications company focused on developing results-driven campaigns to help clients build awareness and action for their mission. DCG has more than 12 years of experience providing strategic communications, market research, creative, and digital expertise for the federal government and currently supports projects with the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, State, Labor, Treasury, Transportation, Homeland Security, Housing & Urban Development, Small Business Administration, and more. Visit www.dcgcommunications.com to learn more.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2023, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the fourth year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

About Boathouse Capital

Boathouse Capital is a Philadelphia-based private equity firm with $650 million of capital under management. Boathouse invests $5 million to $50 million of flexible capital in the form of debt and equity into high-growth middle-market companies. The firm's Government, Defense and Intelligence investment strategy is centered around partnering with management teams to create enduring value and positioning companies for accelerated growth. www.boathousecapital.com

