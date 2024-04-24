Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Advertising on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in March 2024

LONDON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the March 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.



The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, and Apple TV. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.



The report also includes the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 91 distinct CTV apps

Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 68 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 99 distinct CTV apps

TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Samsung, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 56 distinct CTV apps

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?





In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.





Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.





Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (March 2024)





Amazon Fire TV: March 2024 Top CTV Bundle IDs

Roku: March 2024 Top CTV Bundle IDs

Samsung: March 2024 Top CTV Bundle IDs

Apple TV: March 2024 Top CTV Bundle IDs