Diffblue Launches GitHub Actions Integration for AI-Powered Autonomous Unit Testing

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffblue, the leading provider of AI-powered unit testing solutions, today announced the launch of Diffblue Cover Pipeline for GitHub Actions, an essential CI pipeline integration capability that enables unit test generation at scale and unit test automation for teams using GitHub Actions CI/CD pipeline workflows, consistently ranked by developers as the best or among the top 5 pipelines.

The new integration brings the power of Diffblue Cover directly into GitHub pipelines, autonomously writing Java unit tests for projects on pull requests. Available for Diffblue Cover Teams and Enterprise editions, this integration makes continuous unit testing simple and scalable for agile Java development teams.

"Effective CI needs good tests and good coverage. Too few tests cause code changes to introduce regressions, bugs and to 'break' the build, which means CI can't be continuous, defeating their purpose," said Mathew Lodge, CEO of Diffblue. "Diffblue Cover Pipeline for GitHub automates unit test generation and execution at scale, helping teams achieve the code quality and coverage targets needed for successful CI/CD and at the speed of their own workflows."

Key benefits of Diffblue Cover Pipeline for GitHub Actions include:

Scalable autonomous AI test generation and maintenance for teams;

Unit test automation directly in a GitHub Actions CI pipeline;

AI-powered regression testing;



Comprehensive unit test quality for enterprise applications;



Accelerated CI/CD delivery and reduced unit test failures;



Unblocked CI pipelines with increased code coverage.

Diffblue Cover revolutionizes Test-Driven Development (TDD) for developers by automatically writing and maintaining unit test suites. Developers can rely on autonomous unit test generation, refactoring, and continuous feedback as they build, allowing them to spend more time writing application code and less time on test code, fixing regressions, debugging errors and resolving merge conflicts.

The GitHub Actions integration enables agile Java teams using GitHub CI to understand the impact of changes and increase the speed and quality of releases across their entire enterprise application portfolio. Use cases include achieving higher code quality and reliability, increasing code coverage, and supporting application modernization initiatives such as cloud migration and microservices re-architecture.

"Diffblue Cover Pipeline for GitHub Actions makes unit test automation easier for teams to adopt and scale," added Lodge. "With this integration, Java developers can build faster, test continuously, and deploy with confidence."

The Diffblue Cover Pipeline for GitHub is available now for Diffblue Cover Teams and Enterprise editions. For more information, visit www.diffblue.com .

About Diffblue

Diffblue is the leading provider of AI-powered unit testing solutions for Java. Founded by researchers from the University of Oxford, join Diffblue’s mission to automate unit testing that ensures that organizations can improve software quality, security, and development speed. Diffblue worked with early customers AWS and Goldman Sachs to develop the first automated Java unit test solution that requires no human intervention. Backed by top venture capital investments, it has an enterprise customer base that includes Cisco, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Opers and S&P Global, among others. Follow us on Twitter: @diffblueHQ or learn more at www.diffblue.com.