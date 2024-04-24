AFCI to Host First Global Film Commission Network Summit at Marché du Film in Cannes

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting first, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) will make its debut at Marché du Film during the 77th Festival de Cannes. The inaugural Global Film Commission Network Summit marks a significant milestone in AFCI’s 49-year history and will be one of the major highlights of this year’s film market program.



The Summit signifies a growing trend within the film industry by focusing on the pivotal role of film location selection and production strategies. This is the first time the Marché du Film is set to present a wealth of curated content on these subjects, underscoring their rising prominence in industry dialogue.

Scheduled for May 19th (10:00 AM - 1:00 PM) on the Main Stage, the Summit will provide a comprehensive update on global screen sector development, presented in partnership with research and consulting firm Olsberg SPI. This update will build upon Olsberg's landmark “Best Practice in Screen Sector Development” study released in 2019. The first-of-its-kind analysis has been used widely over the past five years by governments to grow their share of the global film/TV production market.

Other topics at the Summit will highlight selecting locations for authentic storytelling, Indigenous community engagement and dismantling location stereotypes. Attendees will include film commissioners, policymakers and senior-level studio and independent production executives.

AFCI Executive Director Jaclyn Philpott said, “We are proud AFCI will play a significant role at the Marché du Film - Festival De Cannes this year to put a spotlight on the vital role film commissioners play within the production industry. Our expanded presence at Cannes underscores AFCI’s important role in the global screen sector.”

Since becoming Executive Director in January 2023, Philpott has implemented a new strategic plan to expand AFCI’s geographically and culturally diverse membership, welcome independent producers and other industry decision makers into the organization, and reimagine AFCI’s signature events, including the annual AFCI Week conference (August 25-28, 2024, in Los Angeles).

“The rise of film location importance is a growing topic and becoming a key focus within our industry,” said Guillaume Esmiol, Executive Director of the Marché du Film. “Our collaboration with AFCI, starting with this year’s summit, is the start of a growing partnership. As film commissions become increasingly crucial to getting productions off the ground, we look forward to supporting AFCI’s future ventures and encouraging this dialogue and growth at future market editions.”

Philpott added that film commissioners help support the film/TV industry in myriad ways that affect infrastructure and workforce development, locations, sustainability, and inclusion/equity. They also help governments advance the positive impact of a vibrant screen sector on economic and cultural development.

AFCI is pleased to partner with Higginbotham, a Los Angeles-based entertainment insurance and financial solutions company, as a Presentation Sponsor for the AFCI Summit.

More information about AFCI’s Global Film Commission Network Summit at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes is available at: https://afci.org/upcoming-events/events/global-film-commission-network-summit-festival-de-cannes/.

About the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI)

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) is a nonprofit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. AFCI provides advocacy, connectivity and education to foster screen sector economic growth in an inclusive and sustainable manner. Signature events – including AFCI Week and Cineposium -- draw industry professionals from around the world. AFCI is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Website: www.AFCI.org

About the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes

The Marché du Film, the business wing of the Festival de Cannes, is the industry’s largest international gathering of film professionals, bringing together an impressive network of 14,000 film professionals spanning more than 140 countries. This includes buyers, sales agents, producers, distributors, festival representatives, financiers and more. Each year, the film market hosts over 600 exhibitors, 1,200 screenings and introduces 4,000 new film projects from the industry’s most vibrant talents. Additionally, it shines a spotlight on film institutions and commissions from nearly 90 countries, represented across 60 pavilions. With a variety of tailored programs and over 200 industry events & conferences, the Marché du Film is dedicated to strengthening the global film community by fostering strategic partnerships, facilitating project financing, showcasing the latest innovations and providing insights into the industry’s latest challenges and trends — all within the illustrious and iconic setting of Cannes.

Website: www.marchedufilm.com