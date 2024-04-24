Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2024-5

Paris, 24 April 2024

Caffil has amended the Final Terms dated 4 April 2024 relating to the issue of €50,000,000 3.60 per cent. obligations foncières due 8 April 2054 (ISIN Code: FR001400PAP5) (the "Obligations Foncières") under its €75,000,000,000 EMTN Programme (the "Amended and Restated Final Terms").

The amendment provides for the admission to trading of the Obligations Foncières on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as from 24 April 2024 and the additional conditions of publication of the Amended and Restated Final Terms.

The Amended and Restated Final Terms relating to the issue of the Obligations Foncières will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr).

Attachment