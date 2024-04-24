Global Corporate Leadership Training Market Rising at a CAGR of 8.7% until 2034, predict FMI’s Analysts

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The corporate leadership training market will be valued at US$ 39.3 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 90.1 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Cross-cultural leadership skills become imperative as businesses operate across diverse markets, compelling the need for tailored training. Adopting innovative training methods such as online platforms and simulations enhances accessibility and effectiveness. Intensifying competition and rapid market changes necessitate agile and visionary leadership, boosting demand for training services.

Economic uncertainties may limit organizations' investment in leadership development initiatives, impacting market growth. Some firms struggle to measure the tangible returns on leadership training investments, leading to hesitation in allocating resources.

Organizational culture resistant to new leadership paradigms may hinder the adoption of innovative training approaches. With numerous providers offering similar services, differentiation becomes challenging, potentially stalling market expansion.

Integration of gamification and interactive techniques enhances engagement and knowledge retention in training programs. Emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion in leadership training reflects societal and organizational imperatives, fostering inclusive leadership practices. Lifelong learning becomes integral to leadership development, with a trend towards ongoing skill enhancement and professional growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By end user, the large scale enterprises segment is registered at a CAGR of 5% by 2034 .

by . China is expected to register at a CAGR of 4% by 2034 .

by . South Korea registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 11% by 2034 .

by . Based on application, the online training segment is fostered at a CAGR of 3% by 2034.

“The strategic imperative for organizations to invest in building a strong leadership bench augments sustained growth and competitiveness in the long term.,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The corporate leadership training market features diverse competitors, from established institutes to online platforms. Key players offer comprehensive programs and differentiate through innovative curriculum design and industry-specific expertise.

Digital platforms are disrupting the market, providing scalable and customizable training options and boosting competition and innovation within the sector. Some of the key developments are:Top of Form

In August 2020, Salesforce and IBM partnered to aim to deliver integrated solutions for customer experience management.



In June 2020, Microsoft acquired Softomotive, a leading robotic process automation (RPA) provider, augmenting its capabilities in automation technology. The strategic move aligned with the companies' goals for enhancing customer experiences and bolstering automation offerings, fostering innovation and market leadership.

Key Companies Profiled

Skillsoft Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Global Training Solutions Inc.

Future London Academy Ltd.

GBS Corporate Training Ltd.

D2L Corp.

Articulate Global Inc.

Key Segments

By Application:

Online Training

Instructor Let Training (ILT)

Blended Training



By End-User:

Large Scale Enterprises

Small and Midsize Enterprises

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



