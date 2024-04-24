Zefiro Methane Corp. “Rings the Bell” at Cboe Canada for its Initial Public Offering (IPO)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) exchange, as part of Zefiro’s successful Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) which was recently announced by the Company in a press release dated April 11, 2024 . A ceremony took place yesterday at Cboe Canada’s head office in Toronto, where Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD rang the bell alongside Zefiro team members.

Pictured From Left to Right During Zefiro’s Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Cboe Canada’s Office on April 23, 2024: Michael Downs and Jeffrey Slotterback of PhiCap Advisors LLC, Tina Reine (Chief Commercial Officer of Zefiro), Talal Debs PhD (Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zefiro), and Luke Plants (Senior Vice President of Business Development of Zefiro, and CEO of Zefiro’s subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc.).

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR+ or the Investors section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Zefiro is focused on reducing emissions of methane gas, which is 25x to 84x more potent than carbon dioxide emissions. Through its asset retirement and environmental markets operations, Zefiro is the only fully integrated provider focused on the millions of sites throughout North America that continue to leak methane on a daily basis. Zefiro’s partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments are expected to continue increasing the Company’s revenue and EBITDA growth for public shareholders.

Zefiro continues to build out its presence in the United States, where the latest expert estimates indicate that there are more than four million abandoned wells , with USD $4.7 billion in federal funding recently announced for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities to help address the leading causes of the methane emissions crisis. Throughout 2023, Zefiro scaled its foundation as an environmental services company with its acquisition of Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (based in Bradford, Pennsylvania), and a strategic bolt-on acquisition of Appalachian Well Surveys, Inc., a wireline company in Cambridge, Ohio, which makes it fully integrated. In July 2023, Zefiro announced the presale of certified carbon credits to Mercuria Energy America, LLC , which is the United States-based division of one of the world’s largest independent energy and commodities groups. Additionally, in December 2023, Zefiro hosted an event in the “Blue Zone” of the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

Zefiro and related subsidiaries have recently been featured by multiple media outlets including MarketWatch, Quantum Commodity Intelligence, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, World Oil, and the Wall Street Journal. Please also see a recent op-ed by Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs highlighting ‘Active Sustainability’ which utilizes capital to support a solution to a problem such as the methane emissions crisis, while also driving economic value as a business. Please refer to the “In the Press” section of Zefiro’s website for a listing of recent press and media coverage: https://zefiromethane.com/media/in-the-press/

“Yesterday’s bell-ringing ceremony at the Cboe Canada headquarters marked the beginning of Zefiro’s latest chapter as a growing environmental services company. Through its asset retirement and environmental markets operations, Zefiro is the only fully integrated provider focused on the millions of sites throughout North America that continue to leak methane on a daily basis,” commented Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs. “By virtue of being listed, Zefiro can now provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement. I am proud of and grateful for all of the Zefiro team members and early-stage investors whose contributions brought us here today, and we look forward to Zefiro’s exciting future as a public company on the Cboe Canada exchange!”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

“Talal Debs”

Talal Debs, Founder & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Zefiro Investor Relations

1 (800) 274-ZEFI (274-9334)

investor@zefiromethane.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Myers - Profile Advisors (New York)

media@zefiromethane.com

+1 (347) 774-1125

Advisors

PI Financial Corp. acted as lead underwriter in connection with the IPO, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Raymond James Ltd. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Cozen O’Connor served as counsel to the Company. Zefiro also engaged PhiCap Advisors LLC as strategic financial advisor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the Company’s intention to reduce emissions from end-of-life oil and gas wells and eliminate methane gas; the Company’s partnerships with industry operators, state agencies, and federal governments; the Company’s expectations for continued increases in revenues and EBITDA growth as a result of these partnerships; the Company’s intentions to build out its presence in the United States; the anticipated federal funding for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoring activities; the Company’s expectations to become a growing environmental services company; the Company’s ability to provide institutional and retail investors alike with the opportunity to join the Active Sustainability movement; the Company’s ability to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns; and other statements regarding the Company’s business and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; and (v) other risk factors set forth in the Prospectus under the heading “Risk Factors”. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b93375c-e014-43dc-95f0-7f5f05593d59