Global Organic Fertilizer Industry Report 2024: Market, Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis 2023-2030

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizer Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Organic Fertilizer Market is expected to be priced at around US$ 20.56 Billion by 2030 from US$ 11.04 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.29% during 2024-2030

The need for organic fertilizer has become more and more evident. Unlike artificial counterparts, natural fertilizers increase the soil with critical nutrients while providing microbial activity and soil fitness. They contribute to sustainable farming practices by lowering chemical runoff and minimizing environmental pollution. Moreover, organic fertilizers assist biodiversity and enhance the nutritional quality of crops, meeting the developing need for natural and green produce. Embracing organic fertilizers aligns with the global push toward more environmentally conscious and sustainable present-day agricultural practices.







The upward thrust in attention surrounding environmental protection has substantially fueled the increase of the organic fertilizers market. As clients become more attuned to the ecological repercussions of agricultural practices, there may be a burgeoning demand for eco-friendly alternatives. A Science Direct article states that organic fertilizers are pivotal in sustainable agriculture and soil enhancement. They are available with no trouble at a considerable cost and are effortlessly relevant in fields. Using natural fertilizers leads to a 10-25% boom in crop yield. Derived from natural resources, natural fertilizers mitigate chemical runoff, soil erosion, and water pollutants.



Moreover, organic farming has become increasingly popular as farmers opt for this method to cultivate healthier foods while lessening their environmental footprint. Organic fertilizers are critical in this agricultural approach, fueling the global market. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), organic farming is practiced in 191 international locations, with over 76 million hectares of agricultural land managed organically with the aid of at least 3.7 million farmers.



Besides, government regulations to mitigate the negative consequences of chemical fertilizers on plants are driving the increasing demand for organic fertilizers. This trend is anticipated to propel the increase within the organic fertilizers market. For instance, the Indian authorities promote organic farming through schemes like Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development in the North East Region (MOVCDNER) since 2015-16, imparting subsidies to farmers for both on-farm and off-farm organic inputs.

Furthermore, the authorities plan to enlarge natural farming tasks to cover 7.5 lakh hectares alongside the Ganga basin and different rain-fed regions, transforming one crore farmers into natural farming practitioners by setting up 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centers to deliver nearby farm livestock-based natural farming inputs constantly. This program targets to lessen reliance on chemical fertilizers.



The use of soil treatment is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the global organic fertilizer market



The global organic fertilizer market is fragmented by mode of application into Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Root Dripping. Soil treatment is anticipated to contribute to the market by enhancing soil fitness, fertility, and sustainability. This aligns with the growing need for eco-friendly agricultural practices and the merchandising of organic farming worldwide.



Fruits and vegetables are some of the essential components of the global organic fertilizer market



The organic fertilizer market is categorized by crop type into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others. Fruits and vegetables are among the critical segments within the worldwide organic fertilizer market owing to heightened customer awareness of healthful dietary alternatives. Organic fertilizers improve soil fertility, resulting in higher yields and improved produce quality, meeting the developing demand for natural and nutritious fruits and greens worldwide.



China might have a significant presence in the global organic fertilizer market



China is among the considerable international organic fertilizer market players, driven by its widespread agricultural output and growing cognizance of sustainable farming methods. With a massive population and escalating environmental issues, China has prioritized natural agriculture, resulting in the sizable adoption of organic fertilizers. According to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture FiBL, in 2023, organic farmland in China increased by nearly 320,000 hectares, marking a 13.1 percent boom. This trajectory is bolstered by governmental efforts to promote organic farming and environmental sustainability nationwide.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

National Fertilizers

Madras Fertilizers

Seek Biotechnology Co. Ltd,

Coromandel International

Nagarujuna fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd,

T Stanes& Company Limited

Novozymes

Kribhco

Sources - Global Organic Fertilizer Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Plant Based

Animal Based

Synthetic Based

Mode of application - Global Organic Fertilizer Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Root Dripping

Product Type - Global Organic Fertilizer Market breakup in Microorganism & Organic Residues and further subdivided into 8 & 4 segments respectively:

A. Microorganism

Azospirillum

Cyanobacteria

Phosphate-Solublizing Bacteria

Azolla

Aulosira

Rhizobium

Azotobacter

Others

B. Organic Residues

Farm Yard Manure

Crop Residue

Green Manure

Other Products

Crop Type - Global Organic Fertilizer Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Form - Global Organic Fertilizer Market breakup in 2 viewpoints

Dry

Liquid

Country - Global Organic Fertilizer Market of 25 Countries covered in the report

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn85gh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment