Global Medium Voltage Drives Market Forecast 2024-2030: Increasing Demand for Precision Power Transmission Across Mining and Oil & Gas Operations

The Global Medium Voltage Drives Market was estimated at USD 13.04 billion in 2023, USD 13.69 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 18.52 billion by 2030, showcasing a CAGR of 5.14% over the forecast period.

Various factors are influencing the landscape of Medium Voltage Drives (MVDs). Drivers such as the growing emphasis on energy conservation and efficiency across industries, alongside the increasing demand for precision power transmission in sectors like mining and oil & gas operations, propel market growth. However, there are restraints to consider, including the high costs associated with research, development, and manufacturing of MVDs.

Opportunities emerge amidst these dynamics, driven by the global push towards renewable energy and the need for efficient energy distribution systems, as well as technological advancements leading to increased adoption of automation and smart manufacturing solutions. Yet, challenges persist, notably the complexities linked to the installation, operation, and maintenance of MVD systems.

Additionally, market segmentation analysis reveals notable trends, such as the utilization of AC drives in power supply offering exceptional flexibility and energy efficiency, and the increasing usage of medium voltage drives in sectors like oil & gas and power generation to enhance operational efficiency and control.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Energy Conservation and Efficiency Across Industries

Increasing Demand for Precision Power Transmission Across Mining and Oil & Gas Operations

Restraints

High Costs Associated with the Research, Development, and Manufacturing of MVDs

Opportunities

Global Push Towards Renewable Energy and the Need for Energy Distribution System

Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Automation and Smart Manufacturing Solutions

Challenges

Complexities Associated with the Installation, Operation, and Maintenance of MVD Systems

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Medium Voltage Drives Market, highlighting the following leading vendors and their innovative profiles:

ABB

Alfanar Group

Benshaw Inc.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Danfoss

Delta Electronics

Eaton Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

Ingeteam Power Technology

Johnson Controls International

NIDEC Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Teco-Westinghouse

The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

TMEIC

Toshiba Corporation

WEG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Medium Voltage Drives Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type AC Drives DC Drives

Voltage Range 3.3 to 7.2 kV Above 7.2 kV Up to 3.3 kV

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Application Compressors Conveyors Fans Pumps

End-use Mining Oil & Gas Power Generation Water & Wastewater



