Glioma Pipeline Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Market Insights on 180+ Companies and Respective 200+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Glioma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Glioma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the mechanism of action. A detailed picture of the Glioma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Glioma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Glioma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Glioma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Glioma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Glioma.

Glioma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Glioma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Glioma Emerging Drugs



ONC 201: Chimerix

ONC201 is an orally administered small molecule dopamine receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist and caseinolytic protease (ClpP) agonist in late-stage clinical development for recurrent gliomas that harbor the H3 K27M mutation. Recurrent glioma is a form of brain cancer with a particularly poor prognosis having a median overall survival of approximately eight months. Recurrent pediatric patients, with cancer that carries the H3 K27M mutation, have an even worse prognosis with median overall survival of approximately four months. Compelling responses at this stage of disease are rare and lack durability. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage for the treatment of Glioma.



Marizomib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Marizomib (NPI-0052) is under development for the treatment of glioblastoma. It was originally developed by Triphase and later acquired by Celgene and now Celgene was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. Marizomib irreversibly binds to and inhibits the 20S catalytic core subunit of the proteasome by covalently modifying its active site threonine residues; inhibition of ubiquitin-proteasome mediated proteolysis results in an accumulation of poly-ubiquitinated proteins, which may result in the disruption of cellular processes, cell cycle arrest, the induction of apoptosis, and the inhibition of tumor growth and angiogenesis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Glioblastoma.



MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.



MDNA55 is an Empowered Superkine developed as a therapeutic for recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM), a uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. By using a highly specific IL-4 Superkine as the vehicle to deliver a potent bacterial toxin to the tumor cells, MDNA55 has the potential to purge bulk tumors and disrupt their supporting networks, while reactivating the immune system to tackle cancer. MDNA55 is designed to be a molecular trojan horse. It is a genetic fusion of two molecules: a circularly permuted IL-4 Superkine and the catalytic domain of the pseudomonas exotoxin A. Genetic fusion allows MDNA55 to harness the selectivity of the Superkine for cancers that overexpress the target IL-4 receptor (IL-4R) and deliver the cell-killing toxin directly into the tumor, its microenvironment and cancer stem cells.



CAN-3110: Candel Therapeutics

CAN-3110 is a first-in-class, replication-competent herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate designed with dual activity for oncolysis and immune activation in a single therapeutic. Its activity is designed to be conditional to the expression of Nestin in cancer cells. CAN-3110 is being evaluated in a phase I investigator-sponsored clinical trial in patients with recurrent High Grade Glioma.



Glioma: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Glioma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Glioma



There are approx. 180+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Glioma. The companies which have their Glioma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include Chimerix.

Product Type



Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



Glioma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Glioma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Glioma drugs.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Glioma drugs?

How many Glioma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Glioma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Glioma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Glioma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

CellabMED

Oblato

BioMed Valley Discoveries

PharmAbcine

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

I-Mab Biopharma

Chimerix

Medicenna Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly and Company

Candel Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Aveta Biomics

Angiochem

Arog Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

BioMimetix

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

CANbridge Life Sciences

Crimson Biopharma

Epitopoietic Research Corporation

Stemgen

Key Products

YYB-103

OKN-007

Ulixertinib

TTAC-0001

Tovorafenib

TJ107

ONC201

MDNA55

DS-1001b

Abemaciclib

CAN-2409

AZD 1390

Amax 126

ANG1005

Crenolanib

BI 764532

BMX-001

BXQ-350

CAN008

CM93

ERC1671

hrBMP4

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

