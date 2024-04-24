Vanadium (FeV40, FeV50, FeV60, FeV80) Industry Report 2024: Global Markets Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vanadium Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vanadium market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global vanadium market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, chemical, and energy storage markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of Vanadium in automobile industry, growing governmental efforts to find green energy alternatives, as well as, increasing knowledge of vanadium's potential as a replacement in the production of other high-performance items.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies vanadium companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Vanadium Market

Market Size Estimates: Vanadium market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Vanadium market size by type, grade type, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Vanadium market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, grade type, application, end use, and regions for the vanadium market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the vanadium market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Vanadium Market Insights

FeV80 will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it improves alloy durability and strength, satisfying strict industry standards, especially in the steel industry.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased government support, a thriving industrial sector, and rising demand for vanadium across multiple sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Vanadium Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Vanadium Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Vanadium Market by Type

3.3.1 Vanadium Pentoxide

3.3.2 Vanadium Ferrovanadium

3.3.3 Aluminum-Vanadium Alloy

3.3.4 Vanadium Chemical

3.3.5 Others

3.4 Global Vanadium Market by Grade Type

3.4.1 FeV40

3.4.2 FeV50

3.4.3 FeV60

3.4.4 FeV80

3.5 Global Vanadium Market by Application

3.5.1 Iron & Steel

3.5.2 Chemical

3.5.3 Energy Storage

3.5.4 Titanium Alloys

3.5.5 Others

3.6 Global Vanadium Market by End Use

3.6.1 Automotive

3.6.2 Chemical

3.6.3 Energy Storage

3.6.4 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Vanadium Market by Region

4.2 North American Vanadium Market

4.2.1 North American Vanadium Market by Grade Type: FeV40, FeV50, FeV60, and FeV80

4.2.2 North American Vanadium Market by Application: Iron & Steel, Chemical, Energy Storage, Titanium Alloys, and Others

4.3 European Vanadium Market

4.4 APAC Vanadium Market

4.5 RoW Vanadium Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Vanadium Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Vanadium Market by Grade Type

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Vanadium Market by Application

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Vanadium Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Vanadium Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Vanadium Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Vanadium Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Vanadium Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Australian Vanadium

7.2 Bushveld minerals

7.3 EVRAZ

7.4 Largo Resources

7.5 AMG advanced metallurgical

7.6 Angang steel

7.7 Glencore

7.8 HBIS

7.9 Treibacher Industries

7.10 Atlantic

