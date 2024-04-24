PVC Window Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Masco, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Lixil Group, Deceuninck, PGT, and Griffon

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Window Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVC window market is expected to reach an estimated $78.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global PVC window market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards sustainable, weather resistant, and cost effective construction practices.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PVC window companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the PVC window Market

Market Size Estimates: PVC window market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: PVC window market size by various segments, such as product type, by type and end use.

Regional Analysis: PVC window market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, type, end use, and regions for PVC window market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the PVC window.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

PVC window Market Insights

Turn & tilt PVC windows will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its easy to use operating function.

Residential and commercial are major end use segments. Residential will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to growth in residential construction industry and increasing use of weather-resistant and energy efficient windows in buildings.

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction in developing countries like China and India. Cost effectiveness, sustainability and awareness of energy efficiency of the buildings promote the PVC window demand in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global PVC Window Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global PVC Window Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Turn & Tilt Windows

3.3.2: Sliding Windows

3.3.3: Casement Windows

3.3.4: Others

3.4 Global PVC Window Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Residential End Uses in the PVC Window Market

3.4.2: Commercial End Use in the PVC Window Market

3.5: Global PVC Window Market by Type

3.5.1: New Type

3.5.2: Replacement Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global PVC Window Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Window Market

4.2.1: North American PVC Window Market by Product Type: Turn & Tilt Windows, Sliding Windows, Casement Windows, and Others

4.2.2: North American PVC Window Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.2.3: North American PVC Window Market by Type: Offline/ Hard Coating and Online/ Soft Coating PVC Window

4.3: European PVC Window Market

4.4: APAC PVC Window Market

4.5: ROW PVC Window Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis Model



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Window Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Window Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PVC Window Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PVC Window Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global PVC Window Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Masco Corporation

8.2: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

8.3: LIXIL Group Corporation

8.4: Deceuninck NV

8.5: PGT, Inc.

8.6: Ply Gem Holdings Inc

8.7: Westag & Getalit AG.

8.8: Epwin Group

8.9: Eurocell

