Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2024

Strasbourg, France, April 24, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, announced that the documentation related to the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of Transgene’s shareholders is available.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 42 of April 5, 2024.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company’s website ( www.transgene.fr under “Investors - Shareholders’ Meeting”) and the video will also be available later within the time period provided for by the regulations.

The procedures and rules relative to the holding of this shareholder meeting, as well as the exercise of the right to request documents and submit written questions, are set out in the notice of meeting published on April 5, 2024 and are also posted at www.transgene.fr/AG2024 .

Contacts





Transgene:

Lucie Larguier, CFO

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

investorrelations@transgene.fr Media:

MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall

+44 (0)203 928 6900

transgene@medistrava.com

