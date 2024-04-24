American Football Equipment Market Report 2024-2028: Growing Participation of Women in American Football and Increased Demand for Customizable Equipment Drives Market Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Football Equipment Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The American football equipment market in the United States is forecasted to grow by USD 277.78 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing participation by youth in American football, the rising popularity of American football, and the growing demand for customizable American football equipment.

This study identifies the growing participation of women in American football as another prime reason driving the American football equipment market in US growth during the next few years. Also, quick growth of flag football among youth and growing collaborations between American football equipment manufacturers and athletes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the American football equipment market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The American football equipment market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

Protective gear

Helmets

Cleats

Balls

Training equipment

By End-user

Professional

Amateur

By Retail Channel

Specialty and sports shops

Department and discount stores

Online retail

The report on the American football equipment market in US covers the following areas:

American football equipment market in US sizing

American football equipment market in US forecast

American football equipment market in US industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading American football equipment market vendors that include Adidas, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA, BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports, Champro Sports, Cutters Sports, First Team Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Rogers Athletic, Under Armour, VOIT Corp., Xenith, XTECH Protective Equipment, Douglas Sports and Shock Doctor.

Also, the American football equipment market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 American football equipment market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Retail Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Helmets - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Cleats - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Balls - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Amateur - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

8.3 Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Big Game USA LLC

BRG Sports Inc.

Certor Sports LLC

Champro Sports

Cutters Sports

First Team Inc.

Franklin Sports Inc.

Grip Boost Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc.

Rogers Athletic

Under Armour Inc.

VOIT Corp.

Xenith LLC

XTECH Protective Equipment

Douglas Sports

Shock Doctor Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gnhle

