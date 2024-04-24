Buffer Preparation Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Lonza, Bio-Rad, Sartorius, Corning, BD & Co, GE

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Buffer Preparation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global buffer preparation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global buffer preparation market looks promising with opportunities in the chromatography and filtration markets. The major drivers for this market are increased interest in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and enhanced bioprocessing and growing need for advanced buffer preparation systems.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies buffer preparation companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Features of the Global Buffer Preparation Market

Market Size Estimates: Buffer preparation market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Buffer preparation market size by various segments, such as by type, technique, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Buffer preparation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, technique, application, end use, and regions for the buffer preparation market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the buffer preparation market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Buffer Preparation Market Insights

Tank will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to segmentation empowers customers to make informed choices.

Within this market, chromatography will remain the larger segment due to diverse approaches employed in buffer preparation.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to numerous well-established companies specializing in buffer preparation products and services in that region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Buffer Preparation Market: Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Buffer Preparation Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3 Global Buffer Preparation Market by Type

3.3.1 Tank

3.3.2 Whole Unit

3.4 Global Buffer Preparation Market by Technique

3.4.1 Chromatography

3.4.2 Filtration

3.4.3 Others

3.5 Global Buffer Preparation Market by Application

3.5.1 Cell Culture

3.5.2 Fermentation Procedures

3.5.3 Others

3.6 Global Buffer Preparation Market by End Use

3.6.1 Pharmaceuticals Companies

3.6.2 Biotechnology Firms

3.6.3 Contract Manufacturing Organization

3.6.4 Research laboratories

3.6.5 Academic Institution

3.6.6 Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1 Global Buffer Preparation Market by Region

4.2 North American Buffer Preparation Market

4.2.1 North American Buffer Preparation Market by Type: Tank and Whole Unit

4.2.2 North American Buffer Preparation Market by Technique: Chromatography, Filtration, and Others

4.3 European Buffer Preparation Market

4.4 APAC Buffer Preparation Market

4.5 RoW Buffer Preparation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Operational Integration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Buffer Preparation Market by Type

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Buffer Preparation Market by Technique

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Buffer Preparation Market by Application

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Buffer Preparation Market by End Use

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Buffer Preparation Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Buffer Preparation Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of the Global Buffer Preparation Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Buffer Preparation Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Merck KGaA,

7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.3 Avantor

7.4 Lonza

7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.6 Sartorius

7.7 Corning

7.8 Becton

7.9 Dickinson and Company

7.10 GE Healthcare

