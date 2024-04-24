Sunstone IV hf.

Storhofdi 22-30,

110 Reykjavik,

Iceland

Sunstone IV hf.: Confirmation of the report on the financial obligations of MILA 300929 bond

Enclosed is a confirmation by KPMG ehf. on Sunstone IV hf.'s report on financial obligations relating to the issuance of MILA 300929 bond. The consolidated annual accounts of Mila hf. for the operating year 2023 were published on 8 April 2024. The calculation and confirmation of financial conditions shall be carried out following the publication of the company's annual accounts and the issuance of MILA 300929 bond.

The review of financial obligations by KPMG ehf. was in accordance with Sunstone IV hf.'s assessment and a report on financial obligations was therefore confirmed.

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Sunstone IV hf.

regluvordur@mila.is

