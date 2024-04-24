Global Touch Screen Industry Report 2024-2028: Rising Adoption of Flexible and Foldable Touchscreen Displays

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Touch Screen Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The touch screen industry is poised for remarkable expansion, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.26% from 2023 to 2028. This surge is attributed to the integration of touch screen technology across diverse sectors. Key factors propelling this growth include the rise of smart home adoption, an increase in touch screen applications within the automotive sector, and the soaring demand for smartphones and laptops.

Market Segmentation Insight



The market is divided into multiple segments to provide a comprehensive overview of the touch screen landscape. Analysis is categorized by application, distinguishing between personal and professional usage, and by screen type, which includes capacitive, resistive, infrared, surface acoustic wave, and optical touch screens.

Geographically, the report examines regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering insights into regional market dynamics and growth potential.

Innovations and Opportunities



Industry growth is further fueled by the advent of flexible and foldable touch screen displays, a sector poised for significant development. Increasing innovation in display technology and expanding commercial and industrial applications also promise to deliver growth opportunities within the touch screen market.

Strategic Vendor Analysis



An in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape includes the examination of key vendors that are currently leading the market. Businesses are expected to strengthen their market position through strategic initiatives, identifying upcoming trends and challenges that may impact market growth.

Anticipated Market Development



The data synthesized from the extensive research underscores a complete competitive landscape and conveys a comprehensive market growth forecast. By integrating qualitative and quantitative analytical techniques, the report seeks to offer an accurate depiction of the market trajectory for the forecast period.

This touch screen market overview is intended to provide stakeholders with robust insights to inform strategic decision-making and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities in the evolving market landscape.

The touch screen market is segmented as below:

By Application



Personal use

Professional use

By Screen Type



Capacitive touch screens

Resistive touch screens

Infrared touch screens

Surface acoustic wave and optical

Companies Profiled:

3M Co.

AUO Corp.

Baanto International Ltd.

Barco NV

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

DISPLAX S.A.

Elo Touch Solutions Inc.

GestureTek technologies

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Horizon Display Inc.

JFC Industrial Co. Ltd.

Leyard Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Qisda Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Truly International Holdings Ltd.

ViewSonic Corp.

