Walacor Corporation and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Next-Generation Technology for Securing Data at Rest to the Public Sector

BETHESDA, Md., and RESTON, Va., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walacor Corporation, a disruptive secure data technology company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Walacor’s Public Sector Distributor, introducing its innovative data security solutions to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for Walacor as we aim to expand the reach and impact of our innovative solutions within the Public Sector," said Lara George, CEO at Walacor. "Carahsoft's unparalleled expertise in Government IT solutions makes them the ideal partner to help us navigate the complexities of the Public Sector and ensure that our technologies can effectively meet the unique needs of Government."

Walacor’s highly secure data platform is built with trust and integrity into the core, using innovative, record-level encryption that delivers unparalleled quantum-resistant data protection, data auditability, and detectable immutability, always turned on at the element, record or file level. With cutting-edge simplicity and proven scalability and performance, the data-centric architecture provides optimal interoperability including S3 integrations, data governance, and visibility, as the secure data layer infrastructure to any Zero Trust platform. The Walacor Platform is built for all types of data, for any industry, on cloud, on-premise, or hybrid, and helps agencies secure data growth while reducing costs and increasing trust, resiliency, and security.

Walacor's cutting-edge solutions, now accessible through this partnership, promise to revolutionize how Public Sector entities leverage technology, enhancing efficiency, security, and operational effectiveness across various Government functions.

"Walacor’s provable immutability, combined with seamless integration and unique file keys for S3 storage, offers tremendous value to the Public Sector. This technology represents a significant step forward in enhancing data security, trust, and maximizing the utility of data for Government agencies," said Troy Meraw, Program Executive for Quantum Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are thrilled to work with Walacor and our reseller partners to bring these groundbreaking solutions to Public Sector agencies.”

The collaboration between Walacor and Carahsoft signifies a shared commitment to fostering innovation within the Public Sector, ensuring that Government agencies have access to the latest technological advancements to serve the public effectively.

Walacor's offerings are now available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or Walacor@carahsoft.com.

About Walacor

The Walacor platform simplifies data security by offering an enterprise-grade Guaranteed Data Store platform that secures data elements in Quantum Safe “Sealed Envelopes,” certifying that data is permanently protected, providing a trust and integrity layer to all data. The platform meets needs for speed, scalability, & security on-premise, in the cloud, and in hybrid environments. For more information visit www.walacor.com

Contact

Lara George

(917) 816-5614

Lara@walacor.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com