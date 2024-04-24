Amplifire and Kahuna Collaborate to Provide Better Learning Experiences Through Targeted Skills and Competency Training

Boudler, CO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplifire, the leading adaptive eLearning and content development platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kahuna, the leading skills management software, to revolutionize training in a new age of workforce development. Combining Amplifire's unparalleled adaptive, brain science-based learning algorithm and AI-powered content with Kahuna’s digitized skills management platform, this partnership aims to facilitate seamless skills tracking, elevated educational content development, and faster, more effective training.

Amplifire's collaboration with Kahuna will provide a robust, end-to-end learning and competency offering, equipping organizations with deeper visibility into validated skills data and enabling granular tracking of workforce competence. Jointly, Amplifire and Kahuna reduce the administrative burden associated with tracking requirements, eliminate redundancies and time wasted by respecting learners’ expertise, and ensure individuals are empowered with the right skills to give themselves and the business a competitive edge.

"At Kahuna we are deeply committed to empowering organizations with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of today's technical and frontline workforce challenges," said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna. "Our partnership with Amplifire marks a step forward in this mission, as it allows us to leverage their cutting-edge adaptive learning content alongside our skills management platform to enable more connected and informed workforce decision-making in line with business needs."

Bob Burgin, CEO of Amplifire, asserted, “In partnering with Kahuna, we're crafting a powerful tool poised to drive tangible advancements in workforce development. Together, we’re enabling organizations to tackle workforce challenges in a dynamic and unprecedented way, housing the best solutions in one offering. But more than that, we’re opening the door to work together on many key verticals.”

Based on current use cases, the partnership is already yielding results for accreditation requirement fulfillment, administrative burden reduction, deep insights into learner knowledge, misunderstandings, and struggles, as well as empowerment and guidance for career advancement.

The collaboration with Kahuna is part of a broader initiative by Amplifire to invest in innovative and effective workforce development solutions. By combining forces with Kahuna, Amplifire aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of workforce training.

About Amplifire



Amplifire is a next-generation learning platform with more than four billion interactions and is an innovator in high-stakes training for critical roles. The Amplifire platform harnesses advances in cognitive science to create personalized learning and drive successful outcomes. The platform’s adaptive algorithm guides millions of learners to mastery across healthcare, government, and other segments, providing unique analytics that offer valuable learner insights.

About Kahuna

Kahuna is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce.

Attachment