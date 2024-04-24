Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 24 April 2024 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 22th of April 2024 received a total of 33,454 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 17,270 shares were sold at a price of 113.801742 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 16,184 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan (ASPP) for Q1 of 2022.

Part of the transaction included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

-End-



IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Senior Investor Relations Manager

ir@adevinta.com



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds group and champion of sustainable commerce with a focus on Europe.

Our portfolio of 25+ digital marketplaces spans consumer goods, mobility, real estate, holiday rentals and jobs. Every month, our industry-leading technology enables more than 120 million people and over a million businesses across Europe to connect and trade. Loved local brands include leboncoin in France; mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen in Germany; Fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy; Marktplaats in the Netherlands and the Canadian marketplace Kijiji.

Our international team of diverse individuals are united in their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy and society every single day.

To find out more, visit Adevinta.com

