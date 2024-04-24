Mass Spectrometry Market Size to Reach USD 12.3 Billion By 2032, at 8.8% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Mass Spectrometry Market was valued of USD 5.7 billion in 2023 which is further expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Mass spectrometry is a highly accurate analytical method used in determining, quantifying, and characterizing chemical compounds. It is used in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental analysis; it provides several instruments based on developments from the field of both medical research together with biotechnological

Important Insights

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the Global Mass Spectrometry Market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 12.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.8%, commencing from its base value of USD 5.7 billion from 2023.

Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) dominated the mass spectrometry marketplace technology section with a 39.5% market proportion in 2023. Its mixture enhances analytical competencies, presenting excessive sensitivity, selectivity, and ease of use.

Pharmaceutical & biotech companies, holding 44.9% of the 2023 market, dominated mass spectrometry end-use due to reliance on advanced analytics, precise compound identification, and regulatory compliance requirements.

North America holds 43.2% of the global mass spectrometry marketplace in 2023, pushed via a well-developed atmosphere supporting studies establishments and agencies investing in superior technology.

of the global mass spectrometry marketplace in 2023, pushed via a well-developed atmosphere supporting studies establishments and agencies investing in superior technology. North America, in particular the US, leads in mass spectrometry adoption because of well-installed healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical laboratories, and the attention of top studies establishments and pharmaceutical businesses.

Latest Trends

Miniaturization: Advancements in miniaturized mass spectrometers improve portability and accessibility, increasing their usage in subject evaluation, and environmental monitoring.

High-Resolution Imaging: Growing demand for spatially resolved molecular information drives the development of high-quality mass spectrometry imaging techniques, revolutionizing biomedical research and clinical diagnostics.

Integration with Omics Technologies: Integration of mass spectrometry with omics technologies, like proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics, allows comprehensive analysis, facilitating breakthroughs in customized medication and biomarker discovery.

Automation and Data Processing: Automation of sample preparation and data processing streamlines workflows, enhancing performance and reproducibility, at the advanced algorithms improve data interpretation and enable real-time analytics.

Hyphenated Techniques: Increasing adoption of hyphenated strategies, including LC-MS and GC-MS, coupled with chromatographic separation, enhances analytical capabilities, presenting deeper insights into complicated samples throughout diverse industries.

Mass Spectrometry Market: Competitive Landscape

In the mass spectrometry market, a moderate consolidation is observed, with key players investing heavily in diverse technologies. They pursue strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product development to enhance market share, reflecting a dynamic landscape focused on competitiveness and evolving customer requirements.

Emerging startups contribute to the growth of this market, also the major players employ strategic measures, together with expansions, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to boost market percentage. These diverse strategies’ purpose at grow marketplace penetration and reinforce their competitive role inside the enterprise.

Some of the prominent market players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

BrU.K.er Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

LECO Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Other Key Players

Mass Spectrometry Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 5.7 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 12.3 Bn CAGR (2024-2032) 8.8 % Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 45.2% Historical Data 2017 – 2022 Forecast Data 2025 - 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Mass Spectrometry Market Segmentation



By Technology

Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry (FT-MS)

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF)

Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS)

Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

Others

By Application

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Glycomics

Others

By End User

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

Government & Academic Institutes

Others

Market Analysis

Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) is the most widely adopted technology accounted for 39.5% of the market share in 2023 and this trend holds steady in the years to come. An integration of quadrupole technology with liquid chromatography amplifies a wide range of analytical features such as higher sensitivity and selectivity which play an important role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. It is associated with reliability and ease of use, hence, it has a diverse user base which ultimately enables wider adoptions in different sectors.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors played a leading role in the mass spectrometry industry as they constituted 44.9% of the market share in 2023. These companies are using advanced analytics as their R&D tool. Their tremendous financial resources being added with highly stringent rules and regulations to secure market leadership again bring into focus the critical role of mass spectrometry in drug discovery and biomolecular research in terms of being closely aligned with regulatory body requirements for accurate and reliable analytical tools.

Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation enhances instrument precision and capabilities, driving marketplace expansion and adoption across prescription drugs, biotechnology, and environmental sectors.

Increased R&D Spending: Increasing investment in R&D activities is driving demand for advanced analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry, especially in the pharmaceutical and manufacturing biotechnology industries.

Expanding Applications: Various applications in clinical research, proteomics, and environmental analysis are expanding the market, driving demand and growth in various industries across the globally.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulatory standards in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries require highly accurate analytical instruments, increasing the requirements for mass spectrometry systems to meet compliance requirements.

Restraints

High Initial Costs: The capital-intensive nature of mass spectrometry technology limits adoption rates, particularly for smaller laboratories and studies institutions, hindering marketplace growth.

Complexity and Expertise: The requirement for specialized understanding and education poses challenges for large adoption, restraining marketplace growth amongst less skilled users.

Regulatory Challenges: The evolving regulatory landscape and compliance requirements create uncertainty and increase compliance costs, impacting market increase and innovation.

Economic Fluctuations: Market volatility and economic uncertainties affect funding availability for research and development, potentially slowing down investment in mass spectrometry technology.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets: Untapped potential in emerging economies provides opportunities for market growth, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research.

Personalized Medicine: Growing emphasis on personalized healthcare drives demand for advanced analytical techniques, offering opportunities for mass spectrometry applications in precision medicine.

Technological Innovations: Continued advancements in mass spectrometry technology, which include miniaturization and high-resolution imaging, unencumber new programs and markets, fostering growth possibilities.

Collaborative Research: Collaborations among academia, industry, and government entities facilitate knowledge exchange and innovation, fostering a conducive environment for market growth and development.

Regional Analysis



North America holds the market share, 45.2%, in the global mass spectrometry market in 2023. The hold of this region in this market is due to its well-developed ecosystem that fosters various healthcare institutes, and research organizations that are diligently working in R&D. North America consists of a properly advanced healthcare infrastructure, with properly installed clinical and diagnostic laboratories that play a crucial role in scientific diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and personalized medication, contributing to its huge adoption within the healthcare industry.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Mass Spectrometry Market

April 2023: Sensely Labs integrates ChatGPT into its Front Door Navigator, enhancing the insurance experience by offering policyholders quick, intuitive answers to their queries.

November 2022: HealthTap introduced Eval360, tailored for health plans, enabling doctors to conduct detailed virtual medical evaluations, enhancing efficiency, and providing a comprehensive view of members' health.

May 2022: Medtronic and DaVita Inc. have joined forces to create an independent medical device company dedicated to improving kidney care treatment and outcomes.

March 2022: ai launched Genie, a self-building chatbot platform, facilitating businesses in creating efficient and responsive chatbots with rapid content identification for streamlined communication processes.

