Voltalia 2024 first quarter Turnover

Quarterly Turnover up +13%

driven by Energy Sales up +20%

Q1 2024 Turnover at 111 million euros

Energy Sales: strong +20% increase driven by production from new power plants commissioned in 2023, notably in France, Albania and Brazil

Services: +2% increase (after eliminations) with parallel growth in the Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement and Operation and Maintenance segments

2024 objectives reaffirmed

Capacity in operation and under construction around 3.3 gigawatts, of which around 2.5 gigawatts in operation

EBITDA of approximately 255 million euros, of which approximately 230 million euros from Energy Sales

Ambitions 2027 confirmed

Capacity in operation and under construction exceeding 5 gigawatts, of which approximately 4.2 gigawatts in operation

Capacity operated for third-party customers of more than 8 gigawatts

Normalised EBITDA 1 of approximately 475 million euros, including approximately 430 million euros from Energy Sales

Over 4 million tons of avoided CO 2

100% of capacity under construction with a stakeholder engagement plan

50% of solar capacity in operation located on co-used or upgraded soil

-35% of carbon intensity for solar held capacity under construction in kgCO 2 /MW (Scope 3) in 2030 compared with 2022

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes its 2024 first quarter turnover.

" The first three months of the year comfort our 2024 objectives, with a further +20% rise in Energy Sales. At the same time, we are executing our 2024 investment plan of 500 million euros, with the continuation of projects initiated in 2023 and new projects launched in Brazil, via Helexia, and in the United Kingdom. This investment plan, the long-term visibility of our inflation-indexed sales prices, the integrated model of our value chain and the commitment of Voltalians reinforce our confidence in achieving our 2027 ambitions.", comments Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

First-quarter (Q1) 2024 turnover

In € millions Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change at current exchange rates Change at constant exchanges rates Energy Sales 74.9 62.5 +20% +18% Services before eliminations 80.0 108.0 -26% -23% Eliminations -43.9 -72.4 -39% -35% Services after eliminations 36.1 35.6 +2% +2% Turnover 111.1 98.1 +13% +12%

ACTIVITY REVIEW

Turnover stands at 111.1 million euros, up +13% (+12% at constant exchange rates), of which 57% are generated in Europe, 37% in Latin America and 6% in Africa.

Turnover from Energy Sales amounts to 74.9 million euros, up +20% (+18% at constant exchange rates) and accounts for 67% of total sales.

Turnover to third-party customers stands at 36.1 million euros, up +2% at current and constant exchange rates, and accounts for 33% of total sales.

ENERGY SALES

Operational indicators Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Variation Production (in GWh) 973 950 +2% Capacity in operation and under construction (in MW) 2,928 2,617 +12% Wind load factor in France 26% 25% +1pt Wind load factor in Brazil 27% 40% -13pts Solar load factor in France 12% 13% -1pt Solar load factor in Brazil 24% 21% +3pts Solar load factor in Egypt and Jordan 21% 22% -1pt Load factor Royaume-Uni 8% 9% -1pt

Production rises by +2% to 973 GWh. The decrease in load factors and the change in scope due to the power plants sold in 2023 are more than offset by the new power plants production commissioned in 2023, for a total of 795 MW. The low wind load factor of the Brazilian’s power plants, in the context of the end of the El Niño weather cycle, was taken into account on April 2, 2024 when setting the annual EBITDA target for 2024.

Analysis of production by country

In Brazil, production falls by -11% due to unfavourable resource levels and the sale of two projects (Vila Acre 1 and 2, for a total of 58.5 MW) at the end of 2023. As previously indicated 2 , the production curtailment has small effect since the beginning of the year.

, the production curtailment has small effect since the beginning of the year. In France, production rises by +27%, benefiting from many commissioning, which more than offset the disposal at the end of 2023 of the Sarry and Molinons wind farm projects (33 MW in total).

In the rest of the world, production increases by a factor of x2.0. Voltalia benefits from the commissioning of the Karavasta solar power plant in Albania and the Garrido complex in Portugal.

Helexia's production continues to grow rapidly (+94%), both in Europe and Brazil.

Turnover from Energy Sales amounts to 74.9 million euros, up sharply by +20% (+18% at constant exchange rates) thanks to a rise in the average selling price per MWh, with two main factors: first revenues generation at a high price for the Karavasta3 power plant, and the contractual indexation of selling prices to inflation4.

SERVICES

First-quarter 2024 turnover from Third-Party Services (after eliminations) comes to 36.1 million euros, up +2% (at current and constant exchange rates), while internal Services (eliminated on consolidation) falls by -39%.

The Development, Construction and Equipment Procurement segment grows by +2% to 30.2 million euros. Growth is achieved in the construction business, driven by the Irish projects with ESB and Power Capital (330 MW). In-house business (eliminated on consolidation) is down sharply (-37%) after the exceptional levels of 2023, which were underpinned by a record volume of internal projects.

segment grows by +2% to 30.2 million euros. Growth is achieved in the construction business, driven by the Irish projects with ESB and Power Capital (330 MW). In-house business (eliminated on consolidation) is down sharply (-37%) after the exceptional levels of 2023, which were underpinned by a record volume of internal projects. The Operation and Maintenance segment for third-party customers rises by +1% to 5.9 million euros. Capacity operated and maintained on behalf of third-party customers totalled 5.0 GW, benefiting from new contract signed. Internal activity (eliminated on consolidation) rises by +39%, thanks to the record level of commissioning in 2023 of new power plants owned by Voltalia, which are now operated and maintained by the Group's own teams.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Construction of the Paddock solar project in the United Kingdom5

Voltalia launches construction of a 49.9 MW photovoltaic power plant in the south-east of the country. The project will cover the annual electricity consumption of more than 14,385 average British households and avoid the emission of more than 35,681 tons of CO 2 per year. The electricity will be sold under long-term sales contracts to corporate customers (Corporate PPA) who will consume the electricity generated. The plant will start producing in the second half of 2025.

Sud Vannier power plant crowdfunding6

The crowdfunding campaign launched at the beginning of 2024 was a great success with a collection of

4 million euros. With a capacity of 23.6 MW, Sud Vannier wind farm produced its first kilowatt hours in February 2023 and commissioning tests were completed in September 2023. The electricity produced is sold to Leroy Merlin through a 23 year corporate PPA. This is the first time in France that a new wind farm is backed by a Corporate PPA.

2024 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES REAFFIRMED

Voltalia reiterates its 2024 objectives:

Capacity in operation and under construction at around 3.3 GW, representing growth of +16% compared to 2023, of which around 2.5 GW in operation.

EBITDA of around 255 million euros, representing growth of +6% compared to 2023, of which around

230 million euros from Energy Sales.

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2027 CONFIRMED

Voltalia confirms its operational and financial targets for 2027:

Own capacity more than 5 GW, with approximately 4.2 GW in operation.

Capacity operated on behalf of third-party customers more than 8 GW.

Normalised EBITDA7 of around 475 million euros, of which around 430 million euros from Energy Sales.

MISSION OBJECTIVES 2027 and 2030 CONFIRMED

Finally, as a Mission-driven company, Voltalia is pursuing its ambitions to strengthen its commitment to sustainable development with the following objectives:

In 2027: CO 2 avoided of over 4 million tons.

avoided of over 4 million tons. In 2027: 100% of owned capacity under construction with a Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) aligned with IFC (World Bank Group) standards.

By 2027: 50% of solar MW held capacity in operation located on co-used or upgraded soil, i.e. land combining solar with another human activity (such as buildings, parking lots, agriculture, and grazing) or located on land with low biodiversity, agricultural or economic potential (such as deserts, industrial wastelands, and disused quarries).

By 2030: -35% carbon intensity in kgCO 2 /MW (Scope 3) of solar power plants owned compared with 2022, notably by prioritizing the acquisition of low-carbon solar panels.

Next meeting: Annual General Meeting, May 16, 2024





Capacity in operation as of March 31, 2024

In MW Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Albania 140 140 0 Belgium 17 17 13 Brazil 773 717 1,491 1,092 Egypt 32 32 32 France 93 214 5 311 240 French Guiana 14 7 5 24 49 34 Greece 17 17 17 Hungary 17 17 1 Italy 18 18 15 Jordan 57 57 57 Netherlands 60 60 0 Portugal 77 77 36 Romania 6 6 0 Spain 26 26 11 United Kingdom 57 32 89 89 Total 866 1,468 7 10 56 2,407 1,637

Capacity under construction as of March 31, 2024

8

Projet name Capacity Technology Country Bolobedu 148 Solar South Africa Cafesoca 8 Hydro Brazil Clifton 45 Solar United Kingdom East Gate 34 Solar United Kingdom Helexia 127 Solar Brazil Helexia 6 Solar Belgium Helexia 1 Solar Spain Helexia 27 Solar France Helexia 7 Solar Hungary Helexia 2 Solar Italy Helexia 6 Solar Portugal Helexia 2 Solar Romania Higher Stockbridge 45 Solar United Kingdom Lercara Friddi 3 Solar Italy Paddock8 50 Solar United Kingdom Sinnamary 10 Biomass French Guiana Sinnamary 1 Hybrid French Guiana Total (in MW) 522

Power production as of March 31, 2024

In GWh Wind Solar Biomass Hydro Hybrid Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Albania 45 45 0 Brazil 460 237 11 708 793 Egypt 17 17 17 France 55 16 0 72 54 French Guiana 3 9 12 12 Greece 6 6 6 Helexia Brazil 20 20 0 Helexia Europe 41 41 31 Jordan 26 26 25 Portugal 17 17 0 United-Kingdom 8 8 11 Total 516 436 9 0 11 973 950

















About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com ) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group generates and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 2.9 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 16.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.



A pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia also offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With over 1,850 employees in more than 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.



Voltalia is listed in compartment A of the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the EnterNext Tech 40, CAC Small and Euronext Tech Leaders indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the index for responsible mid-cap companies. Voltalia

