Silver Range Resources Ltd. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 2nd

GOLDFIELD, Nev., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG), focused on gold & silver greenfield exploration and royalty generation in Nevada & the Southwest US announced today that Mike Power, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2nd.

DATE: May 2nd

TIME: 10:30AM (EST)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2nd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Property exploration yielding high-grade gold and silver results at the Cambridge Mine, Shamrock, and Tonto del Pueblo.

Growing portfolio: additional project generation with new projects in Nevada and Arizona

Significant equity positions in pre-IPO partner companies moving towards listing

Broad, significant leverage to precious metals upside with low overhead

About Silver Range Resources:

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States. The company focuses on identifying, acquiring, exploring, and vending high grade gold and silver projects to generate cash, shares, retained interests, success fees and royalties. Silver Range currently has a portfolio of 38 properties, 10 of which have been optioned to other partners. In addition, the company has 5 royalty interests.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Silver Range Resources Ltd.

John Gilbert

Vice President

802.222.7436

jgilbert@silverrangeresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com