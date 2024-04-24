EnergyX Taps Chevron Veteran, Allen Satterwhite, as President

AUSTIN, TX, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. (EnergyX) is pleased to announce its latest executive hire, Allen Satterwhite, as its new President. With a remarkable leadership background and proven track record, Satterwhite is joining us from Chevron, where he spent close to 30 years of his career. Allen was most recently President at Chevron Pipeline & Power, an esteemed position within the global leadership forum of Chevron, one of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the world.

Before President of Pipeline & Power, Allen served as SVP of Asset Development for Chevron’s entire IndoAsia Business Unit, VP of Heavy Oil for IndoAsia Business Unit, VP of Finance & Planning for Chevron’s Natural Gas business, among many others. He received his B.S. and Masters in Petroleum Engineering at LSU, and his MBA from Tulane.

“In his capacity as President, Allen will be tasked with overseeing the commercial facets of our business, with direct lines to operations, engineering, finance, and technology,” says EnergyX CEO Teague Egan. “Allen’s addition to the team is another step (a major one) towards ensuring the seamless execution of our strategies, as well as propelling EnergyX growth initiatives, including both demo plant deployment and preparation for commercialization.”

Mr. Satterwhite adds, “I am excited to become part of this company’s incredible story as we pioneer technology and capabilities that will transform lithium value chains to accelerate a lower carbon future. This is a fascinating time to join EnergyX as it rapidly grows towards commercialization, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to bring my energy industry experience to this new role.”

About EnergyX: Energy Exploration Technologies is an American energy technology company whose mission is to become a global leader in the renewable energy transition. Founded in 2018, the company is fundamentally changing the way humanity is powering our world and storing clean energy with breakthrough direct lithium extraction and refinery technologies, the LiTAS™ portfolio, as well as more effective battery and energy storage solutions, the SoLiS™ initiative. To date, EnergyX has raised over $80M, is approaching 100 patents and patent applications covering all aspects of its breakthrough technologies. More information on EnergyX can be found at energyx.com.

