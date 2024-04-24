InnovAge Launches PACE Center in Los Angeles, Helping Seniors Live Independently with High-Quality Care

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), the healthcare industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), celebrates the grand opening of its newest center in California.



As part of this launch, InnovAge California PACE will host a lively celebration today, welcoming local officials, community organizations, care partners, and the public, to tour its PACE center based in the historic Los Angeles Crenshaw neighborhood. Today’s guests will tour the 22,000 square foot, two-level renovated center -- which includes a medical clinic with exam rooms, dining room, four day rooms, quiet room, outdoor patio, and other amenities. The program’s service area extends beyond Crenshaw, providing care and support to seniors residing in West and South Los Angeles.

“InnovAge provides critical healthcare programs where seniors and their families need us most,” says InnovAge President and CEO Patrick Blair. “We’re proud to expand our footprint in California and ensure seniors continue to receive the gold standard of community-based care while living happier, more independent lives.”

For more than 30 years, InnovAge has been providing integrated PACE healthcare and support services to seniors, through a personalized approach that encompasses transportation, in-home care, medication management, specialty care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, exercise, social services, meals and nutrition, socialization, recreational activities, and more. This care is delivered at no cost to seniors with Medicare and Medi-Cal (Medicaid) coverage, helping seniors that might otherwise need nursing home care to continue to live independently.

InnovAge tailors healthcare services to each participant, through customized care plans developed in partnership with seniors, their loved ones, and the company’s healthcare providers, helping to empower seniors and promote independence and well-being. InnovAge centers are embedded in the communities seniors live in and are uniquely positioned to help them holistically. InnovAge currently serves seniors in California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

This is the company’s third center in California, with efforts focused on securing additional future locations.

