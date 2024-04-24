Predictive Oncology Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and biologics, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for presentation at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held May 31-June 4, 2024, in Chicago, Il.



The abstract highlights results from a recent study that Predictive Oncology completed in collaboration with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. The study utilized multi-omic machine learning models to determine if they could better predict short- and long-term survival outcomes among women diagnosed with high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSC) as compared to clinical data alone.

Title: Using Artificial Intelligence-Powered Evidence-Based Molecular Decision-Making for Improved Outcomes in Ovarian Cancer Abstract #: 5555 Poster bd#: 426 Session: Gynecologic Cancer Date/time: Monday, June 3rd, 9:00am – 12:00pm CDT (10:00am-1:00pm EDT) Presenter: Brian Christopher Orr, MD, MS, Gynecologic Oncologist at the Hollings Cancer Center and assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina

The full abstract will be available on meetings.asco.org on May 23rd at 5:00 PM ET.

