Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for First Quarter 2024

BETHESDA, Md., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the parent company of EagleBank (the "Bank"), today announced a net loss of $338 thousand for the first quarter 2024, compared to net income of $20.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023 (the "prior quarter"). Net loss was $(0.01) per share (diluted) for the first quarter 2024, compared to net income of $0.67 per share (diluted) for the prior quarter. Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $38.3 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $38.8 million for the prior quarter.



The $20.6 million decrease from earnings in the prior quarter was attributable to a $20.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, due primarily to an updated valuation for a commercial real estate ("CRE") office property collateralizing a lending relationship that was partially charged-off in the first quarter 2024. The provision for credit losses was $35.2 million for the first quarter 2024, comprising the impact of the updated valuation and an increase in the office allowance for credit losses ("ACL") coverage ratio.

Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our results for the quarter showcased the strong fundamentals of our business, evidenced by the stability in our pre-provision net revenue, our growing reserve for credit losses, and our strong capital levels. The quarter showcased the progress we are making towards achieving our strategic objectives of enhancing the diversification of our deposits, growing the commercial lending team, and proactively managing our office portfolio."

Ms. Riel continued, "I am pleased that we are being proactive in addressing our challenges while always maintaining a trusted brand and franchise in our community. I am excited about the prospects of EagleBank and its ability to serve our communities and customers for years to come."

Eric R. Newell, Chief Financial Officer of the Company said, "Our operational performance remained stable over the last twelve months, and we are proud to have increased our deposits by over $1.0 billion and our loans by over $245.0 million over the last year. With these solid operating results, and our strong capital position evidenced by our common equity and tangible common equity1 ratios exceeding 10%, we are well positioned to continue executing on our strategic priorities."

Ms. Riel added, "The EagleBank team continues to serve our customers and communities, showing tenacity and commitment through a challenging operating environment. I thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, we remain committed to a Relationship First culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both the workplace and the communities we serve."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net loss was $338 thousand for the first quarter 2024, compared to net income of $20.2 million in the prior quarter, with PPNR of $38.3 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $38.8 million for the prior quarter.

The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 1.25% at quarter-end; up from 1.08% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage 2 was 3.67% at quarter-end; as compared to 1.91% at the prior quarter-end.

The net interest margin ("NIM") remained steady at 2.43% for the first quarter 2024, compared to 2.45% for the prior quarter.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.

At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.85%, 10.03%, and 13.80%, respectively.

Loans at quarter-end were $8.0 billion, up $14.0 million, or 0.2%, from the prior quarter-end.

Deposits at quarter-end were $8.5 billion, down $306.6 million, or 3.5%, from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily attributable to anticipated seasonality in deposits from tax payments. Deposits have increased over $1.0 billion as compared to March 31, 2023.

Total estimated insured deposits at quarter-end were $6.2 billion, or 72.4% of deposits. Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $2.9 billion at quarter-end.

Income Statement

Net interest income was $74.7 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $73.0 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in the average balances of deposits held with other banks and yields on the loan portfolio.

Provision for credit losses was $35.2 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $14.5 million for the prior quarter. The increase in the provision was primarily driven by an updated valuation for a CRE office property collateralizing a lending relationship that was partially charged off in the first quarter 2024 due to an updated appraisal. In addition, there was an increase in the provision primarily attributable to the increase in the office ACL coverage ratio.

Noninterest income was $3.6 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the prior quarter. The primary driver for the increase was market value adjustments on our derivative book.

Noninterest expense was $40.0 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $37.1 million for the prior quarter. The increase over the comparative quarters was primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits expenses in connection with first quarter seasonality and related payroll tax increases in the first quarter 2024, along with higher Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") fees.

Loans and Funding

Total loans were $8.0 billion at March 31, 2024, up 0.2% from the prior quarter-end. The increase in total loans was driven by increased fundings of ongoing construction projects for commercial and residential properties, partially offset by a reduction in CRE loans from quarter-end to the prior quarter-end.



At March 31, 2024, income-producing commercial real estate loans secured by office properties other than owner-occupied properties were 11.2% of the total loan portfolio at principal, down from 11.9% at the prior quarter-end.



Total deposits were $8.5 billion at March 31, 2024, down 3.5% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease was primarily attributable to seasonality in deposits from tax payments.

Borrowings were $1.7 billion at March 31, 2024, up 21.9% from the prior quarter-end due primarily to net fundings on the Company's secured borrowing lines.

Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses was 1.25% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.08% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 3.67% at quarter-end; as compared to 1.91% at the prior quarter-end.



Net charge-offs were $21.4 million for the quarter.

Nonperforming assets were $92.3 million at March 31, 2024. NPAs as a percentage of assets were 0.79% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.57% at the prior quarter-end. At March 31, 2024, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with an aggregate carrying value of $773 thousand. Loans 30-89 days past due were $31.1 million at March 31, 2024, up from $13.6 million at the prior quarter-end attributed to two relationships; one has since been brought current and the other as posing a limited risk of loss.



were $92.3 million at March 31, 2024.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $1.3 billion at March 31, 2024, down 1.2% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $14.9 million was primarily from reduced valuations of available-for-sale securities and a decline in retained earnings.

Total shareholders' equity was $1.3 billion at March 31, 2024, down 1.2% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $14.9 million was primarily from reduced valuations of available-for-sale securities and a decline in retained earnings.

Tangible book value per share1 was $38.26, down $0.82 from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including volatility in interest rates and interest rate policy; the current high inflationary environment; competitive factors) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance, and nothing contained herein is meant to or should be considered and treated as earnings guidance of future quarters' performance projections. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 137,994 $ 135,964 $ 120,850 Interest and dividends on investment securities 12,680 13,142 13,545 Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 24,862 18,230 5,774 Interest on federal funds sold 66 85 78 Total interest income 175,602 167,421 140,247 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 79,383 78,239 48,954 Interest on customer repurchase agreements 315 272 302 Interest on borrowings 21,206 15,918 15,967 Total interest expense 100,904 94,429 65,223 Net Interest Income 74,698 72,992 75,024 Provision for Credit Losses 35,175 14,490 6,164 Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments 456 (594 ) 848 Net Interest Income After Provision For (Reversal of) Credit Losses 39,067 59,096 68,012 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposits 1,699 1,688 1,510 Gain on sale of loans — 23 305 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 4 3 (21 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 703 687 655 Other income 1,183 493 1,251 Total noninterest income 3,589 2,894 3,700 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 21,726 18,416 24,174 Premises and equipment expenses 3,059 2,967 3,317 Marketing and advertising 859 1,071 636 Data processing 3,293 3,436 3,099 Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,507 2,722 3,254 FDIC insurance 6,412 4,444 1,486 Other expenses 2,141 4,042 4,618 Total noninterest expense 39,997 37,098 40,584 Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,659 24,892 31,128 Income Tax Expense 2,997 4,667 6,894 Net (Loss) Income $ (338 ) $ 20,225 $ 24,234 (Loss) Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.68 $ 0.78 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.78





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 10,076 $ 9,047 $ 9,940 Federal funds sold 11,343 3,740 3,746 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 696,453 709,897 159,078 Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,613,659, $1,668,316, and $1,763,371, respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $17, $17 and $31, respectively) 1,445,034 1,506,388 1,582,185 Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,957, $1,956 and $2,008, respectively (fair value of $878,159, $901,582 and $965,786, respectively) 1,000,732 1,015,737 1,075,303 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 54,678 25,748 79,134 Loans held for sale — — 6,488 Loans 7,982,702 7,968,695 7,737,676 Less: allowance for credit losses (99,684 ) (85,940 ) (78,377 ) Loans, net 7,883,018 7,882,755 7,659,299 Premises and equipment, net 9,504 10,189 12,929 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,679 19,129 23,060 Deferred income taxes 87,813 86,620 89,117 Bank-owned life insurance 113,624 112,921 111,217 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 104,611 104,925 104,226 Other real estate owned 773 1,108 1,962 Other assets 177,310 176,334 171,183 Total Assets $ 11,612,648 $ 11,664,538 $ 11,088,867 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,835,524 $ 2,279,081 $ 2,247,706 Interest-bearing transaction 1,207,566 997,448 907,637 Savings and money market 3,235,391 3,314,043 2,970,093 Time deposits 2,222,958 2,217,467 1,337,805 Total deposits 8,501,439 8,808,039 7,463,241 Customer repurchase agreements 37,059 30,587 37,854 Borrowings 1,669,948 1,369,918 2,183,626 Operating lease liabilities 21,611 23,238 27,634 Reserve for unfunded commitments 6,045 5,590 6,704 Other liabilities 117,133 152,883 127,850 Total Liabilities 10,353,235 10,390,255 9,846,909 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,185,732, 29,925,612, and 31,111,647, respectively 297 296 308 Additional paid-in capital 377,334 374,888 397,012 Retained earnings 1,047,550 1,061,456 1,025,552 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,768 ) (162,357 ) (180,914 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,259,413 1,274,283 1,241,958 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,612,648 $ 11,664,538 $ 11,088,867





Loan Mix and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Balances - Period End: Commercial $ 1,408,767 18 % $ 1,473,766 18 % $ 1,482,983 19 % PPP loans 467 — % 528 — % 709 — % Income producing - commercial real estate 4,040,655 50 % 4,094,614 51 % 3,970,903 51 % Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,185,582 15 % 1,172,239 15 % 1,095,699 14 % Real estate mortgage - residential 72,087 1 % 73,396 1 % 73,677 1 % Construction - commercial and residential 1,082,556 13 % 969,766 12 % 948,877 13 % Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 138,379 2 % 132,021 2 % 109,013 1 % Home equity 53,251 1 % 51,964 1 % 53,829 1 % Other consumer 958 — % 401 — % 1,986 — % Total loans $ 7,982,702 100 % $ 7,968,695 100 % $ 7,737,676 100 %





Three Months Ended or As Of March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 21,430 $ 11,936 $ 975 Nonperforming loans $ 91,491 $ 65,524 $ 6,757 Other real estate owned $ 773 $ 1,108 $ 1,962 Nonperforming assets $ 92,264 $ 66,632 $ 8,719 Special mention $ 265,348 $ 207,059 $ 76,032 Substandard $ 361,776 $ 335,815 $ 87,950





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 1,841,771 $ 24,862 5.43 % $ 1,340,972 $ 18,230 5.39 % Loans (1) (2) 7,988,941 137,994 6.95 % 7,963,074 135,964 6.77 % Investment securities available-for-sale (2) 1,516,503 7,247 1.92 % 1,498,132 7,611 2.02 % Investment securities held-to-maturity (2) 1,011,231 5,433 2.16 % 1,027,230 5,531 2.14 % Federal funds sold 7,051 66 3.76 % 8,314 85 4.06 % Total interest earning assets 12,365,497 $ 175,602 5.71 % 11,837,722 $ 167,421 5.61 % Total noninterest earning assets 508,987 530,364 Less: allowance for credit losses (90,014 ) (84,783 ) Total noninterest earning assets 418,973 445,581 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,784,470 $ 12,283,303 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction $ 1,833,493 $ 16,830 3.69 % $ 1,843,617 $ 16,607 3.57 % Savings and money market 3,423,388 35,930 4.22 % 3,297,581 35,384 4.26 % Time deposits 2,187,320 26,623 4.90 % 2,164,038 26,248 4.81 % Total interest bearing deposits 7,444,201 79,383 4.29 % 7,305,236 78,239 4.25 % Customer repurchase agreements 36,084 315 3.51 % 31,290 272 3.45 % Borrowings 1,796,863 21,206 4.75 % 1,370,627 15,918 4.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities 9,277,148 $ 100,904 4.37 % 8,707,153 $ 94,429 4.30 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,057,460 2,166,133 Other liabilities 160,206 171,254 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,217,666 2,337,387 Shareholders' equity 1,289,656 1,238,763 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,784,470 $ 12,283,303 Net interest income $ 74,698 $ 72,992 Net interest spread 1.34 % 1.31 % Net interest margin 2.43 % 2.45 % Cost of funds 3.58 % 3.45 %

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $5.1 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.





Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets: Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments $ 1,841,771 $ 24,862 5.43 % $ 526,506 $ 5,774 4.45 % Loans held for sale (1) — — — % 4,093 60 5.95 % Loans (1) (2) 7,988,941 137,994 6.95 % 7,712,023 120,790 6.35 % Investment securities available-for-sale (2) 1,516,503 7,247 1.92 % 1,660,258 7,811 1.91 % Investment securities held-to-maturity (2) 1,011,231 5,433 2.16 % 1,087,047 5,734 2.14 % Federal funds sold 7,051 66 3.76 % 14,890 78 2.12 % Total interest earning assets 12,365,497 $ 175,602 5.71 % 11,004,817 $ 140,247 5.17 % Total noninterest earning assets 508,987 495,889 Less: allowance for credit losses (90,014 ) (74,650 ) Total noninterest earning assets 418,973 421,239 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,784,470 $ 11,426,056 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction $ 1,833,493 $ 16,830 3.69 % $ 1,065,421 $ 6,107 2.32 % Savings and money market 3,423,388 35,930 4.22 % 3,326,807 33,274 4.06 % Time deposits 2,187,320 26,623 4.90 % 1,078,227 9,573 3.60 % Total interest bearing deposits 7,444,201 79,383 4.29 % 5,470,455 48,954 3.63 % Customer repurchase agreements 36,084 315 3.51 % 38,257 302 3.20 % Borrowings 1,796,863 21,206 4.75 % 1,321,206 15,967 4.90 % Total interest bearing liabilities 9,277,148 $ 100,904 4.37 % 6,829,918 $ 65,223 3.87 % Noninterest bearing liabilities: Noninterest bearing demand 2,057,460 3,263,670 Other liabilities 160,206 91,490 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,217,666 3,355,160 Shareholders' equity 1,289,656 1,240,978 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,784,470 $ 11,426,056 Net interest income $ 74,698 $ 75,024 Net interest spread 1.34 % 1.30 % Net interest margin 2.43 % 2.77 % Cost of funds(3) 3.58 % 2.62 %

(1) Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $5.1 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.

(3) Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the Company revised its cost of funds methodology to use a daily average calculation where interest expense on interest bearing liabilities is divided by average interest bearing liabilities and average noninterest bearing deposits. Previously, the Company calculated the cost of funds as the difference between yield on earning assets and net interest margin. Prior period has been conformed to the current presentation.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Income Statements: 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Total interest income $ 175,602 $ 167,421 $ 161,149 $ 156,510 $ 140,247 $ 129,130 $ 111,527 $ 95,635 Total interest expense 100,904 94,429 90,430 84,699 65,223 43,530 27,630 12,717 Net interest income 74,698 72,992 70,719 71,811 75,024 85,600 83,897 82,918 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 35,175 14,490 5,644 5,238 6,164 (464 ) 3,022 495 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses for unfunded commitments 456 (594 ) (839 ) 318 848 161 774 553 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 39,067 59,096 65,914 66,255 68,012 85,903 80,101 81,870 Noninterest income before investment gain (loss) 3,585 2,891 6,342 8,593 3,721 5,326 5,304 5,715 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 4 3 5 2 (21 ) 3 4 (151 ) Total noninterest income 3,589 2,894 6,347 8,595 3,700 5,329 5,308 5,564 Salaries and employee benefits 21,726 18,416 21,549 21,957 24,174 23,691 21,538 21,805 Premises and equipment expenses 3,059 2,967 3,095 3,227 3,317 3,292 3,275 3,523 Marketing and advertising 859 1,071 768 884 636 1,290 1,181 1,186 Other expenses 14,353 14,644 12,221 11,910 12,457 10,645 10,212 32,448 Total noninterest expense 39,997 37,098 37,633 37,978 40,584 38,918 36,206 58,962 Income before income tax expense 2,659 24,892 34,628 36,872 31,128 52,314 49,203 28,472 Income tax expense 2,997 4,667 7,245 8,180 6,894 10,121 11,906 12,776 Net (loss) income $ (338 ) $ 20,225 $ 27,383 $ 28,692 $ 24,234 $ 42,193 $ 37,297 $ 15,696 Per Share Data: (Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.68 $ 0.91 $ 0.94 $ 0.78 $ 1.32 $ 1.16 $ 0.49 (Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.91 $ 0.94 $ 0.78 $ 1.32 $ 1.16 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 30,068,173 29,925,557 29,910,218 30,454,766 31,109,267 31,819,631 32,084,464 32,080,657 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 30,068,173 29,966,962 29,944,692 30,505,468 31,180,346 31,898,619 32,155,678 32,142,427 Actual shares outstanding at period end 30,185,732 29,925,612 29,917,982 29,912,082 31,111,647 31,346,903 32,082,321 32,081,241 Book value per common share at period end $ 41.72 $ 42.58 $ 40.64 $ 40.78 $ 39.92 $ 39.18 $ 38.02 $ 39.05 Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) $ 38.26 $ 39.08 $ 37.12 $ 37.29 $ 36.57 $ 35.86 $ 34.77 $ 35.80 Dividend per common share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets (0.01)% 0.65 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 1.49 % 1.29 % 0.54 % Return on average common equity (0.11)% 6.48 % 8.80 % 9.24 % 7.92 % 13.57 % 11.64 % 4.91 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (0.11)% 7.08 % 9.61 % 10.08 % 8.65 % 14.82 % 12.67 % 5.35 % Net interest margin 2.43 % 2.45 % 2.43 % 2.49 % 2.77 % 3.14 % 3.02 % 2.94 % Efficiency ratio (2) 51.1 % 48.9 % 48.8 % 47.2 % 51.6 % 42.8 % 40.6 % 66.6 % Other Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3) 1.25 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.97 % 1.04 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans 109 % 131 % 119 % 268 % 1,160 % 1,151 % 997 % 386 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.28 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.19 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans (3) 1.07 % 0.60 % 0.02 % 0.29 % 0.05 % 0.05 % — % (0.04)% Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.26 % 10.73 % 10.96 % 10.84 % 11.42 % 11.63 % 11.55 % 10.68 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.87 % 14.79 % 14.54 % 14.51 % 14.74 % 14.94 % 15.60 % 15.14 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 13.80 % 13.90 % 13.68 % 13.55 % 13.75 % 14.03 % 14.64 % 14.06 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.03 % 10.12 % 10.04 % 10.21 % 10.36 % 10.18 % 10.52 % 10.60 % Average Balances (in thousands): Total assets $ 12,784,470 $ 12,283,303 $ 11,942,905 $ 11,960,111 $ 11,426,056 $ 11,255,956 $ 11,431,110 $ 11,701,679 Total earning assets $ 12,365,497 $ 11,837,722 $ 11,532,186 $ 11,546,050 $ 11,004,817 $ 10,829,703 $ 11,030,670 $ 11,300,267 Total loans (3) $ 7,988,941 $ 7,963,074 $ 7,795,144 $ 7,790,555 $ 7,712,023 $ 7,379,198 $ 7,282,589 $ 7,104,727 Total deposits $ 9,501,661 $ 9,471,369 $ 8,946,641 $ 8,514,938 $ 8,734,125 $ 9,524,139 $ 9,907,497 $ 10,184,886 Total borrowings $ 1,832,947 $ 1,401,917 $ 1,646,179 $ 2,102,507 $ 1,359,463 $ 411,060 $ 158,001 $ 152,583 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,289,656 $ 1,238,763 $ 1,235,162 $ 1,245,647 $ 1,240,978 $ 1,233,705 $ 1,271,753 $ 1,281,742

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.

(2) Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Excludes loans held for sale.





GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Tangible common equity Common shareholders' equity $ 1,259,413 $ 1,274,283 $ 1,241,958 Less: Intangible assets (104,611 ) (104,925 ) (104,226 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,154,802 $ 1,169,358 $ 1,137,732 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 11,612,648 $ 11,664,538 $ 11,088,867 Less: Intangible assets (104,611 ) (104,925 ) (104,226 ) Tangible assets $ 11,508,037 $ 11,559,613 $ 10,984,641 Tangible common equity ratio 10.03 % 10.12 % 10.36 % Per share calculations Book value per common share $ 41.72 $ 42.58 $ 39.92 Less: Intangible book value per common share (3.46 ) (3.50 ) (3.35 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 38.26 $ 39.08 $ 36.57 Shares outstanding at period end 30,185,732 29,925,612 31,111,647





Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Average tangible common equity Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,289,656 $ 1,238,763 $ 1,240,978 Less: Average intangible assets (104,718 ) (105,032 ) (104,231 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,184,938 $ 1,133,731 $ 1,136,747 Return on average tangible common equity Net (loss) income $ (338 ) $ 20,225 $ 24,234 Return on average tangible common equity (0.11 )% 7.08 % 8.65 % Efficiency ratio Net interest income $ 74,698 $ 72,992 $ 75,024 Noninterest income 3,589 2,894 3,700 Operating revenue $ 78,287 $ 75,886 $ 78,724 Noninterest expense $ 39,997 $ 37,098 $ 40,584 Efficiency ratio 51.09 % 48.89 % 51.55 % Pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 74,698 $ 72,992 $ 75,024 Noninterest income 3,589 2,894 3,700 Less: Noninterest expense (39,997 ) (37,098 ) (40,584 ) Pre-provision net revenue $ 38,290 $ 38,788 $ 38,140

Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures that accompany this document.

2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.

For the March 31, 2024 Earnings Presentation, please click here.