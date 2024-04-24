Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Net Income of $14.7 million, EPS of $0.16



Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $22.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net income of $7.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and CEO, commented on the Company’s first quarter earnings, “Our Company, along with the rest of the banking industry, continues to face margin pressure. As we look ahead to the second quarter we are optimistic about the overall economic outlook in our markets. We remain active in our communities and our dedicated team of bankers continues to provide our customers with the exceptional service they have come to appreciate.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $11.5 billion, representing an increase of $160.5 million from $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $20.2 million from March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.7 billion, representing an increase of $13.5 million from December 31, 2023, and an increase of $408.1 million from March 31, 2023.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2024 decreased $50.8 million to $865.8 million from $916.6 million at December 31, 2023, and decreased $201.2 million from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 increased $168.9 million to $301.9 million from $133.0 million at December 31, 2023, and decreased $184.4 million from $486.3 million at March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.1 percent of total assets compared to 9.2 percent and 13.5 percent as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $170.5 million to $8.7 billion from $8.5 billion at December 31, 2023, consisting of an $80.8 million increase in customer deposits and an $89.8 million increase in brokered deposits, and increased $262.2 million from $8.5 billion at March 31, 2023, driven by growth in customer deposits.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2024 decreased $14.8 million to $1.4 billion from December 31, 2023, and decreased $268.2 million from $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.53 percent at December 31, 2023, and 10.11 percent at March 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024, as compared to 8.39 percent at December 31, 2023, and 7.94 percent at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.03 from $10.50 at December 31, 2023 to $10.47 at March 31, 2024, and increased $0.39 from $10.08 at March 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased $2.0 million to $81.6 million during the first quarter of 2024 from $83.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 3.06 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 3.15 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 decreased $1.7 million to $6.3 million from $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.1 million in other non-interest income which was primarily driven by the mark to market on interest rate swaps on participated loans of $0.8 million, a $0.4 million decline in gain on sales of loans and leases, and a $0.3 million decline in loan derivative income, net, partially offset by an increase of $0.3 million in loan fees.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in provision was largely driven by an increase in expected losses in the Company’s equipment finance businesses.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $8.8 million in net charge-offs were largely driven by $4.7 million in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously specifically reserved for, and $3.5 million in equipment financing. The equipment financing charge-offs were largely small dollar specialty vehicle charge-offs. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 36 basis points for the first quarter of 2024 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.24 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.22 percent at December 31, 2023, and 1.31 percent at March 31, 2023.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.42 percent at March 31, 2024, a decrease from 0.45 percent at December 31, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.0 million to $40.7 million at March 31, 2024 from $43.6 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37 percent at March 31, 2024, a decrease from 0.40 percent at December 31, 2023. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.8 million to $42.5 million at March 31, 2024 from $45.3 million at December 31, 2023.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased $1.8 million to $61.0 million from $59.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.8 million in advertising and marketing expense, $0.6 million in occupancy expense, and $0.5 million in professional services expense, partially offset by decreases of $0.9 million in other non-interest expense, $0.3 million in amortization of identified intangible assets expense, and $0.2 million in equipment and data processing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 19.9 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 12.8 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.51 percent during the first quarter 2024 from 0.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 4.88 percent during the first quarter of 2024 from 7.82 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 6.26 percent for the first quarter of 2024 from 10.12 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023

(Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 81,588 $ 83,555 $ 84,070 $ 86,037 $ 86,049 Provision for credit losses on loans 7,423 3,851 2,947 5,726 25,344 Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments (44 ) (76 ) 84 133 198 Non-interest income 6,284 8,027 5,508 5,462 12,937 Non-interest expense 61,014 59,244 57,679 57,825 64,776 Income before provision for income taxes 19,479 28,563 28,868 27,815 8,668 Net income 14,665 22,888 22,701 21,850 7,560 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.06 % 3.15 % 3.18 % 3.26 % 3.36 % Interest-rate spread (1) 2.21 % 2.39 % 2.45 % 2.51 % 2.66 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.51 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.27 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 0.53 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.79 % 0.28 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 4.88 % 7.82 % 7.78 % 7.44 % 2.61 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 6.26 % 10.12 % 10.09 % 9.67 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio (2) 69.44 % 64.69 % 64.39 % 63.20 % 65.44 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.09 Net income — Diluted 0.16 0.26 0.26 0.25 0.09 Cash dividends declared 0.135 0.135 0.135 0.135 0.135 Book value per share (end of period) 13.43 13.48 13.03 13.11 13.14 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 10.47 10.50 10.02 10.07 10.08 Stock price (end of period) 9.96 10.91 9.11 8.74 10.50 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 11,542,731 $ 11,382,256 $ 11,180,555 $ 11,206,078 $ 11,522,485 Total loans and leases 9,655,086 9,641,589 9,380,782 9,340,799 9,246,965 Total deposits 8,718,653 8,548,125 8,566,013 8,517,013 8,456,462 Total stockholders’ equity 1,194,231 1,198,644 1,157,871 1,162,308 1,165,066 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 42,489 $ 45,324 $ 51,540 $ 46,925 $ 28,962 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 120,124 $ 117,522 $ 119,081 $ 125,817 $ 120,865 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.35 % 1.31 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 8,781 $ 7,141 $ 10,974 $ 1,097 $ 451 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.47 % 0.05 % 0.02 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.35 % 10.53 % 10.36 % 10.37 % 10.11 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.25 % 8.39 % 8.16 % 8.16 % 7.94 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.

(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.









BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 45,708 $ 34,514 $ 33,506 $ 44,323 $ 30,782 Short-term investments 256,178 98,513 127,495 180,109 455,538 Total cash and cash equivalents 301,886 133,027 161,001 224,432 486,320 Investment securities available-for-sale 865,798 916,601 880,412 910,210 1,067,032 Total investment securities 865,798 916,601 880,412 910,210 1,067,032 Allowance for investment security losses (398 ) (441 ) (517 ) (433 ) (301 ) Net investment securities 865,400 916,160 879,895 909,777 1,066,731 Loans and leases held-for-sale 6,717 — — — — Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans 5,755,239 5,764,529 5,669,768 5,670,771 5,610,414 Commercial loans and leases 2,416,904 2,399,668 2,241,375 2,193,027 2,147,149 Consumer loans 1,482,943 1,477,392 1,469,639 1,477,001 1,489,402 Total loans and leases 9,655,086 9,641,589 9,380,782 9,340,799 9,246,965 Allowance for loan and lease losses (120,124 ) (117,522 ) (119,081 ) (125,817 ) (120,865 ) Net loans and leases 9,534,962 9,524,067 9,261,701 9,214,982 9,126,100 Restricted equity securities 74,709 77,595 65,460 71,421 86,230 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 89,707 89,853 90,476 90,685 87,799 Right-of-use asset operating leases 33,133 30,863 31,619 31,774 30,067 Deferred tax asset 60,484 56,952 74,491 77,704 75,028 Goodwill 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 22,499 24,207 26,172 28,126 30,080 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,817 1,694 299 602 508 Other assets 310,195 286,616 348,219 315,353 292,400 Total assets $ 11,542,731 $ 11,382,256 $ 11,180,555 $ 11,206,078 $ 11,522,485 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,629,371 $ 1,678,406 $ 1,745,137 $ 1,843,516 $ 1,899,370 NOW accounts 654,748 661,863 647,476 699,119 757,411 Savings accounts 1,727,893 1,669,018 1,625,804 1,464,054 1,268,375 Money market accounts 2,065,569 2,082,810 2,161,359 2,166,570 2,185,971 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,670,147 1,574,855 1,491,844 1,410,905 1,362,970 Brokered deposit accounts 970,925 881,173 894,393 932,849 982,365 Total deposits 8,718,653 8,548,125 8,566,013 8,517,013 8,456,462 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLB 1,150,153 1,223,226 899,304 1,043,381 1,458,457 Subordinated debentures and notes 84,223 84,188 84,152 84,116 84,080 Other borrowed funds 127,505 69,256 151,612 98,773 87,565 Total borrowed funds 1,361,881 1,376,670 1,135,068 1,226,270 1,630,102 Operating lease liabilities 34,235 31,998 32,807 33,021 31,373 Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 16,245 17,239 12,578 17,207 17,080 Reserve for unfunded credits 15,807 19,767 21,497 22,789 23,112 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 201,679 189,813 254,721 227,470 199,290 Total liabilities 10,348,500 10,183,612 10,022,684 10,043,770 10,357,419 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively 970 970 970 970 970 Additional paid-in capital 903,726 902,659 901,376 905,084 904,174 Retained earnings 441,285 438,722 427,937 417,328 407,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income (60,841 ) (52,798 ) (81,541 ) (66,156 ) (52,688 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 7,354,399, 7,354,399, 7,350,981, 7,734,891, and 7,734,891 shares, respectively (90,909 ) (90,909 ) (90,871 ) (94,918 ) (94,918 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,194,231 1,198,644 1,157,871 1,162,308 1,165,066 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,542,731 $ 11,382,256 $ 11,180,555 $ 11,206,078 $ 11,522,485







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 145,265 $ 142,948 $ 136,561 $ 132,299 $ 121,931 Debt securities 6,878 6,945 6,799 8,034 7,870 Restricted equity securities 1,492 1,333 1,310 1,673 1,255 Short-term investments 1,824 1,093 2,390 3,351 1,495 Total interest and dividend income 155,459 152,319 147,060 145,357 132,551 Interest expense: Deposits 56,884 54,034 49,116 43,147 29,368 Borrowed funds 16,987 14,730 13,874 16,173 17,134 Total interest expense 73,871 68,764 62,990 59,320 46,502 Net interest income 81,588 83,555 84,070 86,037 86,049 Provision for credit losses on loans 7,423 3,851 2,947 5,726 25,344 Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments (44 ) (76 ) 84 133 198 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 74,209 79,780 81,039 80,178 60,507 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,897 3,064 3,024 2,866 2,657 Loan fees 789 515 639 491 391 Loan level derivative income, net 437 778 376 363 2,373 Gain on investment securities, net — — — 3 1,701 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale — 410 225 308 1,638 Other 2,161 3,260 1,244 1,431 4,177 Total non-interest income 6,284 8,027 5,508 5,462 12,937 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 36,629 35,401 33,491 33,438 36,565 Occupancy 5,769 5,127 4,983 4,870 5,223 Equipment and data processing 7,031 7,245 6,766 6,531 6,462 Professional services 1,900 1,442 2,368 1,986 1,430 FDIC insurance 1,884 1,839 2,152 2,609 1,244 Advertising and marketing 1,574 758 1,174 1,382 1,410 Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,708 1,965 1,955 1,954 1,966 Merger and acquisition expense — — — 1,002 6,409 Other 4,519 5,467 4,790 4,053 4,067 Total non-interest expense 61,014 59,244 57,679 57,825 64,776 Income before provision for income taxes 19,479 28,563 28,868 27,815 8,668 Provision for income taxes 4,814 5,675 6,167 5,965 1,108 Net income $ 14,665 $ 22,888 $ 22,701 $ 21,850 $ 7,560 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 88,894,577 88,867,159 88,795,270 88,665,135 86,563,641 Diluted 89,181,508 89,035,505 88,971,210 88,926,543 86,837,806 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135 $ 0.135







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30, 2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 18,394 $ 19,608 $ 23,263 $ 8,737 $ 4,589 Multi-family mortgage — — 1,318 — — Construction — — 2,316 3,828 3,883 Total commercial real estate loans 18,394 19,608 26,897 12,565 8,472 Commercial 3,096 3,886 5,406 16,023 5,495 Equipment financing 13,668 14,984 13,974 12,809 9,908 Condominium association — — — — 51 Total commercial loans and leases 16,764 18,870 19,380 28,832 15,454 Residential mortgage 4,563 4,292 4,249 4,343 3,449 Home equity 950 860 713 583 1,079 Other consumer 1 — 2 — — Total consumer loans 5,514 5,152 4,964 4,926 4,528 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 40,672 43,630 51,241 46,323 28,454 Other real estate owned 780 780 — — — Other repossessed assets 1,037 914 299 602 508 Total nonperforming assets $ 42,489 $ 45,324 $ 51,540 $ 46,925 $ 28,962 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 363 $ 228 $ 1,175 $ 490 $ 726 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.42 % 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.31 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.46 % 0.42 % 0.25 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 117,522 $ 119,081 $ 125,817 $ 120,865 $ 98,482 Charge-offs (5,390 ) (7,722 ) (10,978 ) (1,690 ) (845 ) Recoveries 309 581 4 593 394 Net charge-offs (5,081 ) (7,141 ) (10,974 ) (1,097 ) (451 ) Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments * 7,683 5,582 4,238 6,049 22,834 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 120,124 $ 117,522 $ 119,081 $ 125,817 $ 120,865 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.35 % 1.31 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ 606 $ 1,087 $ (3 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 ) Commercial loans and leases ** 8,179 6,061 10,958 1,108 457 Consumer loans (4 ) (7 ) 19 (5 ) — Total net charge-offs $ 8,781 $ 7,141 $ 10,974 $ 1,097 $ 451 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.36 % 0.30 % 0.47 % 0.05 % 0.02 % *Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.3 million), $(1.7 million), $(1.3 million), $(0.3 million), and $2.5 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. ** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/ Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 893,228 $ 6,927 3.10 % $ 876,350 $ 6,986 3.19 % $ 1,029,068 $ 7,974 3.10 % Restricted equity securities (2) 76,335 1,493 7.82 % 67,567 1,334 7.90 % 76,911 1,255 6.53 % Short-term investments 130,768 1,824 5.58 % 85,790 1,093 5.09 % 147,654 1,495 4.05 % Total investments 1,100,331 10,244 3.72 % 1,029,707 9,413 3.66 % 1,253,633 10,724 3.42 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 5,761,735 81,049 5.56 % 5,727,930 81,653 5.58 % 5,579,977 67,667 4.85 % Commercial loans (3) 1,026,467 17,507 6.75 % 969,603 16,296 6.58 % 892,522 14,017 6.28 % Equipment financing (3) 1,374,426 26,895 7.83 % 1,347,589 25,211 7.48 % 1,226,717 21,213 6.92 % Consumer loans (3) 1,482,819 19,978 5.40 % 1,475,580 19,888 5.37 % 1,452,072 19,070 5.28 % Total loans and leases 9,645,447 145,429 6.03 % 9,520,702 143,048 6.01 % 9,151,288 121,967 5.33 % Total interest-earning assets 10,745,778 155,673 5.79 % 10,550,409 152,461 5.78 % 10,404,921 132,691 5.10 % Non-interest-earning assets 671,407 721,532 726,166 Total assets $ 11,417,185 $ 11,271,941 $ 11,131,087 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 671,914 1,261 0.75 % $ 657,134 1,146 0.69 % $ 810,333 901 0.45 % Savings accounts 1,694,220 11,352 2.69 % 1,658,144 10,684 2.56 % 1,160,003 2,514 0.88 % Money market accounts 2,076,303 15,954 3.09 % 2,140,225 16,239 3.01 % 2,366,235 12,140 2.08 % Certificates of deposit 1,624,118 16,672 4.13 % 1,530,772 14,517 3.76 % 1,346,761 7,456 2.25 % Brokered deposit accounts 896,784 11,645 5.22 % 880,604 11,448 5.16 % 534,527 6,357 4.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,963,339 56,884 3.29 % 6,866,879 54,034 3.12 % 6,217,859 29,368 1.92 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLB 1,164,534 14,633 4.97 % 965,846 11,943 4.84 % 1,264,523 14,531 4.60 % Subordinated debentures and notes 84,206 1,377 6.54 % 84,170 1,381 6.56 % 84,062 1,354 6.44 % Other borrowed funds 93,060 977 4.22 % 136,566 1,406 4.09 % 158,499 1,249 3.20 % Total borrowings 1,341,800 16,987 5.01 % 1,186,582 14,730 4.86 % 1,507,084 17,134 4.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,305,139 73,871 3.58 % 8,053,461 68,764 3.39 % 7,724,943 46,502 2.44 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,631,472 1,723,849 1,930,162 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 278,670 323,855 316,347 Total liabilities 10,215,281 10,101,165 9,971,452 Stockholders’ equity 1,201,904 1,170,776 1,159,635 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,417,185 $ 11,271,941 $ 11,131,087 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 81,802 2.21 % 83,697 2.39 % 86,189 2.66 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 214 142 140 Net interest income $ 81,588 $ 83,555 $ 86,049 Net interest margin (5) 3.06 % 3.15 % 3.36 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.







BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Reported Pretax Income $ 19,479 $ 8,668 Less: Security gains — 1,701 Add: Day 1 PCSB CECL provision — 16,744 Merger and acquisition expense — 6,409 Operating Pretax Income $ 19,479 $ 30,120 Effective tax rate 24.7 % 22.7 % Provision for income taxes 4,814 6,837 Operating earnings after tax $ 14,665 $ 23,283 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 88,894,577 86,563,641 Diluted 89,181,508 86,837,806 Return on average assets * 0.51 % 0.27 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * — % 0.05 % Add: Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) * — % 0.47 % Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) * — % 0.18 % Operating return on average assets * 0.51 % 0.87 % Return on average tangible assets * 0.53 % 0.28 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * — % 0.05 % Add: Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) * — % 0.48 % Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) * — % 0.18 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 0.53 % 0.89 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 4.88 % 2.61 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * — % 0.45 % Add: Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) * — % 4.46 % Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) * — % 1.71 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 4.88 % 8.33 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 6.26 % 3.43 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * — % 0.60 % Add: Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) * — % 5.87 % Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) * — % 2.25 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 6.26 % 10.95 % * Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 14,665 $ 22,888 $ 22,701 $ 21,850 $ 7,560 Average total assets $ 11,417,185 $ 11,271,941 $ 11,180,635 $ 11,272,672 $ 11,131,087 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 264,536 266,225 268,199 270,147 278,135 Average tangible assets $ 11,152,649 $ 11,005,716 $ 10,912,436 $ 11,002,525 $ 10,852,952 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 0.53 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.79 % 0.28 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,201,904 $ 1,170,776 $ 1,167,727 $ 1,174,167 $ 1,159,635 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 264,536 266,225 268,199 270,147 278,135 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 937,368 $ 904,551 $ 899,528 $ 904,020 $ 881,500 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 6.26 % 10.12 % 10.09 % 9.67 % 3.43 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,194,231 $ 1,198,644 $ 1,157,871 $ 1,162,308 $ 1,165,066 Less: Goodwill 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 Identified intangible assets, net 22,499 24,207 26,172 28,126 30,080 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 930,510 $ 933,215 $ 890,477 $ 892,960 $ 893,764 Total assets $ 11,542,731 $ 11,382,256 $ 11,180,555 $ 11,206,078 $ 11,522,485 Less: Goodwill 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 241,222 Identified intangible assets, net 22,499 24,207 26,172 28,126 30,080 Tangible assets $ 11,279,010 $ 11,116,827 $ 10,913,161 $ 10,936,730 $ 11,251,183 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.25 % 8.39 % 8.16 % 8.16 % 7.94 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 930,510 $ 933,215 $ 890,477 $ 892,960 $ 893,764 Number of common shares issued 96,998,075 96,998,075 96,998,075 96,998,075 96,998,075 Less: Treasury shares 7,354,399 7,354,399 7,350,981 7,734,891 7,734,891 Unvested restricted shares 749,099 749,099 780,859 598,049 598,049 Number of common shares outstanding 88,894,577 88,894,577 88,866,235 88,665,135 88,665,135 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.47 $ 10.50 $ 10.02 $ 10.07 $ 10.08

