ContextLogic to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 8, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) today announced it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. ContextLogic’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast for shareholders, analysts and portfolio managers to discuss the company’s first quarter results that afternoon at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.



Information about the company’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast and replay will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.contextlogicinc.com. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.

Please note that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to the company’s SEC filings.

