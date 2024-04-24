Univest Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

SOUDERTON, Pa., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $20.3 million, or $0.69 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $0.71 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



One-Time Items

The financial results for the quarter included a $3.4 million net gain ($2.7 million after-tax), or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, generated from the sale of mortgage servicing rights associated with $591.1 million of serviced loans.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $11.9 million, or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans, partially offset by decreases in construction and commercial real estate loans. Gross loans and leases increased $339.3 million, or 5.4%, from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans and lease financings, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loans.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits increased $29.6 million, or 0.5% (2.0% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in consumer and brokered deposits, partially offset by decreases in commercial and seasonal public funds deposits. Total deposits increased $570.7 million, or 9.8%, from March 31, 2023, primarily due to increases in consumer, public funds and brokered deposits, partially offset by a decrease in commercial deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 21.9% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, down from 23.0% at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, represented 22.3% of total deposits, down from 23.3% at December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings decreased $61.4 million, or 13.2% (52.8% annualized), from December 31, 2023, primarily due to pay-downs of long-term FHLB advances of $60.0 million. These borrowings were replaced with $110.2 million of lower cost brokered deposits during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had cash and cash equivalents totaling $201.6 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.4 billion at March 31, 2024, of which $2.1 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $334.0 million at March 31, 2024. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $51.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 decreased $7.9 million, or 13.2%, from the first quarter of 2023 and $1.3 million, or 2.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in the cost of funds and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in asset yields and the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets, including excess liquidity, and an increase in the cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in asset yields and a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.88% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.58% for the first quarter of 2023. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately three basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to approximately ten basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excess liquidity had no impact on net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 30.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Other service fee income increased $3.3 million, or 108.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the net gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights as previously mentioned.

Insurance commission and fee income increased $714 thousand, or 11.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in premiums for group life and health and commercial lines and an increase in contingent commission income of $484 thousand, which were $2.3 million and $1.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Contingent income is largely recognized in the first quarter of the year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $442 thousand, or 9.3%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to new customer relationships and appreciation of assets under management, as a majority of investment advisory fees are billed based on the prior quarter-end assets under management balance. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $324 thousand, or 20.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increased treasury management income. Net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $314 thousand, or 50.2%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increased salable volume.

Other income increased $554 thousand, or 117.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Gains on the sale of Small Business Administration loans increased $239 thousand due to increased sale volume. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps increased $141 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $50.1 million, an increase of $545 thousand, or 1.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Data processing increased $466 thousand, or 11.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to our investments in technology in recent years, including the launch of our online small business loan and deposit products, and general price increases incurred in the second half of 2023. Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $324 thousand, or 1.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreased capitalized compensation, resulting from lower loan production in the current period, and increased medical claims expense. These increases were partially offset by decreased salary expense primarily due to staff reductions over the last twelve months.

Other expense decreased $268 thousand, or 3.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases in retirement plan costs of $210 thousand. Professional fees decreased $253 thousand, or 13.0%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to consultant fees incurred in the first quarter of 2023 related to our digital transformation initiative.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to an effective tax rate of 19.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The discrete tax effect of vested equity compensation awards unfavorably impacted the first quarter of 2024 by 74 basis points and favorably impacted the first quarter of 2023 by 76 basis points. Additionally, the effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reflected the benefits of tax-exempt income from investments in municipal securities and loans and leases.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets were $40.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $40.1 million at December 31, 2023 and $32.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.1 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $1.9 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.30% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and 1.28% March 31, 2023.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On April 24, 2024, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share to be paid on May 22, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 315,507 shares of common stock at an average price of $20.25 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average price per share was $20.48. As of March 31, 2024, 887,182 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

Conference Call

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 49,318 $ 72,815 $ 68,900 $ 80,795 $ 71,215 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 152,288 176,984 221,441 59,616 67,109 Cash and cash equivalents 201,606 249,799 290,341 140,411 138,324 Investment securities held-to-maturity 143,474 145,777 149,451 153,509 151,347 Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses 350,819 351,553 334,538 356,164 367,656 Investments in equity securities 3,355 3,293 4,054 3,443 3,105 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost 37,394 40,499 42,417 42,811 43,792 Loans held for sale 13,188 11,637 16,473 29,526 5,425 Loans and leases held for investment 6,579,086 6,567,214 6,574,958 6,462,238 6,239,804 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (85,632 ) (85,387 ) (83,837 ) (82,709 ) (80,034 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 6,493,454 6,481,827 6,491,121 6,379,529 6,159,770 Premises and equipment, net 48,739 51,441 51,287 52,058 52,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,702 31,795 31,053 30,237 31,663 Goodwill 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 175,510 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 7,473 10,950 11,079 10,923 11,044 Bank owned life insurance 137,896 131,344 130,522 129,715 128,926 Accrued interest and other assets 102,958 95,203 100,220 96,314 90,095 Total assets $ 7,746,568 $ 7,780,628 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,401,806 $ 1,468,320 $ 1,432,559 $ 1,582,767 $ 1,799,225 Interest-bearing deposits: 5,003,552 4,907,461 5,006,606 4,404,635 4,035,432 Total deposits 6,405,358 6,375,781 6,439,165 5,987,402 5,834,657 Short-term borrowings 4,816 6,306 14,676 244,666 271,881 Long-term debt 250,000 310,000 320,000 320,000 220,000 Subordinated notes 148,886 148,761 148,636 148,510 148,385 Operating lease liabilities 33,744 34,851 34,017 33,428 34,846 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,095 65,721 64,374 60,922 50,726 Total liabilities 6,902,899 6,941,420 7,020,868 6,794,928 6,560,495 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 298,914 301,066 300,171 299,212 298,167 Retained earnings 488,790 474,691 464,634 453,806 443,493 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit (54,740 ) (50,646 ) (71,586 ) (61,034 ) (55,550 ) Treasury stock, at cost (47,079 ) (43,687 ) (43,805 ) (44,546 ) (45,398 ) Total shareholders’ equity 843,669 839,208 807,198 805,222 798,496 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,746,568 $ 7,780,628 $ 7,828,066 $ 7,600,150 $ 7,358,991 For the three months ended, Balance Sheet (Average) 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Assets $ 7,696,575 $ 7,865,634 $ 7,693,983 $ 7,440,798 $ 7,219,211 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 500,983 489,587 506,341 518,995 515,880 Loans and leases, gross 6,577,365 6,594,233 6,537,169 6,372,342 6,164,890 Deposits 6,303,854 6,470,141 6,222,710 5,844,582 5,834,415 Shareholders' equity 842,546 814,941 811,515 806,709 789,153





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,014,568 $ 989,723 $ 1,050,004 $ 1,039,265 $ 1,032,753 Real estate-commercial 3,283,729 3,302,798 3,275,140 3,221,993 3,128,210 Real estate-construction 379,995 394,462 427,561 413,404 376,569 Real estate-residential secured for business purpose 524,196 517,002 516,471 517,521 498,505 Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose 922,412 909,015 861,122 832,632 779,557 Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose 177,446 179,282 176,855 175,090 172,073 Loans to individuals 27,200 27,749 27,331 25,544 28,656 Lease financings 249,540 247,183 240,474 236,789 223,481 Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income 6,579,086 6,567,214 6,574,958 6,462,238 6,239,804 Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (85,632 ) (85,387 ) (83,837 ) (82,709 ) (80,034 ) Net loans and leases held for investment $ 6,493,454 $ 6,481,827 $ 6,491,121 $ 6,379,529 $ 6,159,770 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale* $ 20,363 $ 20,527 $ 18,085 $ 15,087 $ 11,362 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 268 534 2,135 55 1,996 Total nonperforming loans and leases 20,631 21,061 20,220 15,142 13,358 Other real estate owned 19,220 19,032 19,916 19,345 19,000 Repossessed assets 167 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 40,018 $ 40,093 $ 40,136 $ 34,487 $ 32,358 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.31% 0.31% 0.28% 0.23% 0.18% Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.31% 0.32% 0.31% 0.23% 0.21% Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.52% 0.52% 0.51% 0.45% 0.44% Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $ 85,632 $ 85,387 $ 83,837 $ 82,709 $ 80,034 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 1.30% 1.30% 1.28% 1.28% 1.28% Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases 420.53% 415.97% 463.57% 548.21% 704.40% Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases 415.06% 405.43% 414.62% 546.22% 599.15% *Includes a $5.8 million loan held for sale at September 30, 2023. For the three months ended, 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 1,406 $ 1,074 $ 969 $ 512 $ 2,842 Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.09% 0.06% 0.06% 0.03% 0.19%





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the period: 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Interest income $ 98,609 $ 101,232 $ 97,106 $ 90,139 $ 83,253 Interest expense 47,142 48,472 43,516 35,809 23,936 Net interest income 51,467 52,760 53,590 54,330 59,317 Provision for credit losses 1,432 1,931 2,024 3,428 3,387 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 50,035 50,829 51,566 50,902 55,930 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 2,108 1,943 1,910 1,924 1,955 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,871 1,960 1,816 1,725 1,547 Investment advisory commission and fee income 5,194 4,561 4,843 4,708 4,752 Insurance commission and fee income 7,201 4,596 4,852 5,108 6,487 Other service fee income 6,415 2,967 3,020 3,318 3,076 Bank owned life insurance income 842 823 806 789 767 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 939 809 1,216 1,039 625 Other income 1,025 961 228 1,222 471 Total noninterest income 25,595 18,620 18,691 19,833 19,680 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 31,338 29,321 29,978 29,875 31,014 Net occupancy 2,872 2,751 2,594 2,614 2,727 Equipment 1,111 1,066 1,087 986 993 Data processing 4,495 4,444 4,189 4,137 4,029 Professional fees 1,688 1,768 1,763 1,669 1,941 Marketing and advertising 416 632 555 622 371 Deposit insurance premiums 1,135 1,350 1,258 1,116 1,101 Intangible expenses 187 212 220 253 253 Restructuring charges - 189 - 1,330 - Other expense 6,832 7,313 7,344 7,197 7,100 Total noninterest expense 50,074 49,046 48,988 49,799 49,529 Income before taxes 25,556 20,403 21,269 20,936 26,081 Income tax expense 5,251 4,149 4,253 4,136 5,047 Net income $ 20,305 $ 16,254 $ 17,016 $ 16,800 $ 21,034 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 0.71 Dividends declared per share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,413,999 29,500,147 29,479,066 29,439,392 29,312,265 Period end shares outstanding 29,337,919 29,511,721 29,508,128 29,471,124 29,427,696





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 For the three months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 03/31/24 12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 Return on average assets 1.06% 0.82% 0.88% 0.91% 1.18% Return on average assets, excluding restructuring 1.06% 0.83% 0.88% 0.96% 1.18% charges (1) Return on average shareholders' equity 9.69% 7.91% 8.32% 8.35% 10.81% Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding 9.69% 7.99% 8.32% 8.88% 10.81% restructuring charges (1) Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3) 12.38% 10.23% 10.77% 10.85% 14.11% Return on average tangible common equity, excluding 12.38% 10.32% 10.77% 11.52% 14.11% restructuring charges (1)(3) Net interest margin (FTE) 2.88% 2.84% 2.96% 3.14% 3.58% Efficiency ratio (2) 64.6% 68.3% 67.3% 66.7% 62.2% Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1)(2) 64.6% 68.0% 67.3% 64.9% 62.2% Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 30.5% 38.1% 36.4% 36.8% 29.2% Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 10.89% 10.79% 10.31% 10.59% 10.85% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.80% 8.70% 8.22% 8.45% 8.63% Common equity book value per share $ 28.76 $ 28.44 $ 27.36 $ 27.32 $ 27.13 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 22.70 $ 22.41 $ 21.32 $ 21.27 $ 21.07 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.65% 9.36% 9.43% 9.59% 9.71% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.71% 10.58% 10.32% 10.26% 10.43% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.71% 10.58% 10.32% 10.26% 10.43% Total risk-based capital ratio 14.11% 13.90% 13.58% 13.54% 13.78% (1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below. (2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 120,845 $ 1,609 5.36 % $ 280,693 $ 3,804 5.38 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 1,951 12 2.47 2,277 14 2.44 Other debt and equity securities 499,032 3,647 2.94 487,310 3,678 2.99 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 39,115 724 7.44 41,361 767 7.36 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 660,943 5,992 3.65 811,641 8,263 4.04 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 934,649 16,523 7.11 973,450 17,485 7.13 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,575,142 50,641 5.70 3,590,477 50,715 5.60 Real estate—residential loans 1,618,188 19,555 4.86 1,585,705 19,133 4.79 Loans to individuals 27,315 548 8.07 27,667 558 8.00 Municipal loans and leases * 232,380 2,464 4.26 230,394 2,438 4.20 Lease financings 189,691 3,169 6.72 186,540 2,897 6.16 Gross loans and leases 6,577,365 92,900 5.68 6,594,233 93,226 5.61 Total interest-earning assets 7,238,308 98,892 5.49 7,405,874 101,489 5.44 Cash and due from banks 54,870 54,981 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,495 ) (84,386 ) Premises and equipment, net 50,592 51,489 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,121 31,251 Other assets 408,179 406,425 Total assets $ 7,696,575 $ 7,865,634 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,180,696 $ 8,218 2.80 % $ 1,193,386 $ 8,409 2.80 % Money market savings 1,705,291 19,220 4.53 1,845,153 21,133 4.54 Regular savings 769,926 905 0.47 784,937 874 0.44 Time deposits 1,238,878 13,630 4.42 1,188,054 12,748 4.26 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,894,791 41,973 3.45 5,011,530 43,164 3.42 Short-term borrowings 10,127 5 0.20 9,814 1 0.04 Long-term debt 292,486 2,883 3.96 318,805 3,026 3.77 Subordinated notes 148,818 2,281 6.16 148,693 2,281 6.09 Total borrowings 451,431 5,169 4.61 477,312 5,308 4.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,346,222 47,142 3.55 5,488,842 48,472 3.50 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,409,063 1,458,610 Operating lease liabilities 34,166 34,255 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,578 68,986 Total liabilities 1,507,807 7,050,693 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,854,029 2.81 6,947,452 2.77 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 300,679 300,558 Retained earnings and other equity 384,083 356,599 Total shareholders' equity 842,546 814,941 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,696,575 $ 7,865,634 Net interest income $ 51,750 $ 53,017 Net interest spread 1.94 1.94 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.94 0.90 Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.84 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.39 % 134.93 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of 453 thousand and $428 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2024 2023 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 120,845 $ 1,609 5.36 % $ 47,835 $ 479 4.06 % Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 1,951 12 2.47 2,286 17 3.02 Other debt and equity securities 499,032 3,647 2.94 513,594 3,495 2.76 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 39,115 724 7.44 34,742 609 7.11 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 660,943 5,992 3.65 598,457 4,600 3.12 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 934,649 16,523 7.11 991,876 15,538 6.35 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,575,142 50,641 5.70 3,342,199 42,421 5.15 Real estate—residential loans 1,618,188 19,555 4.86 1,408,292 15,730 4.53 Loans to individuals 27,315 548 8.07 27,254 449 6.68 Municipal loans and leases* 232,380 2,464 4.26 229,955 2,341 4.13 Lease financings 189,691 3,169 6.72 165,314 2,541 6.23 Gross loans and leases 6,577,365 92,900 5.68 6,164,890 79,020 5.20 Total interest-earning assets 7,238,308 98,892 5.49 6,763,347 83,620 5.01 Cash and due from banks 54,870 58,035 Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (86,495 ) (79,977 ) Premises and equipment, net 50,592 51,583 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,121 31,303 Other assets 408,179 394,920 Total assets $ 7,696,575 $ 7,219,211 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 1,180,696 $ 8,218 2.80 % $ 857,891 $ 3,164 1.50 % Money market savings 1,705,291 19,220 4.53 1,489,129 11,081 3.02 Regular savings 769,926 905 0.47 985,716 669 0.28 Time deposits 1,238,878 13,630 4.42 566,308 3,422 2.45 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 4,894,791 41,973 3.45 3,899,044 18,336 1.91 Short-term borrowings 10,127 5 0.20 240,318 2,728 4.60 Long-term debt 292,486 2,883 3.96 112,222 591 2.14 Subordinated notes 148,818 2,281 6.16 148,319 2,281 6.24 Total borrowings 451,431 5,169 4.61 500,859 5,600 4.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,346,222 47,142 3.55 4,399,903 23,936 2.21 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,409,063 1,935,371 Operating lease liabilities 34,166 34,438 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,578 60,346 Total liabilities 1,507,807 6,430,058 Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 6,854,029 2.81 6,335,274 1.53 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 300,679 300,293 Retained earnings and other equity 384,083 331,076 Total shareholders' equity 842,546 789,153 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,696,575 $ 7,219,211 Net interest income $ 51,750 $ 59,684 Net interest spread 1.94 2.80 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.94 0.78 Net interest margin 2.88 % 3.58 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.39 % 153.72 % * Obligations of states and political subdivisions and municipal loans and leases are tax-exempt earning assets. Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments. Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $453 thousand and $465 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Industry Description Total Outstanding Balance % of Commercial Loan Portfolio CRE - Retail $ 465,915 9.0 % Animal Production 361,143 6.9 CRE - Multi-family 318,337 6.1 CRE - Office 298,301 5.7 CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 289,167 5.6 CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 248,041 4.8 Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 193,058 3.7 Specialty Trade Contractors 161,917 3.1 Education 153,971 3.0 Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 152,798 2.9 Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 132,809 2.6 Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 132,677 2.6 Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 122,481 2.4 CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 116,749 2.2 Crop Production 104,137 2.0 Repair and Maintenance 103,139 2.0 Wood Product Manufacturing 90,017 1.7 Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 86,382 1.7 Rental and Leasing Services 76,500 1.5 Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 75,371 1.4 CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 72,763 1.4 Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 71,715 1.4 Personal and Laundry Services 71,534 1.4 Administrative and Support Services 70,224 1.3 Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 68,644 1.3 Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 67,775 1.3 Food Services and Drinking Places 66,625 1.3 Private Equity & Special Purpose Entities (except 52592) 66,517 1.3 Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 61,996 1.2 Food Manufacturing 60,794 1.2 Truck Transportation 53,952 1.0 Industries with >$50 million in outstandings $ 4,415,449 84.9 % Industries with <$50 million in outstandings $ 787,039 15.1 % Total Commercial Loans $ 5,202,488 100.0 % Consumer Loans and Lease Financings Total Outstanding Balance Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 922,412 Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 177,446 Loans to Individuals 27,200 Lease Financings 249,540 Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings $ 1,376,598 Total $ 6,579,086



