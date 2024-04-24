Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2024 net income of $16.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.



“The Live Oak model continued to prove its fortitude in the first quarter as our teams marched ahead to steadily grow both sides of the balance sheet and delivered exceptional service to our customers,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan III. “In a challenging environment for our industry, I remain bullish on our dedication to America’s small business owners and believe that our passion around innovation, efficiency and expertise will continue to shine a light on how Live Oak differs from the crowd.”

First Quarter 2024 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Dollars Percent 1Q 2023 Total revenue(1) $ 116,208 $ 119,683 $ (3,475 ) (2.9 )% $ 101,596 Total noninterest expense 78,679 93,204 (14,525 ) (15.6 ) 78,962 Income before taxes 21,165 17,484 3,681 21.1 3,613 Effective tax rate 21.8 % 7.6 % n/a n/a 89.0 % Net income $ 16,548 $ 16,163 $ 385 2.4 % $ 398 Diluted earnings per share 0.36 0.36 — — 0.01 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 805,129 $ 981,703 $ (176,574 ) (18.0 )% $ 1,030,882 % Fully funded 43.8 % 49.0 % n/a n/a 54.5 % Total loans and leases: $ 9,223,310 $ 9,020,884 $ 202,426 2.2 % $ 8,220,279 Total assets: 11,503,300 11,271,423 231,877 2.1 10,364,297 Total deposits: 10,383,361 10,275,019 108,342 1.1 9,421,994

Loans and Leases

As of March 31, 2024, the total loan and lease portfolio was $9.22 billion, 2.2% above its level at December 31, 2023, and 12.2% above its level a year ago. This growth was the product of strong origination volumes. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, loans and leases held for investment increased $278.7 million, or 3.2%, to $8.91 billion while loans held for sale decreased $76.3 million, or 19.7%, to $310.7 million. Average loans and leases were $9.11 billion during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $8.84 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The total loan and lease portfolio at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, was comprised of 37.4% and 37.8% of guaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $805.1 million during the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $176.6 million, or 18.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Loan and lease originations decreased $225.8 million, or 21.9%, from the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $10.38 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $108.3 million compared to December 31, 2023, and an increase of $961.4 million compared to March 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits from prior periods was to support growth in the loan and lease portfolio as well as the Company’s targeted liquidity levels.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2024 increased $234.7 million, or 2.4%, to $10.07 billion, compared to $9.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 90.4% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 89.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $120.2 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $23.4 million and $30.8 million at December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company increased long-term borrowings by $100.0 million through an unsecured 5.95% fixed rate 60-month term loan with a third party correspondent bank. This increase in borrowings was to strategically enhance Bank capital levels in order to accommodate future growth expectations.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $90.1 million compared to $89.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $82.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.33% and 3.32%, respectively, an increase of one basis point quarter over quarter. During the first quarter of 2024, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 17 basis points while the average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 19 basis points.

The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was driven by growth in average loans and leases held for investment. Partially mitigating this increase was a decrease in the net interest margin by 13 basis points arising from an increase in deposits combined with the increase in average cost of funds outpacing the increase in average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $26.1 million, a decrease of $4.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of $6.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a $356 thousand gain for the first quarter of 2023. The net loss in the loan servicing asset revaluation for the first quarter of 2024 was principally related to increasing market prepayment speeds while the net gain in the first quarter of 2023 was the result of positive movements in market premiums. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company changed its valuation techniques in the estimation of fair value for servicing assets and loans accounted for under the fair value option.

Loans accounted for under the fair value option had a net loss of $219 thousand for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $4.5 million net loss for the first quarter of 2023. The net loss in the valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option in the first quarter of 2024 was largely the result of the above discussed increased levels of market prepayment speeds, while the net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was driven by negative market impacts related to rising interest rates.

Equity method investment losses totaled $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, a $5.1 million increase in losses from net income of $47 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $2.1 million increase from the net loss of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in losses for both comparative periods was principally related to heightened levels of underlying losses in several of the Company’s equity method investees.

Other noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $9.8 million compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. This $5.7 million increase in noninterest income was largely related to a gain arising from increased fair value of equity warrant assets associated with the Company’s wine & craft beverage vertical.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $78.7 million compared to $93.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $79.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The driver for the quarter over quarter decrease was $14.6 million of impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to a new renewable energy tax credit investment. Partially offsetting the decrease in noninterest expense for both comparative periods was increased salaries and employee benefits of $3.0 million compared to fourth quarter of 2023 and $2.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $3.2 million, compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, was 0.15%, 0.22% and 0.38%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $7.9 million and $7.2 million accounted for under the fair value option at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, increased to $43.1 million, or 0.51% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at March 31, 2024, compared to $39.3 million, or 0.48%, at December 31, 2023.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $16.4 million compared to $9.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The provision expense in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of specific reserve changes on individually evaluated loans and to a lesser extent continued growth of the loan and lease portfolio combined with charge-off related impacts.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $139.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $125.8 million at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.63% and 1.53% at March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $4.6 million and 21.8% for the first quarter of 2024, $1.3 million and 7.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $3.2 million and 89.0% for the first quarter of 2023, respectively. The higher level of income tax expense for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of lower investment tax credits in 2024 as compared to the prior year. The higher level of income tax expense for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily the result of increased pretax income during the current period while the lower effective tax rate was principally the product of discrete items in the first quarter of 2023 related to stock compensation.

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company’s plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company’s expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of global health crises and pandemics, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third-party service providers; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended 1Q 2024 Change vs. 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2023 1Q 2023 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 176,010 $ 169,531 $ 162,722 $ 152,362 $ 139,052 3.8 26.6 Investment securities, taxable 8,954 8,746 8,701 8,503 7,547 2.4 18.6 Other interest earning assets 7,456 8,259 9,188 8,847 4,817 (9.7 ) 54.8 Total interest income 192,420 186,536 180,611 169,712 151,416 3.2 27.1 Interest expense Deposits 101,998 96,695 90,914 85,003 67,595 5.5 50.9 Borrowings 311 265 287 407 1,804 17.4 (82.8 ) Total interest expense 102,309 96,960 91,201 85,410 69,399 5.5 47.4 Net interest income 90,111 89,576 89,410 84,302 82,017 0.6 9.9 Provision for loan and lease credit losses 16,364 8,995 10,279 13,028 19,021 81.9 (14.0 ) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 73,747 80,581 79,131 71,274 62,996 (8.5 ) 17.1 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 7,624 7,342 6,990 6,687 6,380 3.8 19.5 Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,744 ) (3,974 ) 11,335 (2,831 ) 356 31.0 (870.8 ) Net gains on sales of loans 11,502 12,891 12,675 10,804 10,175 (10.8 ) 13.0 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (219 ) (170 ) (568 ) 1,728 (4,529 ) (28.8 ) 95.2 Equity method investments (loss) income (5,022 ) 47 (1,034 ) (2,055 ) (2,952 ) (10,785.1 ) (70.1 ) Equity security investments (losses) gains, net (529 ) (384 ) (783 ) 121 77 (37.8 ) (787.0 ) Lease income 2,453 2,439 2,498 2,535 2,535 0.6 (3.2 ) Management fee income 3,271 3,309 3,277 3,266 3,472 (1.1 ) (5.8 ) Other noninterest income 9,761 8,607 3,501 3,901 4,065 13.4 140.1 Total noninterest income 26,097 30,107 37,891 24,156 19,579 (13.3 ) 33.3 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 47,275 44,274 42,947 43,066 44,765 6.8 5.6 Travel expense 2,438 1,544 2,197 2,770 2,411 57.9 1.1 Professional services expense 1,878 3,052 1,762 1,996 927 (38.5 ) 102.6 Advertising and marketing expense 3,692 2,501 3,446 3,009 3,603 47.6 2.5 Occupancy expense 2,247 2,231 2,129 2,205 1,925 0.7 16.7 Technology expense 7,723 8,402 7,722 8,005 7,729 (8.1 ) (0.1 ) Equipment expense 3,074 3,480 3,676 4,023 3,818 (11.7 ) (19.5 ) Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,911 3,937 3,498 3,442 3,927 (0.7 ) (0.4 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 15 14,575 — — 69 (99.9 ) (78.3 ) FDIC insurance 3,200 4,091 4,115 5,061 3,403 (21.8 ) (6.0 ) Other expense 3,226 5,117 2,770 2,880 6,385 (37.0 ) (49.5 ) Total noninterest expense 78,679 93,204 74,262 76,457 78,962 (15.6 ) (0.4 ) Income before taxes 21,165 17,484 42,760 18,973 3,613 21.1 485.8 Income tax expense 4,617 1,321 2,967 1,429 3,215 249.5 43.6 Net income $ 16,548 $ 16,163 $ 39,793 $ 17,544 $ 398 2.4 4,057.8 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.89 $ 0.40 $ 0.01 2.8 3,600.0 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 $ 0.39 $ 0.01 — 3,500.0 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 44,762,308 44,516,646 44,408,997 44,327,474 44,157,156 Diluted 45,641,210 45,306,506 45,268,745 44,835,089 44,964,616



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 1Q 2024 Change vs. 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2023 1Q 2023 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 597,394 $ 582,540 $ 534,774 $ 808,131 $ 463,186 2.5 29.0 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 3,750 4,000 4,000 — (93.8 ) Investment securities available-for-sale 1,120,622 1,126,160 1,099,878 1,133,146 1,149,691 (0.5 ) (2.5 ) Loans held for sale 310,749 387,037 572,604 523,776 533,292 (19.7 ) (41.7 ) Loans and leases held for investment(1) 8,912,561 8,633,847 8,202,631 7,836,398 7,686,987 3.2 15.9 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (139,041 ) (125,840 ) (121,273 ) (120,116 ) (108,242 ) (10.5 ) (28.5 ) Net loans and leases 8,773,520 8,508,007 8,081,358 7,716,282 7,578,745 3.1 15.8 Premises and equipment, net 258,071 257,881 258,041 269,485 268,138 0.1 (3.8 ) Foreclosed assets 8,561 6,481 6,701 — — 32.1 100.0 Servicing assets 49,343 48,591 47,127 31,042 29,357 1.5 68.1 Other assets 384,790 354,476 346,227 333,334 337,888 8.6 13.9 Total assets $ 11,503,300 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 $ 10,819,196 $ 10,364,297 2.1 11.0 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 226,668 $ 259,270 $ 239,536 $ 229,833 $ 176,439 (12.6 ) 28.5 Interest-bearing 10,156,693 10,015,749 9,764,106 9,649,278 9,245,555 1.4 9.9 Total deposits 10,383,361 10,275,019 10,003,642 9,879,111 9,421,994 1.1 10.2 Borrowings 120,242 23,354 25,847 28,317 30,767 414.9 290.8 Other liabilities 83,017 70,384 70,603 79,280 88,729 17.9 (6.4 ) Total liabilities 10,586,620 10,368,757 10,100,092 9,986,708 9,541,490 2.1 11.0 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 349,648 344,568 340,929 341,032 334,672 1.5 4.5 Class B common stock (non-voting) — — — — — — — Retained earnings 658,269 642,817 627,759 589,036 572,530 2.4 15.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (91,237 ) (84,719 ) (118,320 ) (97,580 ) (84,395 ) 7.7 8.1 Total shareholders' equity 916,680 902,666 850,368 832,488 822,807 1.6 11.4 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 11,503,300 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 $ 10,819,196 $ 10,364,297 2.1 11.0

(1) Includes $379.2 million, $388.0 million, $410.1 million, $441.8 million and $467.0 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023 respectively.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Income Statement Data Net income $ 16,548 $ 16,163 $ 39,793 $ 17,544 $ 398 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.88 $ 0.39 $ 0.01 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 20.40 20.23 19.12 18.77 18.58 Tangible book value(1) 20.32 20.15 19.04 18.69 18.50 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.58 % 0.58 % 1.46 % 0.66 % 0.02 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.16 7.36 18.68 8.26 0.19 Net interest margin 3.33 3.32 3.37 3.29 3.46 Efficiency ratio(1) 67.71 77.88 58.34 70.49 77.72 Noninterest income to total revenue 22.46 25.16 29.76 22.27 19.27 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 805,129 $ 981,703 $ 1,073,255 $ 861,033 $ 1,030,882 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 4,329,097 4,238,328 4,028,575 3,813,852 3,616,701 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment(3) 1.63 % 1.53 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.50 % Net charge-offs(3) $ 3,163 $ 4,428 $ 9,122 $ 1,154 $ 6,669 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment(2) (3) 0.15 % 0.22 % 0.48 % 0.06 % 0.38 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost(3) Unguaranteed $ 43,117 $ 39,285 $ 33,255 $ 44,899 $ 22,002 Guaranteed 105,351 95,678 65,837 66,322 63,696 Total 148,468 134,963 99,092 111,221 85,698 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment(3) 0.51 % 0.48 % 0.43 % 0.61 % 0.30 % Nonperforming loans at fair value(4) Unguaranteed $ 7,942 $ 7,230 $ 6,518 $ 8,602 $ 8,193 Guaranteed 47,620 41,244 39,378 45,114 43,968 Total 55,562 48,474 45,896 53,716 52,161 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to fair value loans held for investment(4) 2.09 % 1.86 % 1.59 % 1.95 % 1.75 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.76 % 11.73 % 11.63 % 11.55 % 11.67 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.65 8.58 8.56 8.46 8.70

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 542,243 $ 7,456 5.53 % $ 598,720 $ 8,259 5.47 % Investment securities 1,240,861 8,954 2.90 1,251,467 8,746 2.77 Loans held for sale 353,476 8,354 9.51 477,155 10,825 9.00 Loans and leases held for investment(1) 8,753,232 167,656 7.70 8,363,881 158,706 7.53 Total interest-earning assets 10,889,812 192,420 7.11 10,691,223 186,536 6.92 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (125,447 ) (120,257 ) Noninterest-earning assets 550,817 482,615 Total assets $ 11,315,182 $ 11,053,581 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 300,067 $ 4,183 5.61 % $ 300,064 $ 4,262 5.64 % Savings 4,552,390 46,171 4.08 4,633,563 47,192 4.04 Money market accounts 125,317 187 0.60 128,486 198 0.61 Certificates of deposit 5,094,553 51,457 4.06 4,775,497 45,043 3.74 Total deposits 10,072,327 101,998 4.07 9,837,610 96,695 3.90 Borrowings 26,772 311 4.67 24,887 265 4.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,099,099 102,309 4.07 9,862,497 96,960 3.90 Noninterest-bearing deposits 213,571 240,009 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 78,041 72,272 Shareholders' equity 924,471 878,803 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,315,182 $ 11,053,581 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 90,111 3.04 % $ 89,576 3.02 % Net interest margin 3.33 3.32 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 107.83 % 108.40 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 Total shareholders’ equity $ 916,680 $ 902,666 $ 850,368 $ 832,488 $ 822,807 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,682 1,721 1,759 1,797 1,835 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 913,201 $ 899,148 $ 846,812 $ 828,894 $ 819,175 Shares outstanding (c) 44,938,673 44,617,673 44,480,215 44,351,715 44,290,840 Total assets $ 11,503,300 $ 11,271,423 $ 10,950,460 $ 10,819,196 $ 10,364,297 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,682 1,721 1,759 1,797 1,835 Tangible assets (b) $ 11,499,821 $ 11,267,905 $ 10,946,904 $ 10,815,602 $ 10,360,665 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.94 % 7.98 % 7.74 % 7.66 % 7.91 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 20.32 $ 20.15 $ 19.04 $ 18.69 $ 18.50 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 78,679 $ 93,204 $ 74,262 $ 76,457 $ 78,962 Net interest income 90,111 89,576 89,410 84,302 82,017 Noninterest income 26,097 30,107 37,891 24,156 19,579 Total revenue (e) $ 116,208 $ 119,683 $ 127,301 $ 108,458 $ 101,596 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 67.71 % 77.88 % 58.34 % 70.49 % 77.72 %

This press release presents non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.