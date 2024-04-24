TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $38.33 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding acquisition-related items and the incremental FDIC special assessment, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for first quarter 2024 were $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $46.30 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for first quarter 2023.



"TowneBank had a solid start to the year with our continued focus on maintaining healthy levels of capital and liquidity. While we continue to see migration to interest-bearing accounts, it was encouraging to generate overall annualized deposit growth of nearly 7% for the first quarter, demonstrating the durability of the TowneBank operating mode. Our ongoing growth strategy for our ancillary lines of business, including insurance and property management, continues to serve as a partial hedge to offset rising deposit costs," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2024:

Total revenues were $167.10 million, a decrease of $17.04 million, or 9.25%, compared to first quarter 2023. Net interest income declined $20.16 million, driven by higher rates on deposits and the continuation a migration from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $3.12 million.

Total deposits were $14.13 billion, an increase of $527.94 million, or 3.88%, compared to first quarter 2023. Total deposits increased 1.68%, or $232.87 million, in comparison to December 31, 2023, 6.74% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 17.27%, to $4.19 billion, compared to first quarter 2023 and represented 29.69% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 3.42%.

Loans held for investment were $11.45 billion, an increase of $278.56 million, or 2.49%, compared to March 31, 2023, and $123.32 million, or 1.09%, compared to December 31, 2023, 4.38% on an annualized basis.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 6.89% compared to 8.05% in first quarter 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 9.98% compared to 11.83% in first quarter 2023.

Net interest margin was 2.72% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.36% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.39%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points.

The effective tax rate was 17.31% in the quarter compared to 20.03% in first quarter 2023 and 8.46% in the linked quarter. The lower tax rate in the linked quarter was due to a decline in state tax expense in fourth quarter 2023, increases in tax-advantaged income investments, and deferred taxes related to the sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ("BHHS") Towne Realty.

"We reported strong asset quality metrics for the quarter and continued to focus on our strategy to align loan and deposit growth, which is reflective of our conservative approach to Main Street banking. Additionally, we were excited to close our first property management acquisition in Florida adding another market to our unique portfolio of property management companies," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $103.22 million compared to $123.38 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by interest-bearing deposit growth, coupled with increased deposit costs, outpacing higher earning asset yields.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.37%, represented 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024 compared to a yield of 4.88% and 74.61% of earning assets in the first quarter of 2023.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.66% in 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased $44.45 million, or 131.00%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate.

Our total cost of deposits increased to 2.26% from 1.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to a combination of higher interest-bearing deposit costs and the decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $14.87 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 2.64%. The Company anticipates $550 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next two years.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.21 billion, an increase of $1.30 billion, or 14.60% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $174.73 million during the quarter compared to $263.33 million one year prior.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $0.88 million compared to an expense of $11.67 million in the prior year quarter and $2.45 million in the linked quarter. Prior year quarter included $4.01 million in provision related to the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Farmers Bank ("Farmers").

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $0.63 million in first quarter 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was driven by continued strength in credit quality and modest improvements in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models, partially offset by modest loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs were $520 thousand in the quarter compared to $3.87 million in the prior year quarter and $68 thousand in the linked quarter.

The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2024, 0.14% in first quarter 2023, and zero percent in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at March 31, 2024, 1.07% at March 31, 2023, and 1.12% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.01 times nonperforming loans compared to 12.87 times at March 31, 2023 and 18.48 times at December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $63.88 million compared to $60.77 million in 2023, an increase of $3.12 million, or 5.13%.

Residential mortgage banking income was $10.48 million compared to $9.37 million in first quarter 2023. Loan volume increased to $424.39 million in first quarter 2024 from $416.22 million in first quarter 2023. The number of loans originated was consistent with first quarter 2023, but higher per-loan average balances resulted in higher production volume. Residential purchase activity comprised 95.66% of production volume in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 94.99% in the prior year quarter.

Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 23 basis points to 3.34% in the current quarter from 3.11% in first quarter 2023.

Total net insurance commissions increased $2.72 million, or 11.90%, to $25.54 million in first quarter 2024 compared to 2023. This increase was attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions which were driven by organic growth and a full quarter of income in 2024 related to the 2023 Manry-Rawls, LLC acquisition.

Property management fee revenue increased 7.97%, or $1.24 million, to $16.77 million in first quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to an acquisition in March 2024 and a full quarter of revenue from an acquisition in March 2023.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $125.59 million compared to $124.40 million in 2023, an increase of $1.19 million, or 0.96%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.96 million, FDIC and other insurance of $2.75 million, and various expense line items, were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition expenses of $5.37 million.

Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments effective third quarter 2023, acquisition-related increases in the number of employees, and higher health insurance costs. The increases were partially offset by a decline in incentive accruals and decreases in our Realty segment related to cost reductions in our mortgage business and the sale of BHHS Towne Realty in 2023.

FDIC and other insurance increased due to a higher assessment rate and an additional expense accrual of $1.29 million before taxes, pursuant to the revised estimated FDIC special assessment.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

In first quarter 2024, management continued its focus on strategic balance sheet management with a concentration on controlled loan growth and maintaining liquidity.

Total assets were $16.88 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a $49.20 million increase compared to $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets increased $153.76 million, or 0.92%, from $16.73 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans held for investment increased $278.56 million, or 2.49%, compared to prior year and $123.32 million, or 1.09%, compared to the linked quarter, 4.38% on an annualized basis.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $6.43 million, or 4.09%, compared to prior year but increased $0.74 million, or 0.49%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $527.94 million, or 3.88%, compared to prior year, primarily in interest- bearing demand and time deposits. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $232.87 million, or 6.74% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $875.23 million or 17.27%, compared to prior year, and $148.57 million, or 3.42%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings decreased $515.27 million, or 63.91%, compared to first quarter 2023 and $201.60 million, or 40.93%, compared to the linked quarter driven by declines in short-term FHLB advances.

Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.54 billion compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2024 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $162.12 million at December 31, 2023 and $165.71 million at March 31, 2023, with the changes related to market valuation adjustments due to changing interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023 and $11.17 billion at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets were $7.77 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $9.89 million, or 0.06%, at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2023.

Foreclosed property increased to $780 thousand from $564 thousand at March 31, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $14.13 billion compared to $13.89 billion at December 31, 2023 and $13.60 billion at March 31, 2023.

The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 81.07% compared to 81.54% at December 31, 2023 and 82.17% at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.69% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to 31.26% at December 31, 2023 and 37.28% at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $0.88 billion, or 17.27%, compared to March 31, 2023, primarily in commercial and escrow accounts.

Total borrowings were $290.98 million compared to $492.58 million at December 31, 2023 and $806.25 million at March 31, 2023.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.20% (1) .

. Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.15% (1) .

. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.32% ( 1 ) .

. Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.10% (1) .

Book value per common share was $27.33 compared to $27.24 at December 31, 2023 and $26.40 at March 31, 2023.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $20.31 compared to $20.28 at December 31, 2023 and $19.04 at March 31, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue $ 167,102 $ 155,546 $ 172,864 $ 181,568 $ 184,144 Net income 35,127 28,545 44,745 43,368 38,478 Net income available to common shareholders 34,687 28,804 44,862 41,716 38,333 Net income per common share – diluted 0.46 0.39 0.60 0.56 0.52 Book value per common share 27.33 27.24 26.28 26.36 26.40 Book value per common share – tangible (non-GAAP) 20.31 20.28 19.28 19.31 19.04 Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.68 % 1.06 % 0.99 % 0.95 % Return on average assets – tangible (non-GAAP) 0.92 % 0.77 % 1.17 % 1.10 % 1.05 % Return on average equity 6.84 % 5.75 % 8.96 % 8.46 % 7.99 % Return on average equity – tangible (non-GAAP) 9.87 % 8.53 % 12.97 % 12.35 % 11.71 % Return on average common equity 6.89 % 5.79 % 9.04 % 8.52 % 8.05 % Return on average common equity – tangible (non-GAAP) 9.98 % 8.62 % 13.11 % 12.48 % 11.83 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 38.23 % 30.74 % 34.60 % 37.43 % 33.00 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.20 % 12.18 % 12.19 % 11.99 % 11.68 % Tier 1 12.32 % 12.29 % 12.31 % 12.11 % 11.80 % Total 15.10 % 15.06 % 15.09 % 14.88 % 14.55 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.15 % 10.17 % 10.06 % 9.85 % 9.86 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 18.01 x 18.48 x 17.60 x 18.09 x 12.87 x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.10 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.07 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.02 % — % (0.04 )% — % 0.14 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 520 $ 68 $ (1,074 ) $ 9 $ 3,874 Nonperforming loans $ 6,987 $ 6,843 $ 7,110 $ 6,827 $ 9,322 Former bank premises — — — 1,782 — Foreclosed property 780 908 766 738 564 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,767 $ 7,751 $ 7,876 $ 9,347 $ 9,886 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 323 $ 735 $ 970 $ 360 $ 206 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 125,835 $ 126,461 $ 125,159 $ 123,513 $ 120,002 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 289,191 $ 302,616 $ 348,387 $ 409,050 $ 280,401 Loans originated, joint venture 135,197 126,332 172,021 207,450 135,818 Total loans originated $ 424,388 $ 428,948 $ 520,408 $ 616,500 $ 416,219 Number of loans originated 1,247 1,237 1,487 1,715 1,249 Number of originators 176 181 192 196 194 Purchase % 95.66 % 95.06 % 95.96 % 96.32 % 94.99 % Loans sold $ 410,895 $ 468,014 $ 567,291 $ 525,078 $ 346,288 Rate lock asset $ 1,681 $ 895 $ 1,348 $ 1,551 $ 1,435 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.34 % 3.06 % 3.17 % 2.96 % 3.11 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.72 % 2.83 % 2.95 % 2.98 % 3.36 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.75 % 2.86 % 2.98 % 3.01 % 3.39 % Average earning assets/total average assets 90.52 % 90.48 % 90.73 % 90.96 % 90.98 % Average loans/average deposits 81.48 % 80.72 % 80.75 % 83.72 % 82.40 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.25 % 31.69 % 33.50 % 36.07 % 38.35 % Period end equity/period end total assets 12.24 % 12.21 % 11.90 % 11.56 % 11.89 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 73.25 % 76.17 % 66.21 % 70.41 % 65.64 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.







TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 24 vs. Q1 24 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2024 2023 2023 Q1 23 Q4 23 U.S. agency securities $ 294,723 $ 334,211 $ 306,386 (11.82 )% (3.81 )% U.S. Treasury notes 27,534 27,272 27,684 0.96 % (0.54 )% Municipal securities 447,323 508,439 510,134 (12.02 )% (12.31 )% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 87,983 76,965 86,011 14.32 % 2.29 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,347,920 1,132,746 1,200,625 19.00 % 12.27 % Allowance for credit losses (1,382 ) (1,150 ) (1,498 ) 20.17 % (7.74 )% Total $ 2,204,101 $ 2,078,483 $ 2,129,342 6.04 % 3.51 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,868 $ 2,218 $ 3,740 (15.78 )% (50.05 )% Total gross unrealized losses (172,708 ) (167,929 ) (165,863 ) 2.85 % 4.13 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (170,840 ) $ (165,711 ) $ (162,123 ) 3.10 % 5.38 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 102,042 $ 101,281 $ 101,850 0.75 % 0.19 % U.S. Treasury notes 197,356 433,584 362,593 (54.48 )% (45.57 )% Municipal securities 5,294 5,203 5,272 1.75 % 0.42 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,159 2,210 2,172 (2.31 )% (0.60 )% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,659 5,948 5,705 (4.86 )% (0.81 )% Allowance for credit losses (82 ) (88 ) (84 ) (6.82 )% (2.38 )% Total $ 312,428 $ 548,138 $ 477,508 (43.00 )% (34.57 )% Total gross unrealized gains $ 265 $ 392 $ 380 (32.40 )% (30.26 )% Total gross unrealized losses (14,262 ) (24,018 ) (15,316 ) (40.62 )% (6.88 )% Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (13,997 ) $ (23,626 ) $ (14,936 ) (40.76 )% (6.29 )% Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $ (184,837 ) $ (189,337 ) $ (177,059 ) (2.38 )% 4.39 % % Change Loans Held For Investment Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 24 vs. Q1 24 vs. 2024 2023 2023 Q1 23 Q4 23 Real estate – construction and development $ 1,255,741 $ 1,473,034 $ 1,249,735 (14.75 )% 0.48 % Commercial real estate – owner occupied 1,700,753 1,675,119 1,699,386 1.53 % 0.08 % Commercial real estate – non owner occupied 3,178,947 2,908,791 3,117,071 9.29 % 1.99 % Real estate – multifamily 595,075 505,237 583,209 17.78 % 2.03 % Residential 1-4 family 1,882,296 1,734,698 1,852,891 8.51 % 1.59 % HELOC 386,361 387,967 382,979 (0.41 )% 0.88 % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,288,550 1,297,707 1,265,169 (0.71 )% 1.85 % Government 528,341 510,494 525,261 3.50 % 0.59 % Indirect 555,482 582,306 558,789 (4.61 )% (0.59 )% Consumer loans and other 80,797 98,432 94,531 (17.92 )% (14.53 )% Total $ 11,452,343 $ 11,173,785 $ 11,329,021 2.49 % 1.09 % % Change Deposits Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 24 vs. Q1 24 vs. 2024 2023 2023 Q1 23 Q4 23 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,194,132 $ 5,069,363 $ 4,342,701 (17.27 )% (3.42 )% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,916,701 6,284,184 6,757,619 10.07 % 2.35 % Savings 326,179 389,173 336,492 (16.19 )% (3.06 )% Certificates of deposits 2,689,062 1,855,411 2,456,394 44.93 % 9.47 % Total 14,126,074 13,598,131 13,893,206 3.88 % 1.68 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,379,323 $ 151,811 5.37 % $ 11,229,965 $ 147,647 5.22 % $ 11,097,626 $ 133,536 4.88 % Taxable investment securities 2,440,652 18,716 3.07 % 2,365,928 18,820 3.18 % 2,438,489 16,816 2.76 % Tax-exempt investment securities 161,538 1,549 3.84 % 195,603 1,989 4.07 % 188,033 1,887 4.01 % Total securities 2,602,190 20,265 3.12 % 2,561,531 20,809 3.25 % 2,626,522 18,703 2.85 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,167,322 14,234 4.90 % 1,141,086 13,967 4.86 % 1,044,538 10,649 4.13 % Mortgage loans held for sale 116,868 1,716 5.87 % 162,543 2,886 7.10 % 105,018 1,604 6.11 % Total earning assets 15,265,703 188,026 4.95 % 15,095,125 185,309 4.87 % 14,873,704 164,492 4.49 % Less: allowance for loan losses (127,413 ) (126,205 ) (114,447 ) Total nonearning assets 1,725,945 1,714,122 1,589,783 Total assets $ 16,864,235 $ 16,683,042 $ 16,349,040 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,828,053 $ 47,985 2.83 % $ 6,786,850 $ 46,833 2.74 % $ 6,217,754 $ 23,302 1.52 % Savings 329,036 881 1.08 % 345,172 962 1.11 % 401,776 844 0.85 % Certificates of deposit 2,583,938 29,522 4.60 % 2,370,723 25,405 4.25 % 1,683,354 9,788 2.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,741,027 78,388 3.24 % 9,502,745 73,200 3.06 % 8,302,884 33,934 1.66 % Borrowings 212,375 3,078 5.73 % 114,151 958 3.28 % 355,833 3,915 4.40 % Subordinated debt, net 255,878 2,236 3.50 % 255,663 2,236 3.50 % 250,066 2,169 3.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,209,280 83,702 3.30 % 9,872,559 76,394 3.07 % 8,908,783 40,018 1.82 % Demand deposits 4,224,104 4,408,712 5,164,415 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 390,576 413,469 329,840 Total liabilities 14,823,960 14,694,740 14,403,038 Shareholders’ equity 2,040,275 1,988,302 1,946,002 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,864,235 $ 16,683,042 $ 16,349,040 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 104,324 $ 108,915 $ 124,474 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,106 ) (1,182 ) (1,096 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 103,218 $ 107,733 $ 123,378 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 1.65 % 1.80 % 2.67 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 2.21 % 2.01 % 1.09 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.75 % 2.86 % 3.39 % Total cost of deposits 2.26 % 2.09 % 1.02 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,802 $ 85,584 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond 926,635 939,356 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 98,673 103,417 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,101,110 1,128,357 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,376,323 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,382 and $1,498 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,204,101 2,129,342 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $298,513 and $462,656 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 312,510 477,592 Less: allowance for credit losses (82 ) (84 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 312,428 477,508 Other equity securities 13,661 13,792 FHLB stock 12,139 21,372 Total Securities 2,542,329 2,642,014 Mortgage loans held for sale 150,727 149,987 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,452,343 11,329,021 Less: allowance for credit losses (125,835 ) (126,461 ) Net Loans 11,326,508 11,202,560 Premises and equipment, net 342,569 337,598 Goodwill 457,619 456,335 Other intangible assets, net 68,758 64,634 BOLI 279,293 277,445 Other assets 615,324 576,109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,884,237 $ 16,835,039 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,194,132 $ 4,342,701 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,916,701 6,757,619 Savings 326,179 336,492 Certificates of deposit 2,689,062 2,456,394 Total Deposits 14,126,074 13,893,206 Advances from the FHLB 3,775 203,958 Subordinated debt, net 256,011 255,796 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 31,198 32,826 Total Borrowings 290,984 492,580 Other liabilities 401,307 393,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,818,365 14,779,161 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares – 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized 74,990,437 and 74,893,462 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 125,009 124,847 Capital surplus 1,114,038 1,112,761 Retained earnings 937,065 921,126 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,008,276 and 1,004,717 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (20,915 ) (20,813 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,915 20,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (126,586 ) (118,762 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,049,526 2,039,972 Noncontrolling interest 16,346 15,906 TOTAL EQUITY 2,065,872 2,055,878 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,884,237 $ 16,835,039





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 150,974 $ 132,768 Investment securities 19,996 18,375 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,234 10,649 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,716 1,604 Total interest income 186,920 163,396 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 78,388 33,934 Advances from the FHLB 2,438 2,992 Subordinated debt, net 2,236 2,169 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 640 923 Total interest expense 83,702 40,018 Net interest income 103,218 123,378 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (877 ) 11,670 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,095 111,708 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,477 9,372 Insurance commissions and other income, net 25,539 22,823 Property management income, net 16,773 15,535 Real estate brokerage income, net — 1,791 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,061 2,851 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,551 1,545 BOLI 1,842 1,672 Other income 4,567 5,177 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 74 — Total noninterest income 63,884 60,766 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 71,377 69,420 Occupancy 9,422 9,064 Furniture and equipment 4,478 4,244 Amortization – intangibles 3,246 3,524 Software 6,100 5,624 Data processing 3,916 3,353 Professional fees 3,180 3,011 Advertising and marketing 4,582 4,401 Other expenses 19,290 21,756 Total noninterest expense 125,591 124,397 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 42,388 48,077 Provision for income tax expense 7,261 9,599 Net income $ 35,127 $ 38,478 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (440 ) (145 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,687 $ 38,333 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.52 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.23





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets – Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,802 $ 85,584 $ 83,949 $ 106,994 $ 97,502 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond 926,635 939,356 1,029,276 1,427,044 1,040,112 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 98,673 103,417 102,527 102,231 104,924 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,101,110 1,128,357 1,215,752 1,636,269 1,242,538 Securities available for sale 2,204,101 2,129,342 1,963,453 2,005,851 2,078,483 Securities held to maturity 312,510 477,592 547,854 548,017 548,226 Less: allowance for credit losses (82 ) (84 ) (85 ) (87 ) (88 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 312,428 477,508 547,769 547,930 548,138 Other equity securities 13,661 13,792 14,062 13,798 13,341 FHLB stock 12,139 21,372 16,634 40,454 29,837 Total Securities 2,542,329 2,642,014 2,541,918 2,608,033 2,669,799 Mortgage loans held for sale 150,727 149,987 188,048 229,502 157,161 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,452,343 11,329,021 11,172,971 11,208,014 11,173,785 Less: allowance for credit losses (125,835 ) (126,461 ) (125,159 ) (123,513 ) (120,002 ) Net Loans 11,326,508 11,202,560 11,047,812 11,084,501 11,053,783 Premises and equipment, net 342,569 337,598 335,522 326,686 321,944 Goodwill 457,619 456,335 456,684 456,695 477,234 Other intangible assets, net 68,758 64,634 67,496 71,106 73,238 BOLI 279,293 277,445 275,240 273,435 271,704 Other assets 615,324 576,109 551,884 538,848 463,076 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,884,237 $ 16,835,039 $ 16,680,356 $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,194,132 $ 4,342,701 $ 4,444,861 $ 4,774,830 $ 5,069,363 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,916,701 6,757,619 6,764,415 6,529,336 6,284,184 Savings 326,179 336,492 350,031 361,891 389,173 Certificates of deposit 2,689,062 2,456,394 2,321,498 2,100,604 1,855,411 Total Deposits 14,126,074 13,893,206 13,880,805 13,766,661 13,598,131 Advances from the FHLB 3,775 203,958 104,139 754,319 504,497 Subordinated debt, net 256,011 255,796 255,580 255,365 255,151 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 31,198 32,826 47,315 49,898 46,602 Total Borrowings 290,984 492,580 407,034 1,059,582 806,250 Other liabilities 401,307 393,375 408,305 408,333 336,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,818,365 14,779,161 14,696,144 15,234,576 14,740,582 Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 125,009 124,847 124,837 124,805 124,682 Capital surplus 1,114,038 1,112,761 1,111,152 1,109,526 1,109,387 Retained earnings 937,065 921,126 911,042 884,901 861,905 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (20,915 ) (20,813 ) (20,740 ) (20,134 ) (18,839 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,915 20,813 20,740 20,134 18,839 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (126,586 ) (118,762 ) (179,043 ) (145,392 ) (121,297 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,049,526 2,039,972 1,967,988 1,973,840 1,974,677 Noncontrolling interest 16,346 15,906 16,224 16,659 15,218 TOTAL EQUITY 2,065,872 2,055,878 1,984,212 1,990,499 1,989,895 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,884,237 $ 16,835,039 $ 16,680,356 $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income – Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 150,974 $ 146,810 $ 143,605 $ 138,977 $ 132,768 Investment securities 19,996 20,464 20,292 18,851 18,375 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 14,234 13,967 15,031 14,488 10,649 Mortgage loans held for sale 1,716 2,886 3,928 2,547 1,604 Total interest income 186,920 184,127 182,856 174,863 163,396 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 78,388 73,200 64,171 48,671 33,934 Advances from the FHLB 2,438 917 3,438 10,407 2,992 Subordinated debt, net 2,236 2,236 2,245 2,236 2,169 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 640 41 (56 ) (62 ) 923 Total interest expense 83,702 76,394 69,798 61,252 40,018 Net interest income 103,218 107,733 113,058 113,611 123,378 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (877 ) 2,446 1,007 3,556 11,670 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 104,095 105,287 112,051 110,055 111,708 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,477 8,035 10,648 11,360 9,372 Insurance commissions and other income, net 25,539 21,207 23,777 22,498 22,823 Property management income, net 16,773 7,358 12,800 12,098 15,535 Real estate brokerage income, net — (32 ) (63 ) 1,834 1,791 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,061 3,035 2,802 3,018 2,851 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,551 1,476 2,006 1,682 1,545 BOLI 1,842 2,206 1,814 1,710 1,672 Other income 4,567 4,528 6,022 13,757 5,177 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 74 — — — — Total noninterest income 63,884 47,813 59,806 67,957 60,766 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 71,377 66,035 67,258 67,445 69,420 Occupancy 9,422 9,308 9,027 9,487 9,064 Furniture and equipment 4,478 4,445 4,100 4,389 4,244 Amortization – intangibles 3,246 3,411 3,610 3,610 3,524 Software expense 6,100 6,743 6,130 6,169 5,624 Data processing 3,916 3,529 4,140 4,011 3,353 Professional fees 3,180 3,339 2,770 3,166 3,011 Advertising and marketing 4,582 3,377 3,653 3,959 4,401 Other expenses 19,290 21,708 17,014 22,992 21,756 Total noninterest expense 125,591 121,895 117,702 125,228 124,397 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 42,388 31,205 54,155 52,784 48,077 Provision for income tax expense 7,261 2,660 9,410 9,416 9,599 Net income 35,127 28,545 44,745 43,368 38,478 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (440 ) 259 117 (1,652 ) (145 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,687 $ 28,804 $ 44,862 $ 41,716 $ 38,333 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings $ 0.46 $ 0.39 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 74,816,420 74,773,335 74,750,294 74,691,121 74,363,222 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 74,979,501 74,793,557 74,765,515 74,699,810 74,390,614 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.23





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2024 over 2023 2024 2023 2023 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 102,682 $ 123,650 $ 106,906 $ (20,968 ) (16.96 )% Service charges on deposit accounts 3,061 2,851 3,035 210 7.37 % Credit card merchant fees 1,551 1,545 1,476 6 0.39 % Other income 5,790 5,740 6,544 50 0.87 % Subtotal 10,402 10,136 11,055 266 2.62 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 74 — — 74 N/M Total noninterest income 10,476 10,136 11,055 340 3.35 % Total revenue 113,158 133,786 117,961 (20,628 ) (15.42 )% Provision for credit losses (976 ) 11,754 2,831 (12,730 ) (108.30 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 46,474 43,193 42,573 3,281 7.60 % Occupancy 7,061 6,233 6,981 828 13.28 % Furniture and equipment 3,648 3,333 3,621 315 9.45 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,162 1,281 1,236 (119 ) (9.29 )% Other expenses 26,953 28,444 29,602 (1,491 ) (5.24 )% Total expenses 85,298 82,484 84,013 2,814 3.41 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 28,836 39,548 31,117 (10,712 ) (27.09 )% Corporate allocation 1,069 1,200 1,054 (131 ) (10.92 )% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 29,905 40,748 32,171 (10,843 ) (26.61 )% Provision for income tax expense 4,105 7,651 2,661 (3,546 ) (46.35 )% Net income 25,800 33,097 29,510 (7,297 ) (22.05 )% Noncontrolling interest 120 — — 120 N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 25,920 $ 33,097 $ 29,510 $ (7,177 ) (21.68 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 74.40 % 60.70 % 70.17 % 13.70 % 22.57 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2024 over 2023 2024 2023 2023 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 10,798 $ 9,794 $ 8,322 $ 1,004 10.25 % Real estate brokerage income, net — 1,791 (32 ) (1,791 ) (100.00 )% Title insurance and settlement fees — 291 — (291 ) (100.00 )% Property management fees, net 16,773 15,535 7,358 1,238 7.97 % Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 30 66 (425 ) (36 ) (54.55 )% Net interest and other income 784 184 1,111 600 326.09 % Total revenue 28,385 27,661 16,334 724 2.62 % Provision for credit losses 99 (84 ) (385 ) 183 (217.86 )% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,188 14,839 11,288 (2,651 ) (17.87 )% Occupancy 1,569 2,021 1,600 (452 ) (22.37 )% Furniture and equipment 594 693 611 (99 ) (14.29 )% Amortization of intangible assets 677 683 737 (6 ) (0.88 )% Other expenses 8,199 8,437 7,240 (238 ) (2.82 )% Total expenses 23,227 26,673 21,476 (3,446 ) (12.92 )% Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 5,059 1,072 (4,757 ) 3,987 371.92 % Corporate allocation (348 ) (600 ) (352 ) 252 (42.00 )% Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,711 472 (5,109 ) 4,239 898.09 % Provision for income tax expense 1,156 182 (1,072 ) 974 535.16 % Net income (loss) 3,555 290 (4,037 ) 3,265 1,125.86 % Noncontrolling interest (560 ) (145 ) 259 (415 ) (286.21 )% Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $ 2,995 $ 145 $ (3,778 ) 2,850 1,965.52 % Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 79.44 % 93.96 % 126.97 % (14.52 )% (15.45 )%





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, YTD 2024 over 2023 2024 2023 2023 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 20,722 $ 18,129 $ 19,795 $ 2,593 14.30 % Employee benefits 4,826 4,587 4,332 239 5.21 % Specialized benefit services 9 159 36 (150 ) (94.34 )% Total commissions and fees 25,557 22,875 24,163 2,682 11.72 % Contingency and bonus revenue 4,503 4,369 1,276 134 3.07 % Other income 11 6 8 5 83.33 % Total revenue 30,071 27,250 25,447 2,821 10.35 % Employee commission expense 4,512 4,553 4,197 (41 ) (0.90 )% Revenue, net of commission expense 25,559 22,697 21,250 2,862 12.61 % Salaries and employee benefits 12,715 11,388 12,174 1,327 11.65 % Occupancy 792 810 727 (18 ) (2.22 )% Furniture and equipment 236 218 213 18 8.26 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,407 1,560 1,438 (153 ) (9.81 )% Other expenses 1,916 1,264 1,853 652 51.58 % Total operating expenses 17,066 15,240 16,405 1,826 11.98 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,493 7,457 4,845 1,036 13.89 % Corporate allocation (721 ) (600 ) (702 ) (121 ) 20.17 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,772 6,857 4,143 915 13.34 % Provision for income tax expense 2,000 1,766 1,071 234 13.25 % Net income 5,772 5,091 3,072 681 13.38 % Noncontrolling interest — — — — N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 5,772 $ 5,091 $ 3,072 681 13.38 % Provision for income taxes 2,000 1,766 1,071 234 13.25 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,553 1,706 1,588 (153 ) (8.97 )% EBITDA(non-GAAP) $ 9,325 $ 8,563 $ 5,731 762 8.90 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 61.27 % 60.27 % 70.43 % 1.00 % 1.66 %





TOWNEBANK Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.83 % 0.95 % 0.68 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 0.92 % 1.05 % 0.77 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 6.84 % 7.99 % 5.75 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.03 % 3.72 % 2.78 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.87 % 11.71 % 8.53 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 6.89 % 8.05 % 5.79 % Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 3.09 % 3.78 % 2.83 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.98 % 11.83 % 8.62 % Book value (GAAP) $ 27.33 $ 26.40 $ 27.24 Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (7.02 ) (7.36 ) (6.96 ) Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 20.31 $ 19.04 $ 20.28 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 75.16 % 67.55 % 78.36 % Impact of exclusions (1.91 )% (1.91 )% (2.19 )% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 73.25 % 65.64 % 76.17 % Average assets (GAAP) $ 16,864,235 $ 16,349,040 $ 16,683,041 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 522,675 521,972 523,086 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 16,341,560 $ 15,827,068 $ 16,159,955 Average equity (GAAP) $ 2,040,275 $ 1,946,002 $ 1,988,302 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 522,675 521,972 523,086 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,517,600 $ 1,424,030 $ 1,465,216 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,024,169 $ 1,931,063 $ 1,972,138 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 522,675 521,972 523,086 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,501,494 $ 1,409,091 $ 1,449,052 Net income (GAAP) $ 34,687 $ 38,333 $ 28,804 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 2,564 2,784 2,695 Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 37,251 $ 41,117 $ 31,499 Total revenue (GAAP) $ 167,102 $ 184,144 $ 155,546 Net (gain)/loss on investment securities (74 ) — — Other nonrecurring (income) loss — — 10 Total Revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $ 167,028 $ 184,144 $ 155,556 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 125,591 $ 124,397 $ 121,895 Less: amortization of intangibles 3,246 3,524 3,411 Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP) $ 122,345 $ 120,873 $ 118,484



