TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $38.33 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding acquisition-related items and the incremental FDIC special assessment, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for first quarter 2024 were $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $46.30 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for first quarter 2023.

"TowneBank had a solid start to the year with our continued focus on maintaining healthy levels of capital and liquidity. While we continue to see migration to interest-bearing accounts, it was encouraging to generate overall annualized deposit growth of nearly 7% for the first quarter, demonstrating the durability of the TowneBank operating mode. Our ongoing growth strategy for our ancillary lines of business, including insurance and property management, continues to serve as a partial hedge to offset rising deposit costs," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenues were $167.10 million, a decrease of $17.04 million, or 9.25%, compared to first quarter 2023. Net interest income declined $20.16 million, driven by higher rates on deposits and the continuation a migration from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $3.12 million.
  • Total deposits were $14.13 billion, an increase of $527.94 million, or 3.88%, compared to first quarter 2023. Total deposits increased 1.68%, or $232.87 million, in comparison to December 31, 2023, 6.74% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 17.27%, to $4.19 billion, compared to first quarter 2023 and represented 29.69% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 3.42%.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.45 billion, an increase of $278.56 million, or 2.49%, compared to March 31, 2023, and $123.32 million, or 1.09%, compared to December 31, 2023, 4.38% on an annualized basis.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 6.89% compared to 8.05% in first quarter 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 9.98% compared to 11.83% in first quarter 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.72% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.36% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.39%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points.
  • The effective tax rate was 17.31% in the quarter compared to 20.03% in first quarter 2023 and 8.46% in the linked quarter. The lower tax rate in the linked quarter was due to a decline in state tax expense in fourth quarter 2023, increases in tax-advantaged income investments, and deferred taxes related to the sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ("BHHS") Towne Realty.

"We reported strong asset quality metrics for the quarter and continued to focus on our strategy to align loan and deposit growth, which is reflective of our conservative approach to Main Street banking. Additionally, we were excited to close our first property management acquisition in Florida adding another market to our unique portfolio of property management companies," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $103.22 million compared to $123.38 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by interest-bearing deposit growth, coupled with increased deposit costs, outpacing higher earning asset yields.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.37%, represented 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024 compared to a yield of 4.88% and 74.61% of earning assets in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.66% in 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased $44.45 million, or 131.00%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits increased to 2.26% from 1.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to a combination of higher interest-bearing deposit costs and the decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $14.87 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 2.64%. The Company anticipates $550 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next two years.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.21 billion, an increase of $1.30 billion, or 14.60% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $174.73 million during the quarter compared to $263.33 million one year prior.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $0.88 million compared to an expense of $11.67 million in the prior year quarter and $2.45 million in the linked quarter. Prior year quarter included $4.01 million in provision related to the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Farmers Bank ("Farmers").
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $0.63 million in first quarter 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was driven by continued strength in credit quality and modest improvements in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models, partially offset by modest loan growth.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $520 thousand in the quarter compared to $3.87 million in the prior year quarter and $68 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2024, 0.14% in first quarter 2023, and zero percent in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at March 31, 2024, 1.07% at March 31, 2023, and 1.12% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.01 times nonperforming loans compared to 12.87 times at March 31, 2023 and 18.48 times at December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $63.88 million compared to $60.77 million in 2023, an increase of $3.12 million, or 5.13%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $10.48 million compared to $9.37 million in first quarter 2023. Loan volume increased to $424.39 million in first quarter 2024 from $416.22 million in first quarter 2023. The number of loans originated was consistent with first quarter 2023, but higher per-loan average balances resulted in higher production volume. Residential purchase activity comprised 95.66% of production volume in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 94.99% in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 23 basis points to 3.34% in the current quarter from 3.11% in first quarter 2023.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $2.72 million, or 11.90%, to $25.54 million in first quarter 2024 compared to 2023. This increase was attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions which were driven by organic growth and a full quarter of income in 2024 related to the 2023 Manry-Rawls, LLC acquisition.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 7.97%, or $1.24 million, to $16.77 million in first quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to an acquisition in March 2024 and a full quarter of revenue from an acquisition in March 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $125.59 million compared to $124.40 million in 2023, an increase of $1.19 million, or 0.96%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.96 million, FDIC and other insurance of $2.75 million, and various expense line items, were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition expenses of $5.37 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments effective third quarter 2023, acquisition-related increases in the number of employees, and higher health insurance costs. The increases were partially offset by a decline in incentive accruals and decreases in our Realty segment related to cost reductions in our mortgage business and the sale of BHHS Towne Realty in 2023.
  • FDIC and other insurance increased due to a higher assessment rate and an additional expense accrual of $1.29 million before taxes, pursuant to the revised estimated FDIC special assessment.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • In first quarter 2024, management continued its focus on strategic balance sheet management with a concentration on controlled loan growth and maintaining liquidity.
  • Total assets were $16.88 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a $49.20 million increase compared to $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets increased $153.76 million, or 0.92%, from $16.73 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment increased $278.56 million, or 2.49%, compared to prior year and $123.32 million, or 1.09%, compared to the linked quarter, 4.38% on an annualized basis.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $6.43 million, or 4.09%, compared to prior year but increased $0.74 million, or 0.49%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $527.94 million, or 3.88%, compared to prior year, primarily in interest- bearing demand and time deposits. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $232.87 million, or 6.74% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $875.23 million or 17.27%, compared to prior year, and $148.57 million, or 3.42%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $515.27 million, or 63.91%, compared to first quarter 2023 and $201.60 million, or 40.93%, compared to the linked quarter driven by declines in short-term FHLB advances.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.54 billion compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2024 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $162.12 million at December 31, 2023 and $165.71 million at March 31, 2023, with the changes related to market valuation adjustments due to changing interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023 and $11.17 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.77 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $9.89 million, or 0.06%, at March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2023.
  • Foreclosed property increased to $780 thousand from $564 thousand at March 31, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.13 billion compared to $13.89 billion at December 31, 2023 and $13.60 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 81.07% compared to 81.54% at December 31, 2023 and 82.17% at March 31, 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.69% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to 31.26% at December 31, 2023 and 37.28% at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $0.88 billion, or 17.27%, compared to March 31, 2023, primarily in commercial and escrow accounts.
  • Total borrowings were $290.98 million compared to $492.58 million at December 31, 2023 and $806.25 million at March 31, 2023.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.20%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.15%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.32%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.10% (1).
  • Book value per common share was $27.33 compared to $27.24 at December 31, 2023 and $26.40 at March 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $20.31 compared to $20.28 at December 31, 2023 and $19.04 at March 31, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.88 billion as of March 31, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
Income and Performance Ratios:          
Total revenue $167,102  $155,546  $172,864  $181,568  $184,144 
Net income  35,127   28,545   44,745   43,368   38,478 
Net income available to common shareholders  34,687   28,804   44,862   41,716   38,333 
Net income per common share – diluted  0.46   0.39   0.60   0.56   0.52 
Book value per common share  27.33   27.24   26.28   26.36   26.40 
Book value per common share – tangible (non-GAAP)  20.31   20.28   19.28   19.31   19.04 
Return on average assets  0.83%  0.68%  1.06%  0.99%  0.95%
Return on average assets – tangible (non-GAAP)  0.92%  0.77%  1.17%  1.10%  1.05%
Return on average equity  6.84%  5.75%  8.96%  8.46%  7.99%
Return on average equity – tangible (non-GAAP)  9.87%  8.53%  12.97%  12.35%  11.71%
Return on average common equity  6.89%  5.79%  9.04%  8.52%  8.05%
Return on average common equity – tangible (non-GAAP)  9.98%  8.62%  13.11%  12.48%  11.83%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue  38.23%  30.74%  34.60%  37.43%  33.00%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):          
Common equity tier 1  12.20%  12.18%  12.19%  11.99%  11.68%
Tier 1  12.32%  12.29%  12.31%  12.11%  11.80%
Total  15.10%  15.06%  15.09%  14.88%  14.55%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.15%  10.17%  10.06%  9.85%  9.86%
Asset Quality:          
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans  18.01x  18.48x  17.60x  18.09x  12.87x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans  1.10%  1.12%  1.12%  1.10%  1.07%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.08%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%  0.05%  0.06%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)  0.02%  %  (0.04)%  %  0.14%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $520  $68  $(1,074) $9  $3,874 
           
Nonperforming loans $6,987  $6,843  $7,110  $6,827  $9,322 
Former bank premises           1,782    
Foreclosed property  780   908   766   738   564 
Total nonperforming assets $7,767  $7,751  $7,876  $9,347  $9,886 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $323  $735  $970  $360  $206 
Allowance for credit losses on loans $125,835  $126,461  $125,159  $123,513  $120,002 
Mortgage Banking:          
Loans originated, mortgage $289,191  $302,616  $348,387  $409,050  $280,401 
Loans originated, joint venture  135,197   126,332   172,021   207,450   135,818 
Total loans originated $424,388  $428,948  $520,408  $616,500  $416,219 
Number of loans originated  1,247   1,237   1,487   1,715   1,249 
Number of originators  176   181   192   196   194 
Purchase %  95.66%  95.06%  95.96%  96.32%  94.99%
Loans sold $410,895  $468,014  $567,291  $525,078  $346,288 
Rate lock asset $1,681  $895  $1,348  $1,551  $1,435 
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated  3.34%  3.06%  3.17%  2.96%  3.11%
Other Ratios:          
Net interest margin  2.72%  2.83%  2.95%  2.98%  3.36%
Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)  2.75%  2.86%  2.98%  3.01%  3.39%
Average earning assets/total average assets  90.52%  90.48%  90.73%  90.96%  90.98%
Average loans/average deposits  81.48%  80.72%  80.75%  83.72%  82.40%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits  30.25%  31.69%  33.50%  36.07%  38.35%
Period end equity/period end total assets  12.24%  12.21%  11.90%  11.56%  11.89%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  73.25%  76.17%  66.21%  70.41%  65.64%
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities       % Change
  Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 24 vs. Q1 24 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  2024   2023   2023  Q1 23 Q4 23
U.S. agency securities $294,723  $334,211  $306,386  (11.82)% (3.81)%
U.S. Treasury notes  27,534   27,272   27,684  0.96% (0.54)%
Municipal securities  447,323   508,439   510,134  (12.02)% (12.31)%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities  87,983   76,965   86,011  14.32% 2.29%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA  1,347,920   1,132,746   1,200,625  19.00% 12.27%
Allowance for credit losses  (1,382)  (1,150)  (1,498) 20.17% (7.74)%
Total $2,204,101  $2,078,483  $2,129,342  6.04% 3.51%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains $1,868  $2,218  $3,740  (15.78)% (50.05)%
Total gross unrealized losses  (172,708)  (167,929)  (165,863) 2.85% 4.13%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $(170,840) $(165,711) $(162,123) 3.10% 5.38%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost          
U.S. agency securities $102,042  $101,281  $101,850  0.75% 0.19%
U.S. Treasury notes  197,356   433,584   362,593  (54.48)% (45.57)%
Municipal securities  5,294   5,203   5,272  1.75% 0.42%
Trust preferred corporate securities  2,159   2,210   2,172  (2.31)% (0.60)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE  5,659   5,948   5,705  (4.86)% (0.81)%
Allowance for credit losses  (82)  (88)  (84) (6.82)% (2.38)%
Total $312,428  $548,138  $477,508  (43.00)% (34.57)%
           
Total gross unrealized gains $265  $392  $380  (32.40)% (30.26)%
Total gross unrealized losses  (14,262)  (24,018)  (15,316) (40.62)% (6.88)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $(13,997) $(23,626) $(14,936) (40.76)% (6.29)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities $(184,837) $(189,337) $(177,059) (2.38)% 4.39%
        % Change
Loans Held For Investment Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 24 vs. Q1 24 vs.
   2024   2023   2023  Q1 23 Q4 23
Real estate – construction and development $1,255,741  $1,473,034  $1,249,735  (14.75)% 0.48%
Commercial real estate – owner occupied  1,700,753   1,675,119   1,699,386  1.53% 0.08%
Commercial real estate – non owner occupied  3,178,947   2,908,791   3,117,071  9.29% 1.99%
Real estate – multifamily  595,075   505,237   583,209  17.78% 2.03%
Residential 1-4 family  1,882,296   1,734,698   1,852,891  8.51% 1.59%
HELOC  386,361   387,967   382,979  (0.41)% 0.88%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)  1,288,550   1,297,707   1,265,169  (0.71)% 1.85%
Government  528,341   510,494   525,261  3.50% 0.59%
Indirect  555,482   582,306   558,789  (4.61)% (0.59)%
Consumer loans and other  80,797   98,432   94,531  (17.92)% (14.53)%
Total $11,452,343  $11,173,785  $11,329,021  2.49% 1.09%
           
        % Change
Deposits Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 24 vs. Q1 24 vs.
   2024   2023   2023  Q1 23 Q4 23
Noninterest-bearing demand $4,194,132  $5,069,363  $4,342,701  (17.27)% (3.42)%
Interest-bearing:          
Demand and money market accounts  6,916,701   6,284,184   6,757,619  10.07% 2.35%
Savings  326,179   389,173   336,492  (16.19)% (3.06)%
Certificates of deposits  2,689,062   1,855,411   2,456,394  44.93% 9.47%
Total  14,126,074   13,598,131   13,893,206  3.88% 1.68%


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
    Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
  Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                  
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $11,379,323  $151,811  5.37% $11,229,965  $147,647  5.22% $11,097,626  $133,536  4.88%
Taxable investment securities  2,440,652   18,716  3.07%  2,365,928   18,820  3.18%  2,438,489   16,816  2.76%
Tax-exempt investment securities  161,538   1,549  3.84%  195,603   1,989  4.07%  188,033   1,887  4.01%
Total securities  2,602,190   20,265  3.12%  2,561,531   20,809  3.25%  2,626,522   18,703  2.85%
Interest-bearing deposits  1,167,322   14,234  4.90%  1,141,086   13,967  4.86%  1,044,538   10,649  4.13%
Mortgage loans held for sale  116,868   1,716  5.87%  162,543   2,886  7.10%  105,018   1,604  6.11%
Total earning assets  15,265,703   188,026  4.95%  15,095,125   185,309  4.87%  14,873,704   164,492  4.49%
Less: allowance for loan losses  (127,413)      (126,205)      (114,447)    
Total nonearning assets  1,725,945       1,714,122       1,589,783     
Total assets $16,864,235      $16,683,042      $16,349,040     
Liabilities and Equity:                  
Interest-bearing deposits                  
Demand and money market $6,828,053  $47,985  2.83% $6,786,850  $46,833  2.74% $6,217,754  $23,302  1.52%
Savings  329,036   881  1.08%  345,172   962  1.11%  401,776   844  0.85%
Certificates of deposit  2,583,938   29,522  4.60%  2,370,723   25,405  4.25%  1,683,354   9,788  2.36%
Total interest-bearing deposits  9,741,027   78,388  3.24%  9,502,745   73,200  3.06%  8,302,884   33,934  1.66%
Borrowings  212,375   3,078  5.73%  114,151   958  3.28%  355,833   3,915  4.40%
Subordinated debt, net  255,878   2,236  3.50%  255,663   2,236  3.50%  250,066   2,169  3.47%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  10,209,280   83,702  3.30%  9,872,559   76,394  3.07%  8,908,783   40,018  1.82%
Demand deposits  4,224,104       4,408,712       5,164,415     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  390,576       413,469       329,840     
Total liabilities  14,823,960       14,694,740       14,403,038     
Shareholders’ equity  2,040,275       1,988,302       1,946,002     
Total liabilities and equity $16,864,235      $16,683,042      $16,349,040     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)   $104,324      $108,915      $124,474   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment    (1,106)      (1,182)      (1,096)  
Net interest income (GAAP)   $103,218      $107,733      $123,378   
                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)     1.65%     1.80%     2.67%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   2.21%     2.01%     1.09%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)   2.75%     2.86%     3.39%
Total cost of deposits     2.26%     2.09%     1.02%
                   

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
    
  March 31, December 31,
   2024   2023 
  (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $75,802  $85,584 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond  926,635   939,356 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions  98,673   103,417 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents  1,101,110   1,128,357 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,376,323 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,382 and $1,498 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  2,204,101   2,129,342 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $298,513 and $462,656 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)  312,510   477,592 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (82)  (84)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  312,428   477,508 
Other equity securities  13,661   13,792 
FHLB stock  12,139   21,372 
Total Securities  2,542,329   2,642,014 
Mortgage loans held for sale  150,727   149,987 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs  11,452,343   11,329,021 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (125,835)  (126,461)
Net Loans  11,326,508   11,202,560 
Premises and equipment, net  342,569   337,598 
Goodwill  457,619   456,335 
Other intangible assets, net  68,758   64,634 
BOLI  279,293   277,445 
Other assets  615,324   576,109 
TOTAL ASSETS $16,884,237  $16,835,039 
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $4,194,132  $4,342,701 
Interest-bearing:    
Demand and money market accounts  6,916,701   6,757,619 
Savings  326,179   336,492 
Certificates of deposit  2,689,062   2,456,394 
Total Deposits  14,126,074   13,893,206 
Advances from the FHLB  3,775   203,958 
Subordinated debt, net  256,011   255,796 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings  31,198   32,826 
Total Borrowings  290,984   492,580 
Other liabilities  401,307   393,375 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  14,818,365   14,779,161 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares – 2,000,000      
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized 74,990,437 and 74,893,462 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  125,009   124,847 
Capital surplus  1,114,038   1,112,761 
Retained earnings  937,065   921,126 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,008,276 and 1,004,717 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively  (20,915)  (20,813)
Deferred compensation trust  20,915   20,813 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (126,586)  (118,762)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  2,049,526   2,039,972 
Noncontrolling interest  16,346   15,906 
TOTAL EQUITY  2,065,872   2,055,878 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $16,884,237  $16,835,039 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
     
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
   2024   2023 
INTEREST INCOME:    
Loans, including fees $150,974  $132,768 
Investment securities  19,996   18,375 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold  14,234   10,649 
Mortgage loans held for sale  1,716   1,604 
Total interest income  186,920   163,396 
INTEREST EXPENSE:    
Deposits  78,388   33,934 
Advances from the FHLB  2,438   2,992 
Subordinated debt, net  2,236   2,169 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings  640   923 
Total interest expense  83,702   40,018 
Net interest income  103,218   123,378 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  (877)  11,670 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  104,095   111,708 
NONINTEREST INCOME:    
Residential mortgage banking income, net  10,477   9,372 
Insurance commissions and other income, net  25,539   22,823 
Property management income, net  16,773   15,535 
Real estate brokerage income, net     1,791 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,061   2,851 
Credit card merchant fees, net  1,551   1,545 
BOLI  1,842   1,672 
Other income  4,567   5,177 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities  74    
Total noninterest income  63,884   60,766 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:    
Salaries and employee benefits  71,377   69,420 
Occupancy  9,422   9,064 
Furniture and equipment  4,478   4,244 
Amortization – intangibles  3,246   3,524 
Software  6,100   5,624 
Data processing  3,916   3,353 
Professional fees  3,180   3,011 
Advertising and marketing  4,582   4,401 
Other expenses  19,290   21,756 
Total noninterest expense  125,591   124,397 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest  42,388   48,077 
Provision for income tax expense  7,261   9,599 
Net income $35,127  $38,478 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (440)  (145)
Net income attributable to TowneBank $34,687  $38,333 
Per common share information    
Basic earnings $0.46  $0.52 
Diluted earnings $0.46  $0.52 
Cash dividends declared $0.25  $0.23 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets – Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
           
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
  (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $75,802  $85,584  $83,949  $106,994  $97,502 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond  926,635   939,356   1,029,276   1,427,044   1,040,112 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions  98,673   103,417   102,527   102,231   104,924 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents  1,101,110   1,128,357   1,215,752   1,636,269   1,242,538 
Securities available for sale  2,204,101   2,129,342   1,963,453   2,005,851   2,078,483 
Securities held to maturity  312,510   477,592   547,854   548,017   548,226 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (82)  (84)  (85)  (87)  (88)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  312,428   477,508   547,769   547,930   548,138 
Other equity securities  13,661   13,792   14,062   13,798   13,341 
FHLB stock  12,139   21,372   16,634   40,454   29,837 
Total Securities  2,542,329   2,642,014   2,541,918   2,608,033   2,669,799 
Mortgage loans held for sale  150,727   149,987   188,048   229,502   157,161 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs  11,452,343   11,329,021   11,172,971   11,208,014   11,173,785 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (125,835)  (126,461)  (125,159)  (123,513)  (120,002)
Net Loans  11,326,508   11,202,560   11,047,812   11,084,501   11,053,783 
Premises and equipment, net  342,569   337,598   335,522   326,686   321,944 
Goodwill  457,619   456,335   456,684   456,695   477,234 
Other intangible assets, net  68,758   64,634   67,496   71,106   73,238 
BOLI  279,293   277,445   275,240   273,435   271,704 
Other assets  615,324   576,109   551,884   538,848   463,076 
TOTAL ASSETS $16,884,237  $16,835,039  $16,680,356  $17,225,075  $16,730,477 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $4,194,132  $4,342,701  $4,444,861  $4,774,830  $5,069,363 
Interest-bearing:          
Demand and money market accounts  6,916,701   6,757,619   6,764,415   6,529,336   6,284,184 
Savings  326,179   336,492   350,031   361,891   389,173 
Certificates of deposit  2,689,062   2,456,394   2,321,498   2,100,604   1,855,411 
Total Deposits  14,126,074   13,893,206   13,880,805   13,766,661   13,598,131 
Advances from the FHLB  3,775   203,958   104,139   754,319   504,497 
Subordinated debt, net  256,011   255,796   255,580   255,365   255,151 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings  31,198   32,826   47,315   49,898   46,602 
Total Borrowings  290,984   492,580   407,034   1,059,582   806,250 
Other liabilities  401,307   393,375   408,305   408,333   336,201 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  14,818,365   14,779,161   14,696,144   15,234,576   14,740,582 
           
Preferred stock               
Common stock, $1.667 par value  125,009   124,847   124,837   124,805   124,682 
Capital surplus  1,114,038   1,112,761   1,111,152   1,109,526   1,109,387 
Retained earnings  937,065   921,126   911,042   884,901   861,905 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost  (20,915)  (20,813)  (20,740)  (20,134)  (18,839)
Deferred compensation trust  20,915   20,813   20,740   20,134   18,839 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (126,586)  (118,762)  (179,043)  (145,392)  (121,297)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  2,049,526   2,039,972   1,967,988   1,973,840   1,974,677 
Noncontrolling interest  16,346   15,906   16,224   16,659   15,218 
TOTAL EQUITY  2,065,872   2,055,878   1,984,212   1,990,499   1,989,895 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $16,884,237  $16,835,039  $16,680,356  $17,225,075  $16,730,477 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income – Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loans, including fees $150,974  $146,810  $143,605  $138,977  $132,768 
Investment securities  19,996   20,464   20,292   18,851   18,375 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold  14,234   13,967   15,031   14,488   10,649 
Mortgage loans held for sale  1,716   2,886   3,928   2,547   1,604 
Total interest income  186,920   184,127   182,856   174,863   163,396 
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Deposits  78,388   73,200   64,171   48,671   33,934 
Advances from the FHLB  2,438   917   3,438   10,407   2,992 
Subordinated debt, net  2,236   2,236   2,245   2,236   2,169 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings  640   41   (56)  (62)  923 
Total interest expense  83,702   76,394   69,798   61,252   40,018 
Net interest income  103,218   107,733   113,058   113,611   123,378 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  (877)  2,446   1,007   3,556   11,670 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  104,095   105,287   112,051   110,055   111,708 
NONINTEREST INCOME:          
Residential mortgage banking income, net  10,477   8,035   10,648   11,360   9,372 
Insurance commissions and other income, net  25,539   21,207   23,777   22,498   22,823 
Property management income, net  16,773   7,358   12,800   12,098   15,535 
Real estate brokerage income, net     (32)  (63)  1,834   1,791 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,061   3,035   2,802   3,018   2,851 
Credit card merchant fees, net  1,551   1,476   2,006   1,682   1,545 
BOLI  1,842   2,206   1,814   1,710   1,672 
Other income  4,567   4,528   6,022   13,757   5,177 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities  74             
Total noninterest income  63,884   47,813   59,806   67,957   60,766 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits  71,377   66,035   67,258   67,445   69,420 
Occupancy  9,422   9,308   9,027   9,487   9,064 
Furniture and equipment  4,478   4,445   4,100   4,389   4,244 
Amortization – intangibles  3,246   3,411   3,610   3,610   3,524 
Software expense  6,100   6,743   6,130   6,169   5,624 
Data processing  3,916   3,529   4,140   4,011   3,353 
Professional fees  3,180   3,339   2,770   3,166   3,011 
Advertising and marketing  4,582   3,377   3,653   3,959   4,401 
Other expenses  19,290   21,708   17,014   22,992   21,756 
Total noninterest expense  125,591   121,895   117,702   125,228   124,397 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest  42,388   31,205   54,155   52,784   48,077 
Provision for income tax expense  7,261   2,660   9,410   9,416   9,599 
Net income  35,127   28,545   44,745   43,368   38,478 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (440)  259   117   (1,652)  (145)
Net income attributable to TowneBank $34,687  $28,804  $44,862  $41,716  $38,333 
Per common share information          
Basic earnings $0.46  $0.39  $0.60  $0.56  $0.52 
Diluted earnings $0.46  $0.39  $0.60  $0.56  $0.52 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding  74,816,420   74,773,335   74,750,294   74,691,121   74,363,222 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  74,979,501   74,793,557   74,765,515   74,699,810   74,390,614 
Cash dividends declared $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.25  $0.23 


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31, December 31, YTD 2024 over 2023
   2024   2023   2023  Amount Percent
Revenue          
Net interest income $102,682  $123,650  $106,906  $(20,968) (16.96)%
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,061   2,851   3,035   210  7.37%
Credit card merchant fees  1,551   1,545   1,476   6  0.39%
Other income  5,790   5,740   6,544   50  0.87%
Subtotal  10,402   10,136   11,055   266  2.62%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities  74         74  N/M
Total noninterest income  10,476   10,136   11,055   340  3.35%
Total revenue  113,158   133,786   117,961   (20,628) (15.42)%
           
Provision for credit losses  (976)  11,754   2,831   (12,730) (108.30)%
           
Expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  46,474   43,193   42,573   3,281  7.60%
Occupancy  7,061   6,233   6,981   828  13.28%
Furniture and equipment  3,648   3,333   3,621   315  9.45%
Amortization of intangible assets  1,162   1,281   1,236   (119) (9.29)%
Other expenses  26,953   28,444   29,602   (1,491) (5.24)%
Total expenses  85,298   82,484   84,013   2,814  3.41%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest  28,836   39,548   31,117   (10,712) (27.09)%
Corporate allocation  1,069   1,200   1,054   (131) (10.92)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest  29,905   40,748   32,171   (10,843) (26.61)%
Provision for income tax expense  4,105   7,651   2,661   (3,546) (46.35)%
Net income  25,800   33,097   29,510   (7,297) (22.05)%
Noncontrolling interest  120         120  N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank $25,920  $33,097  $29,510  $(7,177) (21.68)%
           
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  74.40%  60.70%  70.17%  13.70% 22.57%


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
     
  Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31, December 31, YTD 2024 over 2023
   2024   2023   2023  Amount Percent
Revenue          
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $10,798  $9,794  $8,322  $1,004  10.25%
Real estate brokerage income, net     1,791   (32)  (1,791) (100.00)%
Title insurance and settlement fees     291      (291) (100.00)%
Property management fees, net  16,773   15,535   7,358   1,238  7.97%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary  30   66   (425)  (36) (54.55)%
Net interest and other income  784   184   1,111   600  326.09%
Total revenue  28,385   27,661   16,334   724  2.62%
           
Provision for credit losses  99   (84)  (385)  183  (217.86)%
           
Expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits  12,188   14,839   11,288   (2,651) (17.87)%
Occupancy  1,569   2,021   1,600   (452) (22.37)%
Furniture and equipment  594   693   611   (99) (14.29)%
Amortization of intangible assets  677   683   737   (6) (0.88)%
Other expenses  8,199   8,437   7,240   (238) (2.82)%
Total expenses  23,227   26,673   21,476   (3,446) (12.92)%
           
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest  5,059   1,072   (4,757)  3,987  371.92%
Corporate allocation  (348)  (600)  (352)  252  (42.00)%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest  4,711   472   (5,109)  4,239  898.09%
Provision for income tax expense  1,156   182   (1,072)  974  535.16%
Net income (loss)  3,555   290   (4,037)  3,265  1,125.86%
Noncontrolling interest  (560)  (145)  259   (415) (286.21)%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank $2,995  $145  $(3,778)  2,850  1,965.52%
           
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP)  79.44%  93.96%  126.97%  (14.52)% (15.45)%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
  March 31, December 31, YTD 2024 over 2023
   2024   2023   2023  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income          
Property and casualty $20,722  $18,129  $19,795  $2,593  14.30%
Employee benefits  4,826   4,587   4,332   239  5.21%
Specialized benefit services  9   159   36   (150) (94.34)%
Total commissions and fees  25,557   22,875   24,163   2,682  11.72%
           
Contingency and bonus revenue  4,503   4,369   1,276   134  3.07%
Other income  11   6   8   5  83.33%
Total revenue  30,071   27,250   25,447   2,821  10.35%
           
Employee commission expense  4,512   4,553   4,197   (41) (0.90)%
Revenue, net of commission expense  25,559   22,697   21,250   2,862  12.61%
           
Salaries and employee benefits  12,715   11,388   12,174   1,327  11.65%
Occupancy  792   810   727   (18) (2.22)%
Furniture and equipment  236   218   213   18  8.26%
Amortization of intangible assets  1,407   1,560   1,438   (153) (9.81)%
Other expenses  1,916   1,264   1,853   652  51.58%
Total operating expenses  17,066   15,240   16,405   1,826  11.98%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest  8,493   7,457   4,845   1,036  13.89%
Corporate allocation  (721)  (600)  (702)  (121) 20.17%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest  7,772   6,857   4,143   915  13.34%
Provision for income tax expense  2,000   1,766   1,071   234  13.25%
Net income  5,772   5,091   3,072   681  13.38%
Noncontrolling interest             N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank $5,772  $5,091  $3,072   681  13.38%
           
Provision for income taxes  2,000   1,766   1,071   234  13.25%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense  1,553   1,706   1,588   (153) (8.97)%
EBITDA(non-GAAP) $9,325  $8,563  $5,731   762  8.90%
           
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)  61.27%  60.27%  70.43%  1.00% 1.66%


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, March 31, December 31,
   2024   2023   2023 
       
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.83%  0.95%  0.68%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization  0.09%  0.10%  0.09%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)  0.92%  1.05%  0.77%
       
Return on average equity (GAAP)  6.84%  7.99%  5.75%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization  3.03%  3.72%  2.78%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)  9.87%  11.71%  8.53%
       
Return on average common equity (GAAP)  6.89%  8.05%  5.79%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization  3.09%  3.78%  2.83%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  9.98%  11.83%  8.62%
       
Book value (GAAP) $27.33  $26.40  $27.24 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization  (7.02)  (7.36)  (6.96)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $20.31  $19.04  $20.28 
       
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  75.16%  67.55%  78.36%
Impact of exclusions  (1.91)%  (1.91)%  (2.19)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  73.25%  65.64%  76.17%
       
Average assets (GAAP) $16,864,235  $16,349,040  $16,683,041 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets  522,675   521,972   523,086 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $16,341,560  $15,827,068  $16,159,955 
       
Average equity (GAAP) $2,040,275  $1,946,002  $1,988,302 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets  522,675   521,972   523,086 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $1,517,600  $1,424,030  $1,465,216 
       
Average common equity (GAAP) $2,024,169  $1,931,063  $1,972,138 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets  522,675   521,972   523,086 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,501,494  $1,409,091  $1,449,052 
       
Net income (GAAP) $34,687  $38,333  $28,804 
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax  2,564   2,784   2,695 
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $37,251  $41,117  $31,499 
       
Total revenue (GAAP) $167,102  $184,144  $155,546 
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities  (74)      
Other nonrecurring (income) loss        10 
Total Revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP) $167,028  $184,144  $155,556 
       
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $125,591  $124,397  $121,895 
Less: amortization of intangibles  3,246   3,524   3,411 
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP) $122,345  $120,873  $118,484 


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
           
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2024   2023   2023   2023   2023 
Net income (GAAP) $34,687  $28,804  $44,862  $41,716  $38,333 
           
Adjustments          
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax  564   56   458   2,457   4,803 
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax              3,166 
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax  1,021   4,083          
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest     (1,846)  (438)  (5,513)   
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $36,272  $31,097  $44,882  $38,660  $46,302 
Weighted average diluted shares  74,979,501   74,793,557   74,765,515   74,699,810   74,390,614 
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.46  $0.39  $0.60  $0.56  $0.52 
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP) $0.48  $0.42  $0.60  $0.52  $0.62 
Average assets $16,864,235  $16,683,041  $16,762,859  $16,826,965  $16,349,040 
Average tangible equity $1,517,600  $1,465,216   1,460,024  $1,447,955  $1,424,030 
Average common tangible equity $1,501,494  $1,449,052  $1,443,453  $1,432,506  $1,409,091 
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)  0.87%  0.74%  1.06%  0.92%  1.15%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)  10.29%  9.15%  12.97%  11.50%  13.98%
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)  10.40%  9.25%  13.13%  11.62%  14.13%
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)  74.84%  78.33%  67.76%  67.32%  64.32%