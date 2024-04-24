O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

| Source: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.

  • First quarter comparable store sales growth of 3.4%
  • 11% increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share to $9.20
  • Completed the acquisition of Groupe Del Vasto in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

1st Quarter Financial Results
Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a solid start to 2024, highlighted by a 3.4% comparable store sales increase, which was on top of the very strong 10.8% comparable store sales increase from the first quarter last year. Our comparable store sales increase was comprised of solid growth in both professional and DIY, which grew mid-single digit and low-single digit, respectively, in the quarter. Our team’s continued strong execution drove an 11% increase in diluted earnings per share, and is a clear demonstration of Team O’Reilly’s commitment to our culture values of hard work and excellent customer service. I would like to thank each of our over 90,000 Team Members for their ongoing dedication to O’Reilly’s success.”

Sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, increased $268 million, or 7%, to $3.98 billion from $3.71 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first quarter increased 8% to $2.03 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $1.89 billion (or 51.0% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter increased 9% to $1.28 billion (or 32.2% of sales) from $1.17 billion (or 31.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first quarter increased 5% to $752 million (or 18.9% of sales) from $717 million (or 19.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, increased $30 million, or 6%, to $547 million (or 13.8% of sales) from $517 million (or 13.9% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter increased 11% to $9.20 on 59 million shares versus $8.28 on 62 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Mr. Beckham concluded, “During the first quarter, we opened 37 stores across 20 U.S. states and Mexico and continue to be extremely pleased with the performance of our new stores. Additionally, we began operating 23 stores in Canada after closing on the acquisition of Vast Auto in January. With the talented and experienced Vast Auto team now officially a part of Team O’Reilly, we are very pleased with the early momentum we have generated in Canada. We remain excited about the future opportunities we have before us in the Canadian market and throughout North America and look forward to growing our market share in new and existing markets as the industry leader in excellent customer service.”

1st Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day in the three months ended March 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 3.4% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, on top of 10.8% for the same period one year ago.  

Share Repurchase Program
During the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,029.24, for a total investment of $270 million.   Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,102.00, for a total investment of $79 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 94.4 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $249.17, for a total aggregate investment of $23.53 billion.   As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $2.22 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.

Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance
The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2024 financial data:

   
     For the Year Ending
  December 31, 2024
Net, new store openings 190 to 200
Comparable store sales 3.0% to 5.0%
Total revenue $16.8 billion to $17.1 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales 51.0% to 51.5%
Operating income as a percentage of sales 19.7% to 20.2%
Effective income tax rate 22.4%
Diluted earnings per share (1) $41.35 to $41.85
Net cash provided by operating activities $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion
Capital expenditures $900 million to $1.0 billion
Free cash flow (2) $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion
   


(1)Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
  


          
  For the Year Ending
(in millions) December 31, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities $2,715 to $3,125
Less:Capital expenditures  900 to  1,000
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  15 to  25
Free cash flow $1,800 to $2,100
 

Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 193896. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 24, 2025.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of March 31, 2024, the Company operated 6,217 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

  
For further information contact:Investor Relations Contacts
 Mark Merz (417) 829-5878
 Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
  
 Media Contact
 Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709
  


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
          
  March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023
     (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)    (Note)
Assets         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,264  $59,872  $279,132 
Accounts receivable, net   437,821   346,037   375,049 
Amounts receivable from suppliers   139,267   128,758   140,443 
Inventory   4,805,164   4,543,980   4,658,367 
Other current assets   128,181   109,347   105,311 
Total current assets   5,599,697   5,187,994   5,558,302 
          
Property and equipment, at cost   8,555,556   7,649,066   8,312,367 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   3,360,351   3,090,010   3,275,387 
Net property and equipment   5,195,205   4,559,056   5,036,980 
          
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   2,227,783   2,166,646   2,200,554 
Goodwill   1,009,857   892,094   897,696 
Other assets, net   180,512   167,026   179,463 
Total assets $ 14,213,054  $12,972,816  $13,872,995 
          
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit         
Current liabilities:         
Accounts payable $ 6,117,068  $6,055,992  $6,091,700 
Self-insurance reserves   130,974   136,723   128,548 
Accrued payroll   127,704   111,324   138,122 
Accrued benefits and withholdings   174,125   132,022   174,650 
Income taxes payable   147,645   117,790   7,860 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   399,245   375,451   389,536 
Other current liabilities   791,633   427,006   730,937 
Total current liabilities   7,888,394   7,356,308   7,661,353 
          
Long-term debt   5,288,632   4,927,678   5,570,125 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   1,900,200   1,854,533   1,881,344 
Deferred income taxes   321,323   249,903   295,471 
Other liabilities   205,703   209,411   203,980 
          
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):         
Common stock, $0.01 par value:         
Authorized shares – 245,000,000         
Issued and outstanding shares –         
58,982,123 as of March 31, 2024, and         
61,038,936 as of March 31, 2023, and         
59,072,792 as of December 31, 2023   590   610   591 
Additional paid-in capital   1,410,756   1,305,276   1,352,275 
Retained deficit   (2,849,108)  (2,952,797)  (3,131,532)
Accumulated other comprehensive income   46,564   21,894   39,388 
Total shareholders’ deficit   (1,391,198)  (1,625,017)  (1,739,278)
          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 14,213,054  $12,972,816  $13,872,995 
 

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
     2024    2023
Sales $ 3,976,240  $3,707,864 
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses   1,942,068   1,817,535 
Gross profit   2,034,172   1,890,329 
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,281,691   1,173,684 
Operating income   752,481   716,645 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (57,148)  (44,572)
Interest income   1,656   868 
Other, net   3,401   4,479 
Total other expense   (52,091)  (39,225)
       
Income before income taxes   700,390   677,420 
Provision for income taxes   153,152   160,535 
Net income $ 547,238  $516,885 
       
Earnings per share-basic:      
Earnings per share $ 9.27  $8.36 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   59,017   61,840 
       
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:      
Earnings per share $ 9.20  $8.28 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution   59,454   62,398 
         


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
  2024
 2023
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 547,238  $516,885 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles   109,648   93,747 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   1,593   1,215 
Deferred income taxes   2,374   3,393 
Share-based compensation programs   7,022   7,435 
Other   2,997   29 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (36,954)  (2,610)
Inventory   (92,042)  (179,481)
Accounts payable   6,107   172,701 
Income taxes payable   140,025   145,441 
Other   16,207   (44,991)
Net cash provided by operating activities   704,215   713,764 
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (249,240)  (223,268)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   3,853   2,704 
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (155,366)  (956)
Net cash used in investing activities   (400,753)  (221,520)
       
Financing activities:      
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility   30,000   1,216,000 
Payments on revolving credit facility     (661,000)
Net payments of commercial paper   (310,805)   
Repurchases of common stock   (270,019)  (1,111,461)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock   57,815   15,146 
Other   (569)  (354)
Net cash used in financing activities   (493,578)  (541,669)
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   248   714 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (189,868)  (48,711)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   279,132   108,583 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 89,264  $59,872 
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Income taxes paid $ 9,798  $9,696 
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest   34,671   26,531 
         


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
        
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2024 2023
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)      
GAAP debt $ 5,288,632 $4,927,678
Add:Letters of credit   137,848  116,688
 Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs   28,368  27,322
 Six-times rent expense   2,587,056  2,404,986
Adjusted debt $ 8,041,904 $7,476,674
       
GAAP net income $ 2,376,934 $2,207,655
Add:Interest expense   214,244  167,451
 Provision for income taxes   650,786  635,159
 Depreciation and amortization   424,962  368,757
 Share-based compensation expense   27,098  27,360
 Rent expense (i)   431,176  400,831
EBITDAR $ 4,125,200 $3,807,213
       
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR   1.95  1.96
 


(i)The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):

  

        
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,
  2024 2023
Total lease cost, per ASC 842 $510,208 $476,439
Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance  79,032  75,608
Rent expense $431,176 $400,831


         
  March 31, 
  2024 2023
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:        
Inventory turnover (1)   1.7   1.7 
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 773  $754 
Accounts payable to inventory (3)   127.3%  133.3%


        
   For the Three Months Ended
   March 31, 
   2024 2023
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):      
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 704,215 $713,764
Less:Capital expenditures   249,240  223,268
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments   16,120  4,378
Free cash flow $ 438,855 $486,118


       
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 
     2024 2023
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):     
Sales to do-it-yourself customers$ 2,001,986 $1,918,467
Sales to professional service provider customers   1,869,740  1,711,964
Other sales, sales adjustments, and sales from the acquired Vast Auto stores   104,514  77,433
Total sales $ 3,976,240 $3,707,864


         
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,  March 31, 
     2024 2023    2024 2023
Store Count:        
Beginning domestic store count  6,095 5,929   5,986  5,811 
New stores opened  36 59   146  179 
Stores closed  (2)  (1) (4)
Ending domestic store count  6,131 5,986   6,131  5,986 
         
Beginning Mexico store count  62 42   43  27 
New stores opened  1 1   20  16 
Ending Mexico store count  63 43   63  43 
         
Beginning Canada store count       
Stores acquired  23    23   
Ending Canada store count  23    23   
         
Total ending store count  6,217 6,029   6,217  6,029 


             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
  March 31,  March 31, 
     2024 2023 2024 2023
Store and Team Member Information:            
Total employment   90,601  89,125      
Square footage (in thousands) (4)   47,143  45,117      
Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5) $ 82.59 $81.09 $ 341.62 $328.29
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6) $ 634 $611 $ 2,601 $2,467


(1)Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
(2)Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
(3)Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
(4)Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
(5)Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
(6)Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.

 


Tags

EARNINGS