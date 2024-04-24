CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2024

First Quarter 2024



Net Earnings of $48.6 million, or $0.35 per share

Return on Average Assets of 1.21%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 15.13%

Net Interest Margin of 3.10%

ONTARIO, CA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $48.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with $48.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $59.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the first quarter, compared to $0.35 for the prior quarter and $0.42 for the same period last year. Net income of $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 9.31%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 15.13%, and an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.21%.

David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Citizens Business Bank continues to perform consistently in a challenging operating environment. Our solid financial performance is highlighted by our 188 consecutive quarters of profitability and 138 consecutive quarters of paying cash dividends. We remain focused on our mission of banking the best small to medium sized businesses and their owners, through all economic cycles. I would like to thank our customers and associates for their commitment and loyalty.”

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2024

Pretax Pre-Provision income was $66.8 million, down $5.8 million or 8%, from the prior quarter

Net interest margin of 3.10%, declined by 16 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023

Cost of funds increased from 1.09% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 1.31% in the first quarter of 2024

Total deposits increased by $461 million compared to prior quarter end, including $300 million in new brokered deposits at March 31, 2024

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 59.8% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 or 61.7% on average for the first quarter of 2024

Loans at March 31, 2024 decreased by $134 million or 1.5% from the end of 2023

Allowance for credit loss declined by $4 million, due to $4 million of net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024, as related reserves were previously established in 2023

TCE Ratio = 8.3% as of March 31, 2024 vs. 8.5% at December 31, 2023

CET1 = 14.9% as of March 31, 2024 vs. 14.6% at December 31, 2023





INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 112,461 $ 119,356 $ 125,728 Recapure of (provision for) credit losses - 2,000 (1,500 ) Noninterest income 14,113 19,163 13,202 Noninterest expense (59,771 ) (65,930 ) (54,881 ) Income taxes (18,204 ) (26,081 ) (23,279 ) Net earnings $ 48,599 $ 48,508 $ 59,270 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 NIM 3.10 % 3.26 % 3.45 % ROAA 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.47 % ROAE 9.31 % 9.65 % 12.15 % ROATCE 15.13 % 16.21 % 20.59 % Efficiency ratio 47.22 % 47.60 % 39.50 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $112.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. This represented a $6.9 million, or 5.78%, decline from the fourth quarter of 2023, and a $13.3 million, or 10.55%, decrease from the first quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a 16 basis point decline in net interest margin reflecting approximately $6 million in higher interest expense associated with time deposits and borrowings. The decline in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023 was due to a 35 basis point decrease in net interest margin and a $158.5 million decline in average earning assets. Interest expense from borrowings increased by approximately $12 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, as average borrowings grew by $1.02 billion.

Net Interest Margin

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.10% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.45% for the first quarter of 2023. The 16 basis point decrease in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, was the result of a 22 basis point increase in our cost of funds, offset by a four basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield. The four basis point increase in our interest-earning asset yield was primarily due to a 12 basis point increase in loan yields. Cost of funds increased in the first quarter, as cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased by 12 basis points to 0.73%, including the impact of a 116 basis point increase in cost of time deposits. Average borrowings for the first quarter of 2024 of $2.0 billion had an average cost of 4.75%. On average, borrowings increased $406.7 million during the first quarter. The decrease in net interest margin of 35 basis points, compared to the first quarter of 2023, was primarily the result of an 82 basis point increase in cost of funds. Total cost of funds of 1.31% for the first quarter of 2024 increased from 0.49% for the year ago quarter. This increase in cost of funds was primarily the result of a $1.02 billion increase in average borrowings which had an average cost of 4.75% for the first quarter of 2024, and a $910 million decline in average noninterest bearing deposits. Additionally, interest-bearing deposit costs rose by 146 basis points from the prior year quarter. A 43 basis point increase in earning asset yields over the prior year quarter partially offset the increase in funding costs. Included in the higher earning asset yields, were higher loan yields, which grew from 4.90% for the first quarter of 2023 to 5.30% for the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, the yield on investment securities increased by 27 basis points from the prior year quarter, primarily due to the positive spread generated from the pay-fixed swaps, in which the Company receives daily SOFR and pays a weighted average fixed cost of approximately 3.8%.

Earning Assets and Deposits

On average, earning assets were relatively flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and declined by $158.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the average balance of investment securities decreased by $405.0 million, while the average amount of funds held at the Federal Reserve increased by $396.5 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined on average by $268.1 million, or 3.60%, from the fourth quarter of 2023 and interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $241.1 million. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, total deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined on average by $1.32 billion, or 9.94%, including a decline of $910 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. On average, noninterest-bearing deposits were 61.72% of total deposits during the most recent quarter, compared to 61.30% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 63.65% for the first quarter of 2023.

Three Months Ended SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Yield on average investment securities (TE) 2.64% 2.71% 2.37% Yield on average loans 5.30% 5.18% 4.90% Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.34% 4.30% 3.91% Cost of deposits 0.74% 0.62% 0.17% Cost of funds 1.31% 1.09% 0.49% Net interest margin (TE) 3.10% 3.26% 3.45% Average Earning Asset Mix Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Avg % of Total Total investment securities $ 5,357,708 36.59% $ 5,328,208 36.38% $ 5,762,728 38.93% Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 444,101 3.03% 443,773 3.03% 47,934 0.32% Loans 8,824,579 60.26% 8,856,654 60.47% 8,963,323 60.55% Total interest-earning assets 14,644,400 14,646,647 14,802,853

Provision for Credit Losses

There was no provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $2.0 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.5 million in provision in the first quarter of 2023. Projected loss rates were 0.94% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.98% at December 31, 2023 and 0.97% at March 31, 2023. Excluding specific reserves associated with non-performing or substandard loans, the projected loss rate on performing loans increased from 0.91% at the end of 2023 to 0.94% on March 31, 2024. The modest increase in projected loss rates continues to be driven primarily by economic forecast changes to various macroeconomic variables such as GDP growth, commercial real estate values and the rate of unemployment.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $14.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $4.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased by $2.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to restructuring and enhancements in BOLI policies in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 also included $531,000 in death benefits that exceeded the asset value on certain policies, compared to no death benefits for the fourth or first quarter of 2023. CRA investment related income declined by approximately $850,000 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decline in underlying net asset values. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, CRA investment related income declined by approximately $800,000, due to both changes in net asset value of certain equity investments and a recapture in the prior year quarter of a $500,000 impairment charge. The first quarter of 2023 also included approximately $550,000 in interest rate swap related fees resulting from the conversion to SOFR of all of our previously originated interest rate swaps indexed to LIBOR. Service charges on deposits declined by $308,000, or 5.76% in comparison to the first quarter of 2023. Trust and investment service fees grew by $310,000, or 10.64% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $59.8 million, compared to $65.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $54.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The $6.2 million quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to the $6.8 million expense variance from accruing the estimated FDIC special assessment. On November 16, 2023, the FDIC approved a final rule to implement a special assessment to recover the loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. As a result, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $9.2 million associated with the FDIC special assessment in the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC revised their initial loss estimate described in their final rule by 25%, which resulted in the Company recording an additional $2.3 million for the FDIC special assessment in the first quarter. There was no provision or recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $500,000 in recapture of provision in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $500,000 in provision for the first quarter of 2023. Salaries and employee benefit costs increased $749,000, marketing and promotion expense decreased $462,000 due to higher donations in the fourth quarter, and professional services decreased $452,000, quarter-over-quarter. The $749,000 quarter-over-quarter increase in staff related expenses included $1.7 million in higher payroll taxes for bonuses paid in the first quarter of 2024, offset by a $900,000 decrease in bonus accruals compared to the fourth quarter.

The $4.9 million increase in noninterest expense year-over-year was impacted by the additional accrual of $2.3 million associated with the FDIC special assessment in the first quarter of 2024. Year-over-year expense growth included increased staff related expenses of $1.2 million, or 3.27%. This increase included a $330,000 decline in contra expense for deferred origination costs, resulting from a decline in loan originations in the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the prior year. Professional services also increased $559,000 year-over-year. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.48% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.62% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.36% for the first quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2024 was 47.22%, compared to 47.60% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 39.50% for the first quarter of 2023.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 27.25%, compared with 28.20% for the same period of 2023. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income from municipal securities and BOLI, as well as available tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $16.47 billion at March 31, 2024. This represented an increase of $447.2 million, or 2.79%, from total assets of $16.02 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in assets included a $707.7 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, offset by a $129.0 million decrease in investment securities, and a $130.2 million decrease in net loans.

Total assets at March 31, 2024 increased by $194.1 million, or 1.19%, from total assets of $16.27 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in assets was primarily due to an increase of $752.8 million in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $54.0 million increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI, partially offset by a $448.8 million decrease in investment securities and a $168.1 million decrease in net loans.

Investment Securities and BOLI

Total investment securities were $5.29 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $129.0 million, or 2.38% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $448.8 million, or 7.82%, from $5.74 billion at March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $2.45 billion, a decrease of $10.0 million, or 0.41% from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $81.4 million, or 3.21%, from March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2024, investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.84 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $485.6 million. AFS securities decreased by $119.0 million, or 4.03% from December 31, 2023 and decreased by $367.4 million, or 11.47%, from $3.20 billion at March 31, 2023. Pre-tax unrealized loss grew by $35.9 million from December 31, 2023 and increased by $26.0 million from March 31, 2023.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $4.23 billion or approximately 80% of the total investment securities at March 31, 2024. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government. In addition, at March 31, 2024, we had $559.4 million of Government Agency securities, that represent approximately 10.6% of the total investment securities.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $490.4 million as of March 31, 2024, or 9.3% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 35 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Texas at 15.97%, Minnesota at 11.02%, and California at 9.63%.

At March 31, 2024, the Company had $310.7 million of Bank Owned Life insurance (“BOLI”), compared to $308.7 million December 31, 2023 and $256.7 million at March 31, 2023. The $54.0 million increase in value of BOLI, when compared to March 31, 2023, was primarily due to a restructuring of the Company’s life insurance policies at the end of 2023, including a $4.5 million write-down in value on surrender policies that was offset by a $10.9 million enhancement to cash surrender values, as well as additional policy purchases totaling $41 million. This restructuring is expected to increase future returns on our BOLI policies resulting in additional non-taxable noninterest income in future years.

Loans

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, of $8.77 billion at March 31, 2024 decreased by $134.2 million, or 1.51%, from December 31, 2023. The quarter-over quarter decrease in loans included decreases of $64.0 million in commercial real estate loans, $61.3 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, $7.9 million in construction loans, and $6.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by an increase of $6.6 million in SFR mortgage loans.

Total loans and leases, at amortized cost, decreased by $171.8 million, or 1.92%, from March 31, 2023. The $171.8 million decrease included decreases of $229.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $25.2 million in construction loans, $15.1 million in SBA loans, $7.5 million in municipal lease financings, and $13.5 million in consumer and other loans, partially offset by increases of $65.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $43.8 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans, and $14.2 million in SFR mortgage loans.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2024, we experienced credit charge-offs of $4.3 million and total recoveries of $242,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $4.0 million. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $82.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $86.8 million at December 31, 2023 and $86.5 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.94%. This compares to 0.98% and 0.97% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans, including modified loans on nonaccrual, plus loans 90 days past due and accruing interest, and nonperforming assets, defined as nonperforming plus OREO, are highlighted below.

Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Nonperforming loans (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 10,661 $ 15,440 $ 2,634 SBA 54 969 702 Commercial and industrial 2,727 4,509 2,049 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 60 60 406 SFR mortgage 308 324 384 Consumer and other loans - - - Total $ 13,810 $ 21,302 $ 6,175 % of Total loans 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.07 % OREO Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - Commercial and industrial 647 - - SFR mortgage - - - Total $ 647 $ - $ - Total nonperforming assets $ 14,457 $ 21,302 $ 6,175 % of Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.04 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing) Commercial real estate $ 19,781 $ 300 $ 425 SBA 408 108 575 Commercial and industrial 6 12 - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - 183 SFR mortgage - 201 - Consumer and other loans - 18 - Total $ 20,195 $ 639 $ 1,183 % of Total loans 0.23 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Classified Loans $ 103,080 $ 102,197 $ 66,977

The $7.5 million decrease in nonperforming loans from December 31,2023 was primarily due to the payoff of two nonperforming commercial real estate loans totaling $2.5 million, the charge-off of one nonperforming commercial real estate loan totaling $2.3 million, and the charge-off of one nonperforming commercial industrial loan totaling $1.1 million. Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. Classified loans increased $883,000 quarter-over-quarter, primarily due to increases of $2.1 million in classified construction loans and $484,000 commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a $1.7 million decline in classified commercial and industrial loans primarily due the charge-off of one nonperforming commercial and industrial loan.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $11.89 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $275.7 million totaled $12.17 billion at March 31, 2024. This represented a net increase of $465.4 million compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits at March 31, 2024 included $300 million in brokered deposits. Deposits and customer repurchases decreased on average from the prior quarter by $509.2 million, or 4.09%. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements decreased $591.5 million, or 4.63% when compared to $12.76 billion at March 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $7.11 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $93.4 million, or 1.30%, when compared to $7.21 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $731.5 million, or 9.33% when compared to $7.84 billion at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits were 59.80% of total deposits, compared to 63.03% at December 31, 2023 and 63.92% at

March 31, 2023.

Borrowings

As of March 31, 2024, total borrowings consisted of approximately $2.0 billion of one-year advances from the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, at an average cost of approximately 4.75%. The Bank Term Funding Program advances include maturities of approximately $695 million in May and $1.3 billion in January of 2025.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.09 billion at March 31, 2024. This represented an overall increase of $8.9 million from total equity of $2.08 billion at December 31, 2023. Increases to equity included $48.6 million in net earnings, that were partially offset by $27.9 million in cash dividends and an $11.7 million decrease in other comprehensive income. We engaged in no stock repurchases during the first quarter of 2024. Our tangible book value per share at March 31, 2024 was $9.36.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards.

CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 10.5% 10.3% 9.7% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 14.9% 14.6% 13.8% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 14.9% 14.6% 13.8% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 15.8% 15.5% 14.6% Tangible common equity ratio 8.3% 8.5% 7.8%

CitizensTrust

As of March 31, 2024 CitizensTrust had approximately $4.3 billion in assets under management and administration, including $3.09 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.9 million for the same period of 2023. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with approximately $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Cash and due from banks $ 131,955 $ 171,396 $ 162,668 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 817,634 109,889 64,866 Total cash and cash equivalents 949,589 281,285 227,534 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 12,632 8,216 11,944 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,837,100 2,956,125 3,204,524 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,454,586 2,464,610 2,535,979 Total investment securities 5,291,686 5,420,735 5,740,503 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 18,012 18,012 38,697 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,770,713 8,904,910 8,942,489 Allowance for credit losses (82,817 ) (86,842 ) (86,540 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,687,896 8,818,068 8,855,949 Premises and equipment, net 43,448 44,709 45,310 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 310,744 308,706 256,717 Intangibles 13,853 15,291 20,023 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 374,464 340,149 311,542 Total assets $ 16,468,146 $ 16,020,993 $ 16,274,041 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,112,789 $ 7,206,175 $ 7,844,329 Investment checking 545,066 552,408 668,947 Savings and money market 3,561,512 3,278,664 3,474,651 Time deposits 675,554 396,395 283,943 Total deposits 11,894,921 11,433,642 12,271,870 Customer repurchase agreements 275,720 271,642 490,235 Other borrowings 1,995,000 2,070,000 1,405,000 Other liabilities 215,680 167,737 117,167 Total liabilities 14,381,321 13,943,021 14,284,272 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,422,110 2,401,541 2,315,896 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (335,285 ) (323,569 ) (326,127 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,086,825 2,077,972 1,989,769 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,468,146 $ 16,020,993 $ 16,274,041





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 162,049 $ 155,556 $ 175,129 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 433,421 437,554 36,950 Total cash and cash equivalents 595,470 593,110 212,079 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 10,680 6,219 10,984 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,900,097 2,849,423 3,216,143 Investment securities held-to-maturity 2,457,611 2,478,785 2,546,585 Total investment securities 5,357,708 5,328,208 5,762,728 Investment in stock of FHLB 18,012 18,012 28,868 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,824,579 8,856,654 8,963,323 Allowance for credit losses (85,751 ) (88,943 ) (85,151 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,738,828 8,767,711 8,878,172 Premises and equipment, net 44,380 44,768 46,258 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 309,609 236,055 256,137 Intangibles 14,585 15,993 20,983 Goodwill 765,822 765,822 765,822 Other assets 350,319 393,227 331,105 Total assets $ 16,205,413 $ 16,169,125 $ 16,313,136 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,182,718 $ 7,450,856 $ 8,092,704 Interest-bearing 4,454,135 4,703,144 4,621,247 Total deposits 11,636,853 12,154,000 12,713,951 Customer repurchase agreements 309,272 301,330 550,754 Other borrowings 1,991,978 1,585,272 971,701 Payable for securities purchased - 551 79 Other liabilities 168,442 133,822 98,407 Total liabilities 14,106,545 14,174,975 14,334,892 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,432,075 2,411,269 2,332,625 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (333,207 ) (417,119 ) (354,381 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,098,868 1,994,150 1,978,244 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,205,413 $ 16,169,125 $ 16,313,136





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 116,349 $ 115,721 $ 108,394 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 21,446 22,170 19,596 Investment securities held-to-maturity 13,402 13,478 13,956 Total investment income 34,848 35,648 33,552 Dividends from FHLB stock 419 431 349 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 6,073 6,278 491 Total interest income 157,689 158,078 142,786 Interest expense: Deposits 21,366 18,888 5,365 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 23,862 19,834 11,693 Total interest expense 45,228 38,722 17,058 Net interest income before provision for (recapture of) credit losses 112,461 119,356 125,728 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - (2,000 ) 1,500 Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses 112,461 121,356 124,228 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,036 4,975 5,344 Trust and investment services 3,224 3,081 2,914 Other 5,853 11,107 4,944 Total noninterest income 14,113 19,163 13,202 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,401 35,652 35,247 Occupancy and equipment 5,565 5,524 5,450 Professional services 2,255 2,707 1,696 Computer software expense 3,525 3,679 3,408 Marketing and promotion 1,630 2,092 1,715 Amortization of intangible assets 1,438 1,446 1,720 (Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments - (500 ) 500 Other 8,957 15,330 5,145 Total noninterest expense 59,771 65,930 54,881 Earnings before income taxes 66,803 74,589 82,549 Income taxes 18,204 26,081 23,279 Net earnings $ 48,599 $ 48,508 $ 59,270 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 158,228 $ 158,620 $ 143,332 Interest expense 45,228 38,722 17,058 Net interest income - (TE) $ 113,000 $ 119,898 $ 126,274 Return on average assets, annualized 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.47 % Return on average equity, annualized 9.31 % 9.65 % 12.15 % Efficiency ratio [1] 47.22 % 47.60 % 39.50 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.36 % Yield on average loans 5.30 % 5.18 % 4.90 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 4.34 % 4.30 % 3.91 % Cost of deposits 0.74 % 0.62 % 0.17 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.73 % 0.61 % 0.17 % Cost of funds 1.31 % 1.09 % 0.49 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.10 % 3.26 % 3.45 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Tangible Common Equity Ratio (TCE) [2] CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated 8.33 % 8.51 % 7.77 % Citizens Business Bank 8.23 % 8.40 % 7.69 % [2] (Capital - [GW+Intangibles])/(Total Assets - [GW+Intangibles]) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 138,428,596 138,368,496 138,592,371 Diluted 138,603,324 138,569,762 138,953,172 Dividends declared $ 27,886 $ 27,945 $ 28,007 Dividend payout ratio [3] 57.38 % 57.61 % 47.25 % [3] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 139,641,884 139,344,981 139,302,451 Book value per share $ 14.94 $ 14.91 $ 14.28 Tangible book value per share $ 9.36 $ 9.31 $ 8.64 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 13,810 $ 21,302 $ 6,175 Other real estate owned (OREO), net 647 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 14,457 $ 21,302 $ 6,175 Modified loans/performing troubled debt restructured loans (TDR) [4] $ 10,765 $ 9,460 $ 5,836 [4] Effective January 1, 2023, performing and nonperforming TDRs are reflected as Loan Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.07 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 572.85 % 407.67 % 1401.46 % Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 86,842 $ 88,995 $ 85,117 Total charge-offs (4,267 ) (181 ) (110 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 242 28 33 Net recoveries (charge-offs) (4,025 ) (153 ) (77 ) (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - (2,000 ) 1,500 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 82,817 $ 86,842 $ 86,540 Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans -0.046 % -0.002 % -0.001 %





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Allowance For Credit Losses Allowance as a % of Total Loans by Respective Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 69.4 1.03 % $ 69.5 1.02 % $ 67.1 0.97 % Construction 1.3 2.20 % 1.3 1.91 % 1.7 1.99 % SBA 2.5 0.94 % 2.7 0.99 % 2.7 0.96 % Commercial and industrial 5.1 0.53 % 9.1 0.94 % 8.9 1.00 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 3.3 0.92 % 3.1 0.75 % 4.8 1.55 % Municipal lease finance receivables 0.2 0.27 % 0.2 0.29 % 0.3 0.36 % SFR mortgage 0.5 0.17 % 0.5 0.20 % 0.4 0.16 % Consumer and other loans 0.5 0.97 % 0.4 0.85 % 0.6 0.84 % Total $ 82.8 0.94 % $ 86.8 0.98 % $ 86.5 0.97 %







CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2024 2023 2022 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 20.45 $ 15.95 $ 25.98 $ 16.34 $ 24.37 $ 21.36 June 30, $ - $ - $ 16.89 $ 10.66 $ 25.59 $ 22.37 September 30, $ - $ - $ 19.66 $ 12.89 $ 28.14 $ 22.63 December 31, $ - $ - $ 21.77 $ 14.62 $ 29.25 $ 25.26 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 116,349 $ 115,721 $ 113,190 $ 110,990 $ 108,394 Investment securities and other 41,340 42,357 43,037 38,249 34,392 Total interest income 157,689 158,078 156,227 149,239 142,786 Interest expense Deposits 21,366 18,888 16,517 10,765 5,365 Other borrowings 23,862 19,834 16,339 18,939 11,693 Total interest expense 45,228 38,722 32,856 29,704 17,058 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 112,461 119,356 123,371 119,535 125,728 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses - (2,000 ) 2,000 500 1,500 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 112,461 121,356 121,371 119,035 124,228 Noninterest income 14,113 19,163 14,309 12,656 13,202 Noninterest expense 59,771 65,930 55,058 54,017 54,881 Earnings before income taxes 66,803 74,589 80,622 77,674 82,549 Income taxes 18,204 26,081 22,735 21,904 23,279 Net earnings $ 48,599 $ 48,508 $ 57,887 $ 55,770 $ 59,270 Effective tax rate 27.25 % 34.97 % 28.20 % 28.20 % 28.20 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.42 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared $ 27,886 $ 27,945 $ 27,901 $ 27,787 $ 28,007





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial real estate $ 6,720,538 $ 6,784,505 $ 6,843,059 $ 6,904,095 $ 6,950,302 Construction 58,806 66,734 63,022 68,836 83,992 SBA 268,320 270,619 283,124 278,904 283,464 SBA - PPP 2,249 2,736 3,233 5,017 5,824 Commercial and industrial 963,120 969,895 938,064 956,242 898,167 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 351,624 412,891 351,463 298,247 307,820 Municipal lease finance receivables 72,032 73,590 75,621 77,867 79,552 SFR mortgage 276,475 269,868 268,171 263,201 262,324 Consumer and other loans 57,549 54,072 51,875 54,988 71,044 Gross loans, at amortized cost 8,770,713 8,904,910 8,877,632 8,907,397 8,942,489 Allowance for credit losses (82,817 ) (86,842 ) (88,995 ) (86,967 ) (86,540 ) Net loans $ 8,687,896 $ 8,818,068 $ 8,788,637 $ 8,820,430 $ 8,855,949 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Noninterest-bearing $ 7,112,789 $ 7,206,175 $ 7,586,649 $ 7,878,810 $ 7,844,329 Investment checking 545,066 552,408 560,223 574,817 668,947 Savings and money market 3,561,512 3,278,664 3,906,187 3,627,858 3,474,651 Time deposits 675,554 396,395 305,727 316,036 283,943 Total deposits 11,894,921 11,433,642 12,358,786 12,397,521 12,271,870 Customer repurchase agreements 275,720 271,642 269,552 452,373 490,235 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 12,170,641 $ 11,705,284 $ 12,628,338 $ 12,849,894 $ 12,762,105





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonperforming loans: Commercial real estate $ 10,661 $ 15,440 $ 3,655 $ 3,159 $ 2,634 Construction - - - - - SBA 54 969 1,050 629 702 Commercial and industrial 2,727 4,509 4,672 2,039 2,049 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 60 60 243 273 406 SFR mortgage 308 324 339 354 384 Consumer and other loans - - 4 - - Total $ 13,810 $ 21,302 $ 9,963 [1] $ 6,454 $ 6,175 % of Total loans 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.11 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Past due 30-89 days (accruing): Commercial real estate $ 19,781 $ 300 $ 136 $ 532 $ 425 Construction - - - - - SBA 408 108 - - 575 Commercial and industrial 6 12 - - - Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - 555 183 SFR mortgage - 201 - - - Consumer and other loans - 18 - - - Total $ 20,195 $ 639 $ 136 $ 1,087 $ 1,183 % of Total loans 0.23 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - SBA - - - - - Commercial and industrial 647 - - - - SFR mortgage - - - - - Total $ 647 $ - $ - $ - $ - Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 34,652 $ 21,941 $ 10,099 $ 7,541 $ 7,358 % of Total loans 0.40 % 0.25 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.08 % [1] Includes $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans past due 30-89 days.





CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus Capital Conservation Buffer March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 10.5 % 10.3 % 9.7 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 14.9 % 14.6 % 13.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 14.9 % 14.6 % 13.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 15.8 % 15.5 % 14.6 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.3 % 8.5 % 7.8 %





Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023. March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,086,825 $ 2,077,972 $ 1,989,769 Less: Goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Intangible assets (13,853 ) (15,291 ) (20,023 ) Tangible book value $ 1,307,150 $ 1,296,859 $ 1,203,924 Common shares issued and outstanding 139,641,884 139,344,981 139,302,451 Tangible book value per share $ 9.36 $ 9.31 $ 8.64







Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 48,599 $ 48,508 $ 59,270 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 1,438 1,446 1,720 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (425 ) (427 ) (508 ) Tangible net income $ 49,612 $ 49,527 $ 60,482 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,098,868 $ 1,994,150 $ 1,978,244 Less: Average goodwill (765,822 ) (765,822 ) (765,822 ) Less: Average intangible assets (14,585 ) (15,993 ) (20,983 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,318,461 $ 1,212,335 $ 1,191,439 Return on average equity, annualized [2] 9.31 % 9.65 % 12.15 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized [2] 15.13 % 16.21 % 20.59 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates. [2] Annualized where applicable



