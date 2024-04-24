ChampionX Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $922.1 million, decreased 3% year-over-year



Net income attributable to ChampionX of $112.9 million , increased 78% year-over-year

Adjusted net income of $96.4 million , increased 17% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $191.7 million , increased 4% year-over-year

Income before income taxes margin of 15.2% , increased 547 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8% , increased 130 basis points year-over-year

Cash from operating activities of $173.5 million and free cash flow of $144.0 million

Returned 38% of cash from operating activities and 46% of free cash flow to shareholders

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced first quarter of 2024 results. Revenue was $922.1 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $112.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $191.7 million. Income before income taxes margin was 15.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.8%. Cash from operating activities was $173.5 million and free cash flow was $144.0 million.

CEO Commentary

“The first quarter demonstrated the resiliency of our ChampionX portfolio as we delivered strong adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and generated robust free cash flow despite typical seasonal headwinds internationally. Our ongoing focus on productivity contributed to strong year-over-year profitability improvement. These results were the direct result of our employees around the world remaining laser-focused on serving our customers well, and I am grateful to them for their dedication to our corporate purpose of improving lives,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the first quarter of 2024, we generated revenue of $922 million, which decreased 3% year-over-year. Revenue declined 2% sequentially, in line with our expectations, driven by a typical seasonal decline in international operations, partially offset by higher volumes in our shorter-cycle North American businesses. We generated net income attributable to ChampionX of $113 million, which increased 78% year-over-year and 46% sequentially, and adjusted EBITDA of $192 million, which increased 4% year-over-year and declined 3% sequentially. Our income before income taxes margin improved by approximately 547 basis points year-over-year and 308 basis points sequentially, and our adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by approximately 130 basis points year-over-year and declined 21 basis points sequentially in the first quarter.

“Cash flow from operating activities was $174 million during the first quarter, which represented 154% of net income attributable to ChampionX, and we generated strong free cash flow of $144 million during the period, which represented 75% of our adjusted EBITDA for the period. During the quarter, through our regular cash dividend of $16 million and $49 million of ChampionX share repurchases, we returned 38% of cash from operating activities and 46% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Our balance sheet and financial position remain strong, ending the first quarter with approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity, including $386 million of cash and $670 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.”

Agreement to be Acquired by SLB

On April 2, 2024, SLB (NYSE: SLB) and ChampionX jointly announced a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) for SLB to purchase ChampionX in an all-stock transaction. The transaction was unanimously approved by the ChampionX board of directors. The transaction is subject to ChampionX shareholders’ approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. It is currently anticipated that the closing of the transaction will occur before the end of 2024.

ChampionX may continue to pay its regular quarterly cash dividends with customary record and payment dates, subject to certain limitations under the Merger Agreement. Given the pending acquisition of ChampionX by SLB, ChampionX has discontinued providing quarterly guidance and will not host a conference call or webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 results.

Production Chemical Technologies

Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $590.1 million, a decrease of $44.0 million, or 7%, sequentially, due primarily to seasonal declines internationally.

Segment operating profit was $87.8 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $118.0 million. Segment operating profit margin was 14.9%, a decrease of 123 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 20.0%, a decrease of 193 basis points, sequentially. The sequential decrease in segment operating profit margin and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was driven by product mix and operating leverage impacted by the seasonal decline in international revenue noted above.

Production & Automation Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $252.6 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 5%, sequentially, due primarily to higher demand in North America.

Revenue from digital products was $56.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 8% sequentially, and down 1% year-over-year.

Segment operating profit was $28.5 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $60.3 million. Segment operating profit margin was 11.3%, an increase of 211 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 23.9%, an increase of 200 basis points, sequentially. The increase in segment operating profit margin and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was driven by higher sales volumes, product mix and productivity improvements.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $55.2 million, an increase of $8.4 million, or 18%, sequentially, driven by increased sales volumes of our diamond cutters and diamond bearings products.

Segment operating profit was $44.4 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $16.1 million. Segment operating profit reflects the net gain on the sale and leaseback of certain buildings and land of $29.9 million. Segment operating profit margin was 80.4%, compared to 18.5% in the prior quarter. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 29.1%, an increase of 699 basis points, sequentially, due primarily to increased volumes, improved processing costs, and certain one-time benefits (scrap sales and a royalty payment) in the first quarter.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the first quarter 2024 was $24.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 15%, sequentially, driven by higher sales volumes.

Segment operating profit was $3.7 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $5.3 million. Segment operating profit margin was 15.2%, a decrease of 309 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 21.6%, a decrease of 406 basis points, sequentially. The decrease in adjusted segment EBITDA margin was driven by one-off supply chain favorability in the fourth quarter that was not repeated in the first quarter.

Other Business Highlights: Chemical Technologies

Completed chemical recommendations and supplied first fill chemical volumes for a new startup tie-back project in deepwater Gulf of Mexico. This project is expected to add valuable throughput to an existing producing facility through the use of a suite of ChampionX Surflo Plus TM registered subsea flow assurance chemistries.

registered subsea flow assurance chemistries. Secured a contract extension with an IOC in the Gulf of Mexico. With this extension, ChampionX continues to deliver the products, services, and technology designed for an efficient and effective chemical management program.

The U.S. Land sales team deployed approximately 1,500 tank level monitoring (TLM) units to heavily serviced accounts in remote areas of the United States. The deployment is designed to ensure continuous correct dosage requirements for customer operations, quicker resolution of pump-related issues, and improvements to accuracy of pump rates while reducing miles driven and fuel consumption.

ChampionX was chosen by a midstream operator in Canada to provide corrosion and paraffin inhibition programs to a 575-kilometer pipeline network that transports natural gas liquids and condensate from the Montney and Duvernay shale plays to the company’s condensate hub in Ft. Saskatchewan.

ChampionX Brazil has been awarded a new contract by an IOC in Brazil Offshore to provide topside and subsea certified production chemicals for the Bacalhau field development project. The contract covers the engineering support, design, manufacturing, and delivery of 19 specialty chemicals, which will be critical to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day and its associated produced water from the Bacalhau field, located in the Santos Basin. The subsea chemicals are designed to ensure the continuous flow of oil into the wells, preventing scale, corrosion, and hydrate formation, and enhancing the recovery of oil and gas. The chemicals will be manufactured at ChampionX's manufacturing facilities in Latin America and the U.S.

ChampionX was awarded the first-fill contract to supply corrosion inhibitor solutions for the first subsurface gas storage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The corrosion inhibitors are designed to ensure the integrity and reliability of the gas storage infrastructure by mitigating corrosion risks during both the injection and withdrawal phases of gas.

Other Business Highlights: Production & Automation Technologies

In February, ChampionX acquired Artificial Lift Performance (ALP), a provider of advanced analytics solutions for enhancing oil and gas production performance. This acquisition is a key enabler to deliver end-to-end digital solutions that enhance the productivity and profitability of our customers’ producing assets. Combining the capabilities of ALP’s flagship Pump Checker™ software with ChampionX’s XSPOC™ production optimization software offers a comprehensive suite of advanced analytics across all major artificial lift types and chemical applications, enabling operators to gain invaluable insights and make informed decisions to meet their business objectives.

In March, ChampionX announced it plans to acquire RMSpumptools Limited, a business unit of the energy division of UK-based James Fisher and Sons plc. The unit manufactures highly engineered mechanical and electrical solutions for complex artificial lift applications. The integration of RMSpumptools’ technology will enhance ChampionX's Production and Automation Technologies portfolio and will further strengthen the Company’s presence and participation in a broad range of international markets including the Middle East, Latin America, and global offshore developments.

UNBRIDLED ® ESP Systems kicked off a strategic technology partnership with a US public company operator to offer an ESP autonomous control solution, with two projects currently under way in the Permian. Enhanced ESP artificial intelligence (AI) software will be hosted on ChampionX’s digital platform and UNBRIDLED ® ESP Systems will provide the variable speed drive, valve control system, field resources, and LOOKOUT TM Plus optimization services. This solution provides AI-based ESP optimization recommendations, automates tubing / casing back pressure valve control, and enables cloud-based ESP control.

ESP Systems kicked off a strategic technology partnership with a US public company operator to offer an ESP autonomous control solution, with two projects currently under way in the Permian. Enhanced ESP artificial intelligence (AI) software will be hosted on ChampionX’s digital platform and UNBRIDLED ESP Systems will provide the variable speed drive, valve control system, field resources, and LOOKOUT Plus optimization services. This solution provides AI-based ESP optimization recommendations, automates tubing / casing back pressure valve control, and enables cloud-based ESP control. Asia Pacific team continued to strengthen its leading Artificial Lift business in Australia by re-signing a new multi-year, multi-product supply contract for a major IOC. The contract covers surface and subsurface technologies for coalbed methane applications.

A Middle East national oil company awarded ChampionX 70% of a three-year contract for plunger lift products and services. The contract includes equipment, digital automation hardware and software, as well as turnkey services.

Installed two new chemical injection skids for a national oil company in the Middle East. The packages include an automated controller with a patented measurement system, and the ongoing provision of scale inhibitor.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this news release presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow, free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio, and free cash flow to revenue ratio are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX’s overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The Company has not provided projected net income attributable to ChampionX or a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA. Management cannot predict with a reasonable degree of accuracy certain of the necessary components of net income attributable to ChampionX, such as depreciation and amortization expense. As such, a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income attributable to ChampionX is not available without unreasonable effort. The actual amount of depreciation and amortization, highly inflationary currency changes, and other amounts excluded from adjusted EBITDA could have a significant impact on net income attributable to ChampionX.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.ChampionX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include statements related to ChampionX’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operations of ChampionX’s businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” in ChampionX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in ChampionX’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2023

Revenue $ 922,141 $ 943,555 $ 948,347 Cost of goods and services 622,937 661,337 664,992 Gross profit 299,204 282,218 283,355 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 172,414 147,415 160,816 Loss (gain) on disposal group and sale-leaseback transaction (29,883 ) — 12,965 Interest expense, net 13,935 13,808 12,466 Foreign currency transaction losses, net 55 14,651 9,252 Other expense (income), net 2,927 (7,584 ) (3,957 ) Income before income taxes 139,756 113,928 91,813 Provision for income taxes 26,596 35,771 28,669 Net income 113,160 78,157 63,144 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 237 959 (388 ) Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 112,923 $ 77,198 $ 63,532 Earnings per share attributable to ChampionX: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.40 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 190,803 193,191 198,286 Diluted 193,964 196,649 202,440

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,017 $ 288,557 Receivables, net 471,813 534,534 Inventories, net 543,224 521,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,110 80,777 Total current assets 1,476,164 1,425,417 Property, plant and equipment, net 759,038 773,552 Goodwill 679,704 669,064 Intangible assets, net 240,459 243,553 Other non-current assets 167,584 130,116 Total assets $ 3,322,949 $ 3,241,702 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,203 $ 6,203 Accounts payable 532,205 451,680 Other current liabilities 268,785 324,866 Total current liabilities 807,193 782,749 Long-term debt 593,575 594,283 Other long-term liabilities 227,007 203,639 Stockholders’ equity: ChampionX stockholders’ equity 1,710,463 1,676,622 Noncontrolling interest (15,289 ) (15,591 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 3,322,949 $ 3,241,702

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 113,160 $ 63,144 Depreciation and amortization 59,580 56,710 (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transaction and disposal group (29,883 ) 12,965 Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction 4,092 — Deferred income taxes (12,903 ) (8,441 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 1,107 (534 ) Receivables 62,915 62,673 Inventories (39,873 ) (63,139 ) Accounts payable 68,248 40,708 Other assets (602 ) 1,472 Leased assets (4,254 ) (9,830 ) Other operating items, net (48,079 ) (63,350 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 173,508 92,378 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (31,912 ) (26,530 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction 44,292 — Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 2,390 3,505 Purchase of investments (17,162 ) — Sale of investments 13,070 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (21,472 ) — Net cash used for investing activities (10,794 ) (23,025 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (1,551 ) (26,563 ) Repurchases of common stock (49,399 ) (40,428 ) Dividends paid (16,247 ) (15,011 ) Other 3,104 10,895 Net cash used for financing activities (64,093 ) (71,107 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,161 ) (437 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 97,460 (2,191 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 288,557 250,187 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 386,017 $ 247,996

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

Segment revenue: Production Chemical Technologies $ 590,108 $ 634,137 $ 591,684 Production & Automation Technologies 252,614 241,294 251,548 Drilling Technologies 55,206 46,821 56,707 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 24,705 21,402 25,806 Corporate and other (492 ) (99 ) 22,602 Total revenue $ 922,141 $ 943,555 $ 948,347 Income before income taxes: Segment operating profit (loss): Production Chemical Technologies $ 87,832 $ 102,179 $ 66,314 Production & Automation Technologies 28,470 22,110 34,792 Drilling Technologies 44,402 8,679 11,887 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 3,746 3,907 1,987 Total segment operating profit 164,450 136,875 114,980 Corporate and other 10,759 9,139 10,701 Interest expense, net 13,935 13,808 12,466 Income before income taxes $ 139,756 $ 113,928 $ 91,813 Operating profit margin / income before income taxes margin: Production Chemical Technologies 14.9 % 16.1 % 11.2 % Production & Automation Technologies 11.3 % 9.2 % 13.8 % Drilling Technologies 80.4 % 18.5 % 21.0 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 15.2 % 18.3 % 7.7 % ChampionX Consolidated 15.2 % 12.1 % 9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Production Chemical Technologies $ 118,031 $ 139,107 $ 113,608 Production & Automation Technologies 60,340 52,800 59,943 Drilling Technologies 16,074 10,361 13,463 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 5,346 5,501 4,414 Corporate and other (8,079 ) (9,624 ) (6,569 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,712 $ 198,145 $ 184,859 Adjusted EBITDA margin Production Chemical Technologies 20.0 % 21.9 % 19.2 % Production & Automation Technologies 23.9 % 21.9 % 23.8 % Drilling Technologies 29.1 % 22.1 % 23.7 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 21.6 % 25.7 % 17.1 % ChampionX Consolidated 20.8 % 21.0 % 19.5 %

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

Net income attributable to ChampionX $ 112,923 $ 77,198 $ 63,532 Pre-tax adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale leaseback transaction and disposal group(1) (29,883 ) — 12,965 Russia sanctions compliance and impacts(2) 152 160 521 Restructuring and other related charges 1,709 2,407 4,399 Merger integration costs — — 245 Acquisition costs and related adjustments(3) 1,232 (6,817 ) (3,512 ) Intellectual property defense 779 638 — Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage 305 660 — Foreign currency transaction losses, net 55 14,651 9,252 Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction 4,092 — — Tax impact of adjustments 5,066 (2,600 ) (5,307 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ChampionX 96,430 86,297 82,095 Tax impact of adjustments (5,066 ) 2,600 5,307 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 237 959 (388 ) Depreciation and amortization 59,580 58,710 56,710 Provision for income taxes 26,596 35,771 28,669 Interest expense, net 13,935 13,808 12,466 Adjusted EBITDA $ 191,712 $ 198,145 $ 184,859

_______________________

(1) Amount represents the gain on the sale and leaseback of certain buildings and land for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, amount represents the loss recorded to properly adjust the carrying value of our Chemical Technologies operations in Russia to the lower of carrying value or fair value less costs to sell.

(2) Includes charges incurred related to legal and professional fees to comply with, as well as additional foreign currency exchange losses associated with, the sanctions imposed in Russia.

(3) Includes revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the merger transaction with Ecolab Inc. (“Ecolab”) to acquire the Chemical Technologies business, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement, as well as costs incurred for the acquisition of businesses. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a fair value adjustment to contingent consideration on a prior acquisition as well as the settlement of an item pursuant to the tax matters agreement with Ecolab.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.58 $ 0.39 $ 0.31 Per share adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale leaseback transaction and disposal group (0.15 ) — 0.06 Russia sanctions compliance and impacts — — — Restructuring and other related charges 0.01 0.01 0.03 Merger integration costs — — — Acquisition costs and related adjustments 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Intellectual property defense — — — Tulsa, Oklahoma storm damage — 0.01 — Foreign currency transaction losses, net — 0.07 0.05 Loss on Argentina Blue Chip Swap transaction 0.02 — — Tax impact of adjustments 0.03 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.41

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023

2023

Production Chemical Technologies Segment operating profit $ 87,832 $ 102,179 $ 66,314 Non-GAAP adjustments 3,933 11,194 23,115 Depreciation and amortization 26,266 25,734 24,179 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 118,031 $ 139,107 $ 113,608 Production & Automation Technologies Segment operating profit $ 28,470 $ 22,110 $ 34,792 Non-GAAP adjustments 2,076 1,231 914 Depreciation and amortization 29,794 29,459 24,237 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 60,340 $ 52,800 $ 59,943 Drilling Technologies Segment operating profit $ 44,402 $ 8,679 $ 11,887 Non-GAAP adjustments (29,883 ) 109 — Depreciation and amortization 1,555 1,573 1,576 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 16,074 $ 10,361 $ 13,463 Reservoir Chemical Technologies Segment operating profit $ 3,746 $ 3,907 $ 1,987 Non-GAAP adjustments 16 4 810 Depreciation and amortization 1,584 1,590 1,617 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 5,346 $ 5,501 $ 4,414 Corporate and other Segment operating profit $ (24,694 ) $ (22,947 ) $ (23,167 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 2,299 (839 ) (969 ) Depreciation and amortization 381 354 5,101 Interest expense, net 13,935 13,808 12,466 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ (8,079 ) $ (9,624 ) $ (6,569 )

