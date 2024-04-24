Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company’s annual financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Annual Report”).



Complete details of the Annual Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI’s website.

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Highlights:

Three months ended Year ended Tabular amounts in thousands of

Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Financial Net loss 1,719 520 2,953 7,363 Net loss per share, basic and diluted 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.09 Cash 6,330 9,128 6,330 9,128 Working capital 5,743 10,236 5,743 10,236 Total assets 11,639 13,022 11,639 13,022 Total liabilities



872 226 872 226 Weighted average shares outstanding 96,033,974

96,033,974

Basic and diluted1 96,033,974 78,397,100

1The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company’s 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. HEVI has remained committed to maintaining ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $5.7 million at December 31, 2023, excluding $0.8 million of tubing and casing that was pre-purchased and not utilized.



Operations Update

Looking forward to the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 and as announced on April 2, 2024, the Company is strategically planning to embark upon a drilling program in the Mankota area of Saskatchewan with its partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), building upon three existing helium discoveries in the region. HEVI and NAH are planning to drill up to nine joint development wells (the “New Wells”) which are expected to spud between Q3 2024 and Q2 2025, subject to surface and environmental restrictions. With HEVI’s 20% working interest in the New Wells, the Company is positioned to capitalize on this strategic expansion.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

