Methanex Renews and Adds New Tranche to Revolving Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that it has renewed its US$300 million revolving credit facility, which replaces the Company’s existing revolving facility, and added an additional US$200 million tranche. The facility has been arranged with a syndicate of banks and will expire April 24, 2028 with the US$200 million tranche expiring April 24, 2026. RBC Capital Markets was the Arranger for the facility.



Rich Sumner, President and CEO, commented "Our credit facility renewal underscores our dedication to a prudent and robust financial strategy. This additional financial capacity provides us with increased flexibility to manage our business and is an example of our commitment to maintain ample liquidity and financial flexibility across the methanol price cycle, ensuring a resilient balance sheet."

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “MX” and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol “MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com .

