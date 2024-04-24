Ensurge Micropower ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights

The Board of Directors of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") resolved on 24 April 2024 to issue a total of 202,200 incentive subscription rights to employees in the Ensurge group. The grants were made under the Company's 2023 incentive subscription rights plan, as resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2023, and amended on the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 November 2023. The exercise price of the subscription rights is calculated to NOK 1.2640 per share.

The subscription rights expire on 24 May 2028. The subscription rights follow the terms and conditions of the 2023 subscription rights incentive plan.

Following the grant there are 46,057,881 incentive subscription rights issued and outstanding in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.