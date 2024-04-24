ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Barclays PLC Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – VXX

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds acquirers of a short position in Barclays’ iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Exchange Traded Note (“ETN”) under the symbol “VXXB” (hereinafter “VXX”) due to selling VXX ETNs, selling VXX call options, and/or buying VXX put options and who held that position as of the close of market on March 13, 2022, of the important May 17, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.



The case is against Barclays PLC, Barclays Bank PLC, James E. Staley, Tushar Morzaria, and C.S. Venkatakrishnan (together, “Defendants”).

SO WHAT: If you acquired a short position of VXX ETNs you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, Barclays failed to inform investors and the market that it had not implemented any internal controls to monitor the issuances of securities from its shelf registrations, and that it had issued and sold billions of dollars of unregistered securities, including VXX ETNs, in violation of the federal securities registration laws. Barclays illegally sold over $17 billion of unregistered securities over approximately 18 months. Once its misconduct came to light, Barclays had to suddenly and without warning suspend any further issuances and sales of new VXX ETNs. This suspension of sales, which was announced just before the market opened on March 14, 2022, caused the market price of VXX to skyrocket and investors who were short VXX to suffer substantial losses.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

