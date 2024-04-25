Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: Rogers Communications, Inc. Rogers Communications, Inc.

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (“Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (meeting) held earlier today.

Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today’s meeting, those being the election of the director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors and the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan. A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director NomineeResult% of Shares
Voted For		% of Shares
Voted Withhold
Michael J. CooperElected99.965%0.035%
Trevor EnglishElected99.961%0.039%
Ivan FecanElected99.986%0.014%
Robert J. GemmellElected99.980%0.020%
Jan L. InnesElected99.987%0.013%
Diane A. KazarianElected99.997%0.003%
Dr. Mohamed LachemiElected99.986%0.014%
David A. RobinsonElected99.973%0.027%
Edward S. RogersElected99.965%0.035%
Lisa A. RogersElected99.982%0.018%
Bradley S. ShawElected99.978%0.022%
Wayne SparrowElected99.993%0.007%
Tony StaffieriElected99.993%0.007%
John H. ToryElected99.993%0.007%
    

A total of 109,012,985 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.08% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

AuditorsResult% of Shares
Voted For		% of Shares
Voted Withhold
KPMG LLPAppointed99.994%0.006%
    

A total of 108,987,262 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 98.05% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the adoption of the Directors’ Restricted Share Unit Plan.

Adoption of Directors’ RSU PlanResult% of Shares
Voted For		% of Shares
Voted Against
Directors’ Restricted Share Unit PlanApproved99.955%0.045%
    

For director biographies, please visit https://investors.rogers.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors/.

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
investor.relations@rci.rogers.com 