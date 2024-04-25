Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Checkpoint, Sonder, and Perion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT), Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - December 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 4, 2024

Checkpoint is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company that focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the U.S. and internationally. The Company relies on third-party contract manufacturers to, inter alia, conduct its preclinical and clinical studies and trials, as well as to complete commercial and pre-commercial manufacturing.

Checkpoint's lead antibody product candidate is cosibelimab for the treatment of selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. In January 2023, Checkpoint submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the approval of cosibelimab as a treatment for patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ("cSCC") or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation (the "cosibelimab BLA").

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Checkpoint had overstated its oversight of, and/or its establishment of adequate manufacturing standards and controls over, its third-party contract manufacturers; (ii) accordingly, there were one or more issues with the Company's third-party contract manufacturing organization ("CMO") for cosibelimab; (iii) all the foregoing reduced the likelihood that the FDA would approve the cosibelimab BLA in its present form; (iv) as a result, the manufacturing, regulatory, and commercial prospects of cosibelimab were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 18, 2023, Checkpoint issued a press release disclosing that the FDA had not approved the cosibelimab BLA as a treatment for patients with metastatic or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. In particular, the Company announced "that the [FDA] has issued a complete response letter ('CRL') for the cosibelimab [BLA] for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced [cSCC] who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation." The Company stated that "[t]he CRL . . . cites findings that arose during a multi-sponsor inspection of Checkpoint's third-party [CMO] as approvability issues to address in a resubmission."

On this news, Checkpoint's stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 44.88%, to close at $1.83 per share on December 18, 2023.

For more information on the Checkpoint class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CKPT

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)

Class Period: March 16, 2023 - March 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2024

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sonder failed to disclose all issues with its internal controls; (2) Sonder’s financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way Sonder accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Sonder class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SOND

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)

Class Period: February 9, 2021 - April 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2024

Perion’s most significant search partner and largest source of revenue is Microsoft. The company’s agreement with Microsoft accounted for more than one third of Perion’s revenue in the each of the last three years. On April 8, 2024, Perion announced preliminary financial results for Q1 2024 and updated full year 2024 guidance, revealing that in Q1 Perion experienced a decline in search advertising activity due to changes in pricing implemented by Microsoft Bing. On this news, the price of Perion Network Ltd. common stock declined by $8.61 per share, or approximately 40%, on April 8, 2024.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, including that: (1) Perion’s search advertising business was not a reliable and significant growth driver and was in fact in decline; (2) Perion’s long-term relationship with Microsoft and search services agreement would not provide stability for Perion’s search advertising business; (3) there was an increased risk of Microsoft acting to unilaterally change its advertising pricing and mechanisms to the detriment of Perion while the search services agreement was in place; (4) Perion’s AI technology and Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT would not protect or grow Perion’s search advertising revenue; and (5) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Perion’s search advertising business and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

For more information on the Perion class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PERI

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com