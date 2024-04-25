UnitedAg CONNECT Conference 2024: A Resounding Success

Irvine, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CONNECT Conference 2024, hosted by UnitedAg, concluded its 44th Annual Conference with dynamic discussions and strategic insights that marked a pivotal moment for UnitedAg’s leadership and membership.

The annual membership meeting, a cornerstone of the conference, was led by the incoming Board Chair, Eric Bream, owner of Bream Family Farms who officially commenced the meeting. Vice Chair Richard Plato, HR Director for Christopher Ranch, provided a comprehensive financial and membership update, highlighting the organization's healthy growth and robust financial position.

The meeting was crucial for setting the stage for the coming year, with a focus on strategic initiatives and enhancing member value. The UnitedAg leadership team is poised to implement innovative health programs and services that address the evolving needs of its members in the agribusiness sector.

The luncheon was especially noteworthy for celebrating the six graduates of the 2023 WomenAg Leadership Academy. Founded by UnitedAg’s CEO Kirti Mutatkar, the academy is a year-long program designed to cultivate leadership skills among women in agribusiness. The ceremony also recognized the outstanding achievements of UnitedAg’s top Service Representatives. These individuals were celebrated for their remarkable performance, which contributed to a record-breaking year in membership growth. Their dedication and exemplary service have been instrumental in advancing UnitedAg’s mission and objectives. A poignant moment during the luncheon was the special recognition ceremony for Kirti Mutatkar, CEO of UnitedAg. Celebrating her ten years of transformative leadership, the event highlighted her unwavering dedication to enhancing the agribusiness community. This tribute acknowledged her role in driving significant growth and innovation at UnitedAg.

This year's conference featured an array of prominent speakers including Chris Barton, founder of Shazam; Jose Hernandez, entrepreneur and former NASA astronaut. These leaders delivered inspirational keynotes, sharing their personal leadership journeys and strategies that are vital for the future of agriculture. Their messages provided invaluable takeaways, galvanizing the audience towards innovative thinking and proactive leadership in agribusiness.

The conference offered four insightful breakout sessions covering a diverse range of topics critical to the sector, such as updates on the Employee Retirement Act of 1974, advocacy strategies, innovative healthcare solutions, and economic forecasts affecting agribusiness.

Frank Chavez, Owner of AgroCoco, praised the conference, stating, "Every year, UnitedAg manages to exceed expectations, setting a higher benchmark for innovation and engagement. I am excited to see how next year's event will surpass this year's achievements."

The success of the fun and networking activities at UnitedAg's CONNECT Conference 2024 underscored the collective dedication of participants to supporting industry growth and development. Through their philanthropic support to the Agribusiness Education Foundation and PAC Golf Tournament, attendees demonstrated their commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and empowering the next generation of agribusiness leaders.

UnitedAg is already gearing up for next year's gathering. The 45th Annual Conference, titled INSPIRE, is scheduled for March 3-5, 2025, at the picturesque Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. The event aims to build upon the successes of previous years, continuing to drive innovation and inspire the agribusiness community.

Since its inception in 1980, UnitedAg has been at the forefront of advocating for and improving the health and well-being of those within the agribusiness sector through innovative healthcare solutions and proactive leadership. To learn more about UnitedAg and its initiatives, visit unitedag.org.

